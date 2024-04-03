How your business can prioritize responsible AI with IBM watsonx

Over the next decade, AI will impact all industries and help shape which companies, teams and executives come out ahead. This is why we’ve seen so many early AI adopters in sports, where even the slightest competitive advantage can be the difference between first and second place.

Take last year’s US Open, for example, where IBM watsonx™ projected the level of advantage or disadvantage of all players in the singles draw. Overseas, Sevilla FC launched a tool built on watsonx to provide scouts with comprehensive data-driven identification and evaluation of potential recruits. And EDGE3 will embed to IBM watsonx to help universities and athletes navigate the increasingly complex world of recruiting by improving the decision-making process for college programs and players.

These examples go hand-in-hand with rapid enterprise adoption. For instance, we are working together with Adobe to embed watsonx into their platform to support key industries. With SAP, we’re working together to incorporate additional AI, machine learning and other intelligent technologies into SAP solutions that can lead to better business outcomes for our joint customers.

Companies of all shapes, sizes and industries are taking the first step in their AI journey. Here are two questions they should be asking: