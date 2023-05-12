IBM and Microsoft partnership accelerates sustainable cloud modernization

A global fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) enterprise needed to modernize its product portfolio, focusing on high-growth categories like pet care, coffee and consumer health. Its aggressive sustainability goals included achieving net zero emissions by 2050, making all packaging reusable or recyclable by 2025 and investing more than USD 3 billion globally over several years to drive momentum. Along the way, it needed to transform its organizational footprint, technology architecture and workplace culture—all sustainably.

IBM Consulting™ helped the customer modernize its architecture for a heavily used business-to-business conversational AI app. IBM’s recommendations included API-specific improvements, bot UX optimization, workflow optimization, DevOps microservices and design consideration, and best practices for Azure manage services. After getting familiar with the app architecture, priorities and requirements, IBM provided a detailed trade-offs analysis, including improvement options and security and cost implications.

The need to digitally transform touches every organization, in every industry. As a result, increasing numbers of organizations are migrating their information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructures to the public cloud, shifting workloads from on-premises to remote data centers and modernizing their application estates. While this trend is driving growth in the global cloud market, it’s also drawing increased scrutiny to the environmental impacts of data centers.

Currently, data centers are a significant source of organizations’ energy usage and carbon emissions. According to the IT Sustainability Beyond the Data Center report from the IBM Institute for Business Value, some estimates suggest that there has been a 43% absolute increase in the power capacity demand by data center operators between 2018 and 2021, and that the global data center market will grow by more than 30% between 2021 and 2027. That’s why IBM is working with Microsoft to help organizations lower their ICT footprint through sustainable cloud modernization and full-lifecycle cloud carbon accounting.