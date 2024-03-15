IBM achieves AWS Life Sciences Competency partner status

IBM Consulting has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Life Sciences Competency status, joining a select group of organizations with this distinction. The designation recognizes IBM as an AWS partner who has demonstrated business and technical proficiency with proven success in Life Sciences implementations, migrations, and innovations on AWS Cloud. Certified AWS Life Science Competency Partners have the experience, domain expertise, tooling, methods and best practices to deliver on client migrations or transformations.

Over the past few decades, IBM Consulting has had a mature Life Sciences practice, helping global customers of every size across various value chains. Among other initiatives, IBM has invested in building a robust Life Sciences industry badge program designed to continually strengthen Life Sciences industry skills for our resources, with an average of 8+ years of experience. Hundreds of IBM team members are already AWS certified.

IBM Consulting is a mature partner helping global Life Sciences customers solve real-world challenges. IBM Consulting partnered with Johnson & Johnson to build a solution on AWS to improve critical application resiliency, providing a single pane of view, intending to reduce time to identify anomalies and event remediation by up to 80%, with up to 40% reduction in high-severity incidents in business-critical applications and up to 60% reduction in MTTI. In the supply chain domain, IBM Consulting helped Merck build an AWS-based, end-to-end digitized supply chain that delivers medicine faster, enabling 82% of the system users to prioritize and make business decisions quicker, resulting in a business value of $25M+.

Similarly, IBM Consulting has helped the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) build a blockchain-based digital platform called Pulse on AWS enabling its member users to track and share each prescription drug’s ownership transaction records, providing increased supply chain visibility. In the SAP domain, Holi Pharma announced a collaboration with IBM, AWS, and SAP to accelerate its digital transformation to grow and expand throughout Indonesia. IBM Consulting has helped Holi Pharma successfully deploy RISE with SAP to move its mission-critical ERP workloads and processes to the cloud, bringing faster operational insights to Holi Pharma significantly impacting the group-wide efficiency and production capacity.

For genomics, IBM Consulting has been selected as a strategic technology partner for Genomics England, helping them refine the clinical user interface and enable swift access to genomic data stores, support adoption of AWS capabilities into a hybrid environment, and help bring the experience of running large-scale, stable, supportable, and sustainable IT services to Genomics England.

One of the ways IBM Consulting can help life sciences customers across various domains, at scale, is due to its investment into robust offerings in areas that include R&D excellence, Supply Chain and Smart Manufacturing, Medical Affairs, Commercial Transformation, Finance Transformation, Risk and Cyber Security, as shown below: