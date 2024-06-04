IBM and SAP unlock business and industry value with new generative AI solutions

With the recently announced Value Generation Partnership initiative, IBM and SAP are co-innovating intelligent industry assets that enable data-driven insights into end-to-end business processes to fuel next-generation industry and business process innovation. These use cases are initially focused on industrial manufacturing, consumer packaged goods (CPG), retail, defense, automotive and utilities industries, with additional industries to be incorporated as the portfolio continues to expand. This includes our recent work with SAP to develop new AI solutions for the CPG and retail industries for direct store delivery.



Each of these 10 generative AI solutions is designed to address specific business and industry pain points and challenges. Each solution is designed with clients as part of their AI roadmap, and is available to help other clients realize next level value.

The ten AI solutions being released today include 5 industry solutions, 3 line of business solutions and 2 SAP project implementation solutions:

IBM Intelligent Direct Distribution to Stores for SAP CPG & Retail —enhances consumer and retail organizations’ transportation planning, assortment optimization, order settlement, and last mile distribution processes

IBM Intelligent Asset Maintenance for SAP Industrial Manufacturing —enables industrial operators to quickly and seamlessly analyze data for better predictive equipment/machinery maintenance scheduling, issue detection and resolution recommendations

IBM Intelligent Equipment Configuration for SAP Industrial Manufacturing —accelerates inquiry/lead-to-order processes for configurable equipment

IBM Intelligent Defense Operations Solution for SAP Defense —provides defense agencies with advanced predictive maintenance capabilities to more quickly mobilize and operationalize their high value assets

IBM Intelligent Warranty Processing for SAP Automotive —streamlines warranty claim processes, reduce customer query resolution time and empower businesses to operate with agility and effectiveness

IBM Intelligent Financial Planning & Analysis for SAP Finance —optimizes financial planner performance of high context tasks, liked scenario planning, variance analysis, and portfolio management

IBM Intelligent Supply Chain Planner Optimizer for SAP IBP —supports critical planner decision-making using prompt responses to queries in natural language, and insights from planning data in SAP IBP and other sources

IBM Intelligent Invoice Match & Verification for SAP Solutions —optimizes the invoice matching and verification process, reduces contract leakage, integrates workflows and provides a more seamless user experience with significant reduction in processing time

IBM Intelligent Test Script Generation for SAP Implementations —revolutionizes test script creation through the power of Gen AI to create exhaustive and consolidated test scripts

IBM Intelligent User Story Generation for SAP Implementations—leverages Gen AI to turn company specific data into clear, actionable user stories to help SAP projects align perfectly with business needs.

IBM Consulting Advantage is an AI services platform that brings together a portfolio of assistants, assets and methods to accelerate time to value and bring more repeatability and consistency to client delivery. With IBM Consulting Advantage for SAP, IBM consultants can leverage generative AI to help clients enhance SAP solutions and reduce effort, decrease risk, and improve quality with Assets and Assistants specifically designed for SAP project implementation and application management. Looking further ahead, the IBM and SAP generative AI solutions will also be made available on IBM Consulting Advantage for SAP.

Tap into the power of ecosystem innovation by working with your IBM and SAP teams to schedule a visit to our IBM Innovation Studios and SAP Experience Centers, attend an AI Vision Workshop and have a discussion on building out your own industry AI roadmap.