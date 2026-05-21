How ViClinic brings agentic AI into healthcare workflows with the IBM watsonx stack

Many healthcare AI projects fail for a simple reason: they sit outside the care process that they are supposed to improve. They might summarize a note or answer a question, but they do not carry the same patient information from intake to treatment, documentation, billing and follow-up. They also do not fit well into the tools clinicians already use.

ViClinic built its agentic healthcare operating system, or AHOS, to solve that problem. The platform lets multiple AI agents work inside real care workflows, share up-to-date patient context and stay under clinician supervision instead of deciding on their own.

The idea is simple: collect information once, connect it to the patient’s case and reuse it throughout care. ViClinic says that the system was built by doctors, for doctors. After working as a general practitioner and anesthesiologist, founder and CEO Boris Jinjolava moved into healthcare business leadership and started ViClinic as a telehealth company. He later expanded it to tackle a broader issue: disconnected clinical workflows.

ViClinic says that its system can grow from a single clinic to a multi-hospital network, support thousands of patient cases at once and run in cloud, hybrid or on-premises environments. For a team of 10 developers, that scale is supported by IBM watsonx Orchestrate®, IBM watsonx.data®, IBM watsonx.governance®, IBM Z® and IBM Cloud®.

ViClinic reports faster care starts, stronger intake and pre-authorization preparation and less administrative work, with efficiency gains of up to 20%.