How to automate certificate renewal in IBM Cloud Code Engine

Let’s say you have your Code Engine Application which has its own secret—TLS Certificate and Private Key. Generally, you would keep these secrets in something like a vault that would manage it. Assume that you store this secret in Secrets Manager. You will also store the same secret in your Code Engine Project where the App resides. So far, all good, your app will be able to use this secret and will be functional.

However, secrets can expire after a certain time period and therefore needs to be renewed. Everything was working fine until the secret expired, your app which uses this secret will be disrupted, thereby affecting your customers.

If you know about Secrets Manager, then you would be familiar that it can also rotate the secrets to new one automatically when they get expired. Let’s say you rotate the secrets in the Secrets Manager. Then what about your Code Engine Project? The secrets won’t be updated there, unless you manually do it. Let’s say you built another Code Engine Application which will retrieve the secrets from the Secrets Manager and update it in the project.

So far so good, but there is still one problem: How will your app know when to update the secret? Unless there was some way the app gets notified when the secrets were rotated in the Secrets Manager. In this scenario you can use Event Notifications to send notification to your app whenever the secret got rotated in the Secrets Manager. When the app gets notified, it can then do the update.

This is what we will do, we will use these different services and automate our secret renewal process. Therefore, you as a user do not have to manually update the secrets and preventing disruptions of your applications due to expired certificates