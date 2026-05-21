How ViClinic brings agentic AI into healthcare workflows with the IBM watsonx stack

Learn how this IBM customer built an AI application that speeds care delivery, increases care-giver efficiency and improves the patient experience.
Many healthcare AI projects fail for a simple reason: they sit outside the care process that they are supposed to improve. They might summarize a note or answer a question, but they do not carry the same patient information from intake to treatment, documentation, billing and follow-up. They also do not fit well into the tools clinicians already use.
ViClinic built its agentic healthcare operating system, or AHOS, to solve that problem. The platform lets multiple AI agents work inside real care workflows, share up-to-date patient context and stay under clinician supervision instead of deciding on their own.
The idea is simple: collect information once, connect it to the patient’s case and reuse it throughout care. ViClinic says that the system was built by doctors, for doctors. After working as a general practitioner and anesthesiologist, founder and CEO Boris Jinjolava moved into healthcare business leadership and started ViClinic as a telehealth company. He later expanded it to tackle a broader issue: disconnected clinical workflows.
ViClinic says that its system can grow from a single clinic to a multi-hospital network, support thousands of patient cases at once and run in cloud, hybrid or on-premises environments. For a team of 10 developers, that scale is supported by IBM watsonx Orchestrate®, IBM watsonx.data®, IBM watsonx.governance®, IBM Z® and IBM Cloud®.
ViClinic reports faster care starts, stronger intake and pre-authorization preparation and less administrative work, with efficiency gains of up to 20%.
ViClinic’s main users are hospitals, health systems, group practices, specialty clinics and the physicians and care teams inside them. The platform also brings payers into the process, especially in pre-authorization, claims and usage review, where reimbursement depends on a clear picture of why care is needed.
In the end-to-end visit workflow, the process starts before the appointment. A pre-visit intake agent collects symptoms and history, prepares the case for the physician and surfaces payer-related information before services begin.
During care, an AI scribe captures the conversation. A documentation agent turns free text into the required formats and coordination agents track orders and delays. Coding and billing agents help complete the records needed for payment. After the visit, other agents support follow-up and ongoing care.
That continuity is where the value comes from. Physicians start with more context, care teams spend less time entering the same information again and billing and coordination teams work from cleaner records.
ViClinic uses the same approach for provider-payer workflows. Instead of treating pre-authorization, documentation and claims as separate steps, the platform handles them as one case-based process. That gives providers and payers the same structured information, which can speed approvals, reduce rework and make the overall process more predictable. Rather than improving one task at a time, the system reduces the handoffs and repeated data entry that slow care and payment.
ViClinic’s architecture centers on a shared clinical context engine (the pink “AHOS execution layer” box in the diagram presented ahead) that integrates data sources (the blue box). This process includes electronic medical record (EMR) data, labs, imaging and device inputs into a live case-based context that every agent can use.
The AHOS execution layer coordinates agents across intake, documentation, pre-authorization, care coordination, coding, revenue cycle management and follow-up. These agents are supported with real-time patient context from a clinical context engine that taps into physician-owned knowledge and relies on watsonx® Discovery, a retrieval augmented generation (RAG) integration with Elasticsearch. This layout makes the design intent clear: every workflow agent operates from the same evolving case state rather than from isolated prompts or disconnected app sessions.
Workflow outputs are surfaced in user channels and other connected systems such as the patient portal, WhatsApp and mobile devices. They also surfaced in physician and admin portals and payer channels (the black box on the right in the figure presented further).
Across the bottom of the architecture diagram is an always-on governance and control layer. It manages who can use each agent, what data they can access, what approvals are required and how every action is recorded. It also supports policy and consent enforcement, audit trails, model and agent lifecycle management and HIPAA-aligned security, privacy and compliance controls. This helps keep AI-assisted workflows accountable while clinicians remain in control.
IBM provides the foundation that makes ViClinic’s architecture practical to deploy and govern at scale. ViClinic relies on watsonx Orchestrate for agent orchestration and AI ops, and IBM data and integration capabilities for the unified context layer.
Watsonx.governance helps ViClinic evaluate and monitor AI systems while applying risk controls across the AI lifecycle. The environment runs across IBM Cloud, hybrid deployments and IBM Z. This aspect depends on how much control customers require over data location and operational posture.
