How Spain’s elite athletes found their competitive edge by reimagining their data

As the volume and diversity of data continued to grow, RFEA recognized the need for a scalable and governed data foundation that could support both current performance analysis and future innovation. The objective was not simply to centralize information, but to create an environment where historical data and new experimental data could be explored together, without adding operational complexity.

When HabberTec met with RFEA, one theme appeared repeatedly. Teams were tired of piecing systems together. They needed an environment where everything worked as one and where historical data and new sensor data could be analyzed side by side.

Watsonx.data delivered exactly that. Instead of choosing between expensive databases or building an entire data platform from scratch, RFEA gained a flexible lakehouse that brought together open technologies, enterprise governance and cost-efficient storage.

With watsonx.data, RFEA could store large volumes of historical data in Cloud Object Storage. They could connect Salesforce data directly into watsonx.data by using Presto. They could bring in raw files from innovation projects and process them using Apache Spark. They could standardize their information into Iceberg tables that remained fully queryable across all engines. Most importantly, they could connect everything without building custom integrations for every new project.

As Daniel Expósito García from HabberTec explained, “watsonx.data let us connect historical data with our innovation projects in a clean and scalable way. We did not have to build everything ourselves. It just worked.”