How utilities can stay ahead of wildfire risk with IBM Outage Prediction

The current power grid was not designed for today’s wildfire reality. Wildfires have become a year‑round operational risk for utilities. Climate change is driving hotter, drier, windier conditions and utility‑ignited fires are drawing intense public and regulatory scrutiny.

Events from Hawaii to Texas have shown how quickly high winds, drought and heat can stress infrastructure and turn into devastating fires when power is not cut in time. Although utilities are hardening infrastructure, undergrounding lines and upgrading protection schemes, these projects are slow and capital‑intensive. Operations teams still face the daily question: when and where should we cut or limit power to reduce wildfire risk—without creating unnecessary outages for customers?

Many utilities start with broad national wildfire indexes, such as those published by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) or Environment Canada. Although those maps are useful, they run the risk of being too coarse to make neighborhood level decisions, prepare for public safety power shutoffs (PSPS) planning and detailed risk assessments of assets.