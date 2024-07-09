IBM and Vapor IO to deliver hybrid multicloud networking for the age of AI

The widespread deployment of AI applications introduces new challenges for network infrastructure, pushing the boundaries of existing network performance. From demanding workloads and massive data transfers to real-time processing requirements, AI implementations place unprecedented strain on network resources.

This surge in AI-driven activity necessitates a fundamental shift in how enterprise networks are designed, managed and optimized. To help enterprises tackle these new challenges, IBM® and Vapor IO are showcasing how IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh interoperates with Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid Platform. This powerful solution combination aims to unlock new possibilities for enterprises that seek to modernize their infrastructure and harness the full potential of hybrid, multicloud and edge computing environments.