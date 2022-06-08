How to Optimize your Digital Transformation with the IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator

Large enterprises are at an inflection point — they are faced with the opportunity to be new disruptors or risk being left behind. Organizations that can shift to new market needs and demands, exploit new opportunities rapidly and capitalize on and configure their core competencies are more likely to be the new winners in the market. To be the disruptor, organizations need to accelerate their digital transformation; but first, they must address key impediments.
Most organizations have greenfield and customer-facing applications already running in the cloud. They are now facing the challenge with Chapter 2 modernization — regulated, mission-critical applications, most of which are incompatible with cloud. They need to transform a wide range of mission-critical applications and technologies as they move to the next phase of cloud adoption.
As organizations get deeper into cloud transformation, they need to do the following:
What if you could move complex workloads to the cloud with speed and consistency, regardless of what cloud platform or modernization strategy (e.g., lift-and-shift, containerization) you choose? And what if most of this effort could be automated, requiring highly skilled resources only for a fraction of time?
Introducing the IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator — a revolutionary cloud acceleration platform designed to orchestrate a collection of expert rules, tools, technical assets and industry solution starter kits. These are packaged as hybrid cloud journeys to drive rapid planning and low-touch execution with predictable outcomes.
The Cloud Accelerator can help organizations with the following: