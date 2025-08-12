IBM + AWS: Reimagining SAP Finance with automatic 4-way invoice matching

Invoice processing is a key area that has traditionally been labor-intensive and prone to errors. However, with advanced technologies like generative AI and cloud computing, we're witnessing a paradigm shift in how businesses handle their invoicing processes.
IBM and AWS are collaborating to bring 4-way automatic invoice matching to SAP systems, fundamentally transforming the accounts payable process and setting new standards for efficiency and accuracy in procurement operations.
Traditional invoice processing methods face several challenges that hinder efficiency and accuracy. Low automation rates result in high manual effort, while high data volumes overwhelm human processors. Reliance on manual intervention leads to errors, inconsistencies and poor data quality, and disparate systems further compound the problem.
In addition to these challenges, businesses often face contract leakage, where vendor contract terms differ from what is delivered. This situation typically occurs when the original contract is missing from the system of record, which makes it difficult to verify terms during invoice processing. These issues not only slow down the accounts payable process but also increase the risk of payment errors, contract noncompliance and even fraud.
The need for a more efficient, accurate and automated system is clear, and IBM Consulting’s 4-way automatic invoice matching solution addresses these issues on AWS.
IBM and AWS have collaborated to develop a solution that leverages the power of SAP and AWS services with generative AI to create a 4-way automatic invoice matching system. This cutting-edge solution compares 4 key documents: purchase order, vendor invoice, goods receipt and vendor contract. Figure 1 provides a functional view of the 4-way automatic invoice matching process.
4-way automatic invoice matching is achieved by using AWS services and SAP Business Technology Platform.
We are going to explore two distinct implementation approaches for this solution:
Both approaches deliver powerful invoice matching capabilities while accommodating different architectural preferences and existing technology investments.
The solution works by ingesting and processing documents from multiple sources, including SAP systems and external document repositories. Using advanced OCR and natural language processing techniques, the system can parse handwritten, multilingual and scanned documents with high accuracy.
The parsed documents are then stored in a vector database for efficient semantic search, which allows for quick retrieval and comparison of relevant information.
At the heart of the solution is an AI-powered analysis engine that uses Amazon Bedrock for access to high performing foundation models. This engine performs four key tasks: structuring data in JSON format, validating format and structure, examining computational precision and comparing data across documents.
The system also uses Amazon Q Business with retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to match contracts with purchase orders and invoices, ensuring compliance and accuracy. The system minimizes contract leakages by providing insight that identifies discrepancies between contracted terms and actual invoices, along with automated workflows that enable finance teams to pursue appropriate recoveries from vendors when overcharges occur.
Figure 2 illustrates how Amazon Q Business powers the 4-way document matching assistant, enabling intelligent comparison of invoices, purchase orders, goods receipts and contracts to identify discrepancies and ensure compliance.
Any discrepancies or failed matches are automatically flagged and routed to customer support or accounts payable officers for further processing. The entire solution seamlessly integrates with SAP systems by using the AWS SDK for SAP ABAP, allowing for real-time updates and synchronization of data.
Figure 3 illustrates the flow of data through various AWS services, showcasing how the 4-way matching process is implemented by using AWS native services.
We have also developed a solution that integrates with SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) and Amazon Bedrock through SAP’s generative AI hub. SAP BTP components include UI5, CAP Python, HANA Cloud Vector DB and a generative AI hub.
AWS services include Amazon S3 for document storage, AWS Lambda functions for serverless computing, and Amazon Bedrock AI models (Amazon Titan and Claude from Anthropic) for advanced AI processing.
Figure 4 demonstrates the seamless integration between SAP BTP components and AWS services, highlighting the role of the SAP’s Generative AI Hub and SAP AI Core in accessing Amazon Bedrock models.
This integrated solution allows for seamless data flow between SAP systems and AWS, enabling advanced AI-powered analytics and processing capabilities.
By implementing this solution, businesses can gain valuable insights from their procurement data while dramatically improving their invoice processing accuracy, speed and compliance.
The implementation of our 4-way automatic invoice matching and intelligent invoice processing has delivered significant benefits to our clients:
Figure 5 outlines the comprehensive solution architecture, showcasing how cognitive capabilities are integrated into each step of the invoice processing workflow. Real-time insights provided through management dashboards give visibility into key metrics and KPIs, which enables better decision-making.
The partnership between IBM and AWS brings together the best of both worlds for SAP customers. With over 50 years of partnership with SAP and more than 6,500 SAP implementations, IBM brings unparalleled experience to the table. As a Premier Tier Partner for AWS, which serves over 5,000 SAP clients, this collaboration represents a powerhouse of expertise in cloud and enterprise solutions.
IBM's deep industry knowledge across various sectors ensures that the solution can be tailored to specific business needs. By combining IBM Consulting® methodologies and accelerators with AWS' cutting-edge cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities, clients can modernize their legacy ERPs to S/4HANA with speed and consistency.
From advisory and implementation to digital operations management, IBM and AWS provide comprehensive support throughout the SAP modernization journey. This end-to-end approach ensures that clients receive not just a technological solution, but a strategic partnership that drives innovation and business transformation.
Watch the IBM + AWS webcast: AI-enabled SAP transformation on AWS
The joint four-way automatic invoice matching solution marks a major advancement in accounts payable processing for SAP systems.
Leveraging generative AI, cloud computing and industry expertise, it enhances cost savings, accuracy and efficiency. Future plans include adding quality inspection documents as a fifth verification point for specific industries and leveraging vectorized contract analysis to validate purchase requisitions proactively. This initiative further reduces contract leakage.
Over time, this innovation powered by agentic AI will drive greater compliance and efficiency in finance and accounting, shaping the future of digital transformation in accounts payable.
