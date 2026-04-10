How Spain’s elite athletes found their competitive edge by reimagining their data

RFEA gained a flexible lakehouse that brought together open technologies, enterprise governance and cost-efficient storage.
In high-performance sports, tiny differences matter. A fraction of a second. A small shift in stride. A subtle change in recovery patterns. The National Spanish Athletics (RFEA) knew that valuable insights were hidden inside the data surrounding their athletes. If the data were unified and accessible, then those insights could transform and elevate performance.
To address this challenge, RFEA launched IA-THLETICS, a strategic initiative designed to bring structure, meaning and practical value to the growing volume of performance data generated across disciplines.
As Raúl Chapado, President of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation, explains: “IA-THLETICS is a platform that brings together all the technological solutions available to our athletes. It allows us to turn data into knowledge, and knowledge into performance.”
Before watsonx.data®, their world looked like the reality many organizations face today. Data was stored everywhere and insights were difficult to access.
Historical athlete records lived inside Salesforce. Innovation projects were generating new forms of sensor data from shoes, wearables and smartwatches. These datasets arrived in formats ranging from raw files to videos and spreadsheets. Competition results and training notes were kept in yet another location. Everything was disconnected and difficult to analyze in a meaningful way.
The shortcomings were clear. They needed a way to bring together all their information without slowing down the pace of innovation or driving up costs. Organizations managing legacy data, rapidly expanding unstructured information and increasing pressure to innovate often face the same fundamental challenges:
RFEA partnered with HabberTec and IBM to build a foundation that could unify this information and make it usable for performance analysis and AI.
As the volume and diversity of data continued to grow, RFEA recognized the need for a scalable and governed data foundation that could support both current performance analysis and future innovation. The objective was not simply to centralize information, but to create an environment where historical data and new experimental data could be explored together, without adding operational complexity.
When HabberTec met with RFEA, one theme appeared repeatedly. Teams were tired of piecing systems together. They needed an environment where everything worked as one and where historical data and new sensor data could be analyzed side by side.
Watsonx.data delivered exactly that. Instead of choosing between expensive databases or building an entire data platform from scratch, RFEA gained a flexible lakehouse that brought together open technologies, enterprise governance and cost-efficient storage.
With watsonx.data, RFEA could store large volumes of historical data in Cloud Object Storage. They could connect Salesforce data directly into watsonx.data by using Presto. They could bring in raw files from innovation projects and process them using Apache Spark. They could standardize their information into Iceberg tables that remained fully queryable across all engines. Most importantly, they could connect everything without building custom integrations for every new project.
As Daniel Expósito García from HabberTec explained, “watsonx.data let us connect historical data with our innovation projects in a clean and scalable way. We did not have to build everything ourselves. It just worked.”
Together, RFEA, HabberTec and IBM created a lakehouse architecture that now supports the entire federation.
The new data lakehouse has become the performance backbone of RFEA. Trainers can see complete athlete histories. Analysts can explore competition patterns and biomechanics together. Innovation teams can experiment freely without worrying about storage costs or fragile integrations.
Once RFEA consolidated everything into watsonx.data, results appeared quickly. All data systems began working together. Analysis became faster and more insightful. Performance teams could explore competition data, biomechanical information and long-term athlete histories in a single environment. Insights that once required hours of manual effort now appeared in seconds.
As Daniel from HabberTec described it, “Connecting the data changed everything. Our analysis is deeper, smarter and far more useful for the athletes.”
This is what reliable AI looks like. It empowers humans to make better decisions by giving them the right foundation for exploration and discovery.
RFEA now stands on a scalable and modern data foundation that supports performance analysis, innovation and future AI initiatives across its athletic programs. By unifying historical records, live sensor data and athlete insights into a single governed environment, the federation has strengthened its ability to support coaches, athletes and performance teams with reliable, evidence-based insights.
This foundation is designed to evolve alongside the needs of Spanish athletics, enabling the RFEA to integrate new disciplines, data sources and analytical capabilities while maintaining control, governance and long-term sustainability. RFEA now stands on a scalable and modern data backbone. It supports performance analysis, innovation and future AI initiatives.