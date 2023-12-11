IBM App Connect: The sustainability tool you didn’t know you needed

Sustainability
Data is one of the key drivers to an effective sustainability agenda. When data flows freely across your enterprise, you can gain transparency into your operations to enable informed and effective sustainability efforts. As the saying goes, information is power.

Integrating your key applications can help harness valuable data and foster the high-level communication across business functions necessary to operationalize sustainability in your enterprise. IBM App Connect, a powerful application integration platform, allows organizations to easily connect applications and data, whether on premise, on public or private cloud.

App Connect provides the ability to transfer valuable operational data from your applications into your ESG reporting tool, allowing you to:

  • Identify opportunities for reducing waste, energy consumption and emissions.
  • Prepare for audits
  • Realize cost savings

IBM Envizi ESG Suite customers have a limited license to IBM App Connect to use with a collection of predefined integrations between IBM Maximo Application Suite (MAS), IBM TRIRIGA Application Suite (TAS), IBM Turbonomic and Envizi.

A few of these are described below:

  • Asset Data and ESG: Maximo to Envizi: Corporate sustainability managers can gather and maintain accurate sustainability data for their portfolio of assets directly from Maximo, where those assets are managed. Location data from Maximo serves as a baseline for all other Sustainability reports in Envizi; continuously updated meter readings data captured in Maximo (Electricity, Gas, Water) enables accurate GHG accounting and performance reporting in Envizi.
  • Facilities Data and ESG: TRIRIGA to Envizi: Corporate sustainability managers can gather and maintain accurate sustainability data for their entire global real estate portfolio directly from TAS where those facilities are managed. Location data from TAS serves as a baseline for all other Sustainability reports in Envizi; space classification, floor space, and headcount data allows sustainability managers to normalize data (by square meter, or by employee) to enable meaningful comparisons between buildings across the entire portfolio to identify opportunities to reduce environmental impact.
  • IT Data and ESG: Turbonomic to Envizi: Sustainability managers can view and compare the energy usage of all data centers within Envizi. They can understand energy efficiency among their data centers by number of active hosts, by number of VMs. They can understand the density of VMs to Hosts in each data center to identify opportunities to optimize efficiency.

Extending functionality with App Connect

With a full license of App Connect, any application or data set in your environment can be part of your sustainability practice, which helps enable consistent reporting, coordinated operations and improved decision making.

Supporting a wide range of integration styles, App Connect provides a single integration tool for your entire business. It makes it easy for users of all skill levels to connect applications with a no-code UI, AI-based assistance, and hundreds of prebuilt connectors supporting common applications, such as ServiceNow, Workday, SAP or Salesforce. It also provides a robust toolkit for advanced users to support collaboration, reuse and more complex integration flows.

Integrate data

Maximize your investments with the ability to integrate any application (for example, legacy applications with modern, cloud-based ones), without worrying about architectures and data formats. Intelligent mapping enables you to transform data in transit and make it ready for alignment in the destination application. IBM App Connect also supports batch, bulk and real-time synchronization for maximum flexibility.

Build APIs

App Connect manages the complexity of connecting applications and transforming data, giving you a simple way to build and manage APIs with a fully integrated API management solution.

A model-driven approach provides a simple way to build powerful and robust APIs, while experienced users can utilize powerful tooling to expose any data and protocols for modernization.

Act on events

With App Connect, you can capture events from applications, even if they are not designed on event- driven architectures. Using App Connect situational tooling, you can empower your teams with the context to apply event data to rapidly build and change integrations as their needs shift. Take the next step in your sustainability journey with IBM App Connect

 