The deployment model is hybrid in practice. ViClinic’s agents run mostly on IBM Cloud, while some proprietary context and UI components run on Azure and can move to IBM Cloud when needed.
The clinical context engine spans both environments, with watsonx.data providing agents with context. That hybrid posture matters because hospitals rarely replace existing systems outright. They need a way to layer new workflow logic over EMRs, labs, imaging systems and external payer infrastructure without forcing a full platform reset.
The team also uses the IBM watsonx Orchestrate Agent Development Kit rather than relying only on low-code UI connectors, as it’s a more flexible way to connect with external data.
ViClinic doesn’t enable AI to make clinical decisions on its own. Humans initiate agent work and review outputs before they flow into records or external systems. That human-in-the-loop model is a core architectural requirement for adoption in healthcare, where trust, accountability and auditability matter as much as speed.
A similar discipline shows up in data handling. ViClinic agents work from internal case and patient IDs rather than patient PII, with consent-driven workflows and role-based access controls governing who can interact with the system. In the pre-visit workflow, patients can interact through a portal or WhatsApp, but the system identifies them through hospital-provided credentials. Then, it binds the conversation to an internal case rather than exposing PII to the agent layer.
This design choice enables teams to share enough context to make the workflow useful without enabling every agent interaction with unrestricted access to raw patient identity.
There is also a practical lesson here about model behavior. ViClinic’s revenue cycle and coding workflow does not depend on a foundation model being generically perfect out of the box. Large institutions still want models tuned against their own historical data and coding conventions. Integrated governance helps evaluate, version, monitor and review AI systems before they move from prototype to production.
Healthcare organizations are increasingly interested in agentic AI, but many remain cautious about deploying autonomous agents directly into sensitive clinical and operational workflows.
ViClinic’s AHOS approach is designed around that reality. Rather than asking health systems to adopt fixed AI agents, the platform provides a governed operational framework. This approach allows organizations to define workflow boundaries, approval thresholds, human oversight and continuous evaluation processes around each use case.
This method enables hospitals and payers to start with tightly bounded pilots, safely learn and tune models within their own operational environment and progressively expand toward a broader healthcare AI operating model.
ViClinic’s success points to the kinds of gains healthcare operators care about: faster intake and pre-authorization readiness, less documentation burden for clinicians, improved coding completeness, fewer denials, better coordination and more timely follow-up. The estimated 20% efficiency improvement for care providers comes from coordinating and streamlining the workflow end to end so that documentation, reimbursement and care operations all improve together.
In the end-to-end visit workflow use case, that cumulative effect becomes concrete. Intake, documentation, orders and follow-up happen inside one coordinated workflow, and data captured once gets reused across later steps. That strategy reduces manual work, lowers the odds of missing required elements and smooths patient care through the visit.
The provider-payer workflow use case also shows a similar pattern on the reimbursement side. In this case, structured case data replaces slower back-and-forth messaging and helps move approvals and claims forward with less back-and-forth.
The value shows up across a patient’s visit: fewer repeated questions, better context for clinicians, cleaner documentation for administrative teams and fewer downstream billing disruptions.
For provider organizations, it means a better chance of turning fragmented operations into a more reliable system of execution. And for engineering teams, it’s a reminder that workflow-native AI can create more durable value than stand-alone assistants: it changes the shape of the whole process, not just the speed of one step inside it. For patients, they experience healthcare as a smooth, coordinated system from pre-check-in to billing.
ViClinic’s AHOS approach addresses the realities of enterprise healthcare, where integration with EMRs, external systems and payer processes remains challenging. Adoption is also an issue because it depends on trust across providers, administrators and reimbursement stakeholders. ViClinic’s own lessons learned reflect that shift: isolated AI tools delivered limited impact, while coordinated workflows and shared context proved more valuable.
By relying on IBM’s AI orchestration, governance and hybrid cloud capabilities, ViClinic has turned a set of disconnected healthcare tasks into a scalable coordination layer. This layer can follow providers into new workflows, new integrations and more complex reimbursement models without redoing the core architecture each time.
The result: a cleaner experience for clinicians, faster movement through care and reimbursement processes and a better chance for patients to experience healthcare as a coordinated system instead of a chain of administrative handoffs.
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