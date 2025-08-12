IBM + AWS: Reimagining SAP Finance with automatic 4-way invoice matching

The solution works by ingesting and processing documents from multiple sources, including SAP systems and external document repositories. Using advanced OCR and natural language processing techniques, the system can parse handwritten, multilingual and scanned documents with high accuracy.

The parsed documents are then stored in a vector database for efficient semantic search, which allows for quick retrieval and comparison of relevant information.

At the heart of the solution is an AI-powered analysis engine that uses Amazon Bedrock for access to high performing foundation models. This engine performs four key tasks: structuring data in JSON format, validating format and structure, examining computational precision and comparing data across documents.

The system also uses Amazon Q Business with retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to match contracts with purchase orders and invoices, ensuring compliance and accuracy. The system minimizes contract leakages by providing insight that identifies discrepancies between contracted terms and actual invoices, along with automated workflows that enable finance teams to pursue appropriate recoveries from vendors when overcharges occur.

Figure 2 illustrates how Amazon Q Business powers the 4-way document matching assistant, enabling intelligent comparison of invoices, purchase orders, goods receipts and contracts to identify discrepancies and ensure compliance.