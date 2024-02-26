How to improve network resilience with NS1 Connect Filter Chains

Network service outages happen. It’s not a matter of if but when. Cloud platforms and content delivery networks (CDNs) with 100% uptime SLAs aren’t immune. They experience outages just like everything else.

The question is: what do you do when one of your network services goes down? Will the lack of redundant services knock you offline? Or will you failover to another provider, maintaining a seamless user experience? On the back-end, how will that failover process work? Will it be automated or manual?

Most midsize and large organizations have redundant systems in place to help them survive an outage. What they might or might not have in place is the automated mechanism that redirects traffic to those redundant systems when a core service goes down.

IBM NS1 Connect Filter Chain™ technology uses the power of DNS to automatically reroute traffic between service providers when there is a network service disruption. With a few basic rules in place, NS1 Connect monitors your network’s status and switches endpoints as needed. You set the rules and the priorities upfront; everything after that happens automatically.

On the NS1 platform, filter chain configurations are applied to individual records within DNS zones. Filter chains determine how NS1 handles queries against each record—specifically, which answers to return. Each filter chain uses a unique logic to process queries. You can create combinations of filters to achieve a specific outcome based on your operational or business needs.

Of course, not everyone wants to direct failover traffic in the same way. So, we’ve put together a quick guide on how to build active-active, active-passive and manual failover systems by using filter chains.