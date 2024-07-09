IBM and Vapor IO to deliver hybrid multicloud networking for the age of AI

The widespread deployment of AI applications introduces new challenges for network infrastructure, pushing the boundaries of existing network performance. From demanding workloads and massive data transfers to real-time processing requirements, AI implementations place unprecedented strain on network resources.
This surge in AI-driven activity necessitates a fundamental shift in how enterprise networks are designed, managed and optimized. To help enterprises tackle these new challenges, IBM® and Vapor IO are showcasing how IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh interoperates with Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid Platform. This powerful solution combination aims to unlock new possibilities for enterprises that seek to modernize their infrastructure and harness the full potential of hybrid, multicloud and edge computing environments.
IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh is a software as a service (SaaS) offering that helps network managers address the significant strain that infrastructure and operations teams can feel when deploying, managing and securing their hybrid multicloud networks. Hybrid Cloud Mesh offers an application-centric management plane that optimizes performance, cost and availability across the network; and enables dynamic access to workloads and services.
While the Hybrid Cloud Mesh employs traffic engineering capabilities to optimize paths for cost, latency and bandwidth, its ability to optimize also depends on the underlying physical and logical networks. Using a high-performance underlay network such as Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid platform allows Hybrid Cloud Mesh to leverage the underlying speed, flexibility and bandwidth of a dedicated private network.
Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid serves IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh as an underlay network infrastructure option. The Kinetic Grid consists of high-speed network and IT facilities in 36 US markets. The Kinetic Grid aims to offer enterprises a reliable, predictable and software-configurable network as a service (NaaS) and edge computing capabilities within and between large US cities. By operating IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh on top of the Kinetic Grid, Vapor IO can provide its customers agile network paths and a practical approach to incorporating edge and near-premises computing into a harmonious network.
This engagement between IBM and Vapor IO signifies an important step toward realizing more dynamic and efficient computing environments at the edge. The ability to provide dedicated bandwidth is designed to enable communication across applications and microservices with lower latency and better resiliency.
IBM and Vapor IO recently achieved a milestone with the successful completion of a Proof of Concept (POC) that demonstrated interoperability between the two platforms. The POC demonstrated application traffic between Vapor IO’s micro data centers that are located in Atlanta and Chicago using Hybrid Cloud Mesh as an overlay.
The combination of IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh with Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid aims to improve latency performance and traffic security through encryption for traditional enterprise applications and sets the stage for the growing importance of AI workloads.
AI has become a strategic imperative for most organizations. AI puts new pressure on enterprise networks because AI workloads typically require the network to handle large amounts of data at very low latencies.
Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid platform is designed to provide the necessary network performance for AI workloads and offers a suite of AI-related services in edge locations. These AI-related services are part of Vapor IO’s Zero Gap AI offering. Since Zero Gap AI services already reside within the Kinetic Grid, IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh customers can have these capabilities, which include everything from bare metal GPUs to higher-level applications and services, such as those specific to healthcare and manufacturing.
Leveraging Hybrid Cloud Mesh on top of Vapor IO’s network aims to simplify cloud infrastructure complexities. Hybrid Cloud Mesh offers a consolidated dashboard and comprehensive visibility into application metrics, supporting awareness of application and network well-being. This can aid in root cause analysis to help resolve service availability issues efficiently.
By combining the extensive expertise of IBM in hybrid cloud architectures with Vapor IO’s innovative edge infrastructure, we are paving the way for enterprises to harness the potential of their data and application capabilities. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with edge computing and hybrid cloud technologies.
Disclaimer: IBM’s plans, directions and intentions may change or be withdrawn at any time at IBM’s discretion, without notice. Information about potential future products and improvements is provided to give a general idea of IBM’s goals and objectives and should not be used in making a purchase decision. IBM is not obligated to provide any materials, code or functionality based on this information. This statement replaces all prior statements on this topic.