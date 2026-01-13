How utilities can stay ahead of wildfire risk with IBM Outage Prediction

IBM® Outage Prediction helps utilities balance safety and service by predicting wildfire risk with hyperlocal insights. These insights lead to smarter outage planning, fewer unnecessary shutoffs and decisions made at the community level, not the national level.
The current power grid was not designed for today’s wildfire reality. Wildfires have become a year‑round operational risk for utilities. Climate change is driving hotter, drier, windier conditions and utility‑ignited fires are drawing intense public and regulatory scrutiny.
Events from Hawaii to Texas have shown how quickly high winds, drought and heat can stress infrastructure and turn into devastating fires when power is not cut in time. Although utilities are hardening infrastructure, undergrounding lines and upgrading protection schemes, these projects are slow and capital‑intensive. Operations teams still face the daily question: when and where should we cut or limit power to reduce wildfire risk—without creating unnecessary outages for customers?
Many utilities start with broad national wildfire indexes, such as those published by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) or Environment Canada. Although those maps are useful, they run the risk of being too coarse to make neighborhood level decisions, prepare for public safety power shutoffs (PSPS) planning and detailed risk assessments of assets.
In our work with utilities, two concerns surface again and again:
In both cases, utilities need to move from reactive decisions based on broad national warnings to proactive, localized, explainable actions.
IBM Outage Prediction helps utilities understand the connection between weather and operations by predicting outages from forecast conditions. It already supports storm centers and T&D teams as they plan crews, resources and communications ahead of severe weather.
We have extended that capability with a wildfire risk within IBM Outage Prediction. This capability provides a more granular view of wildfire risk than nationally available indicators.
In IBM Outage Prediction, utilities can view a daily wildfire risk indicator for 375 m2 resolution. Far more granular than traditional 10 km2 or 1 km2 national indexes. Now, instead of relying only on regional fire danger levels, utilities can see wildfire risk overlaid on their own territory and assets. This capability supports PSPS planning, asset health and day‑of‑operations decision‑making across the US, with expansion to Canada planned for 2026.
Wildfire risk within Outage Prediction fits into the broader asset lifecycle management work utilities already do. From vegetation managers trimming dry brush to risk analysts identifying poles with underlying health issues, wildfire risk is a critical signal for managing exposure across assets. Together with the IBM Maximo® asset and vegetation management capabilities, it helps utilities see where assets are vulnerable and act before small issues become major wildfire events.
With wildfire risk embedded into IBM Outage Prediction, utilities can better decide where, when, and how to shut off or limit power to reduce wildfire risk, while minimizing unnecessary impact to customers.
