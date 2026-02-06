How Serre Chevalier scaled customer experience with AI orchestration

Serre Chevalier turned to IBM watsonx Orchestrate to reimagine how customers select ski passes and resolve common questions.
Serre Chevalier is one of several major ski destinations operated by Compagnie des Alpes (CDA), alongside resorts such as Tignes, La Plagne, and Méribel. As these high‑profile mountain destinations welcome millions of visitors each year, delivering a seamless, intuitive booking and customer care experience is critical to success, especially during peak seasons when demand, complexity and customer expectations are highest.
Serre Chevalier recognized a growing reality facing the entire travel and hospitality sector: traditional customer service models cannot keep pace with rising complexity, seasonal surges and the demand for personalized digital experiences. Instead of layering more chatbots or point solutions, they needed a foundation capable of coordinating actions, data and decision making‑ across the enterprise.
To tackle this challenge, Serre Chevalier turned to IBM watsonx Orchestrate® to reimagine how customers select ski passes and resolve common questions. What began as a targeted customer care initiative quickly proved to be an enterprise‑wide blueprint for AI‑powered operations.
Ski pass selection appears simple—until multiple variables compound the decision. The right pass depends on:
This complexity generated thousands of customer questions each season. Service teams were overwhelmed with repetitive inquiries, “Which pass is right for me?” and “What are the rules for multi‑day tickets?”—leaving less time to resolve higher value‑ or sensitive issues.
For Serre Chevalier, the challenge was twofold:
The team recognized this challenge was more than a customer service problem. It reflected a broader orchestration challenge across the organization: how to intelligently coordinate tasks, systems and knowledge through AI in a scalable, governed way.
Serre Chevalier deployed watsonx Orchestrate to power a new AI driven experience embedded on their Serre Chevalier website. While visitors interact with a simple, intuitive chat interface, in the background watsonx Orchestrate is coordinating a network of specialized agents that work together to deliver accurate‑, personalized support.
At that point, Serre Chevalier moved from “a chatbot project” to an orchestration strategy.
The system’s core is a website orchestration agent. Its role is to:
Rather than relying on a single monolithic chatbot, Serre Chevalier uses a modular, multi‑agent architecture, making it easy to update capabilities or add new ones without rebuilding the entire system.
Two agent types support the orchestration layer:
These agents interact with both structured logic (such as Python tools for pass rules) and curated knowledge sources. This approach allows the system to do more than answer questions, it can execute real tasks, such as guiding customers through purchase steps.
The results were immediate and meaningful:
Alexandre Sode, who manages several sales channels for Serre Chevalier, noted: “When customers get answers from the chatbot, our team can devote more time to complex problems. That impacts overall satisfaction in a very positive way.”
Early feedback highlights strong customer adoption, while Serre Chevalier conducts a deeper survey to assess the full impact on resolution rates and purchase journeys.
Perhaps the most surprising insight for the Serre Chevalier team was how quickly the system evolved. Iterations that once required weeks can be completed in days, dramatically reducing implementation cost and time to‑ ‑value.
Their advice for organizations exploring similar AI initiatives:
Serre Chevalier’s architecture illustrates why orchestration matters more than any single-use case.
Conversational layer
A chat interface embedded on the resort website serves as the entry point: accessible, intuitive and familiar for guests.
Governance layer
Every interaction passes through a responsible AI and governance framework, ensuring safety, transparency and compliance.
Orchestration layer
At this stage, watsonx Orchestrate decides:
Collaborator agents layer
Purpose built‑ agents handle specific domains such as ski passes, documentation or other operational functions.
Data + tools layer
Includes custom APIs, Python tools and a RAG pipeline for knowledge accuracy.
By separating orchestration, domain intelligence and data access, Serre Chevalier created a foundation that is:
This architecture powers the next phase of their strategy.
After validating success with their customer ‑facing chatbot, Serre Chevalier immediately recognized broader opportunities.
But importantly, this approach isn’t a list of use cases. It’s a scalable pattern Serre Chevalier can now apply anywhere orchestration is needed.
Payments and billing
Assistants can guide guests through common billing questions, identify anomalies through integrated data and streamline issue resolution.
Human resources
AI agents can automate repetitive tasks such as onboarding, scheduling inquiries and seasonal employee processes, giving HR teams more time to support people.
Ski lift and mountain operations
Agentic workflows can ingest data from sensors, maintenance logs and weather systems to support more proactive operational decisions.
Across all these areas, the pattern remains the same:
orchestrate tasks → connect systems → elevate human expertise
Serre Chevalier has moved beyond deploying “a chatbot” to adopting an enterprise wide‑ AI orchestration capability, one that delivers value today while enabling future innovation.
Serre Chevalier’s journey demonstrates that AI in travel and hospitality isn’t just about automating conversations. It’s about orchestrating actions, knowledge and workflows across the business to deliver better experiences and more resilient operations.
With watsonx Orchestrate, Serre Chevalier transformed a single customer care‑ use case into a scalable foundation for enterprise AI, one that benefits guests, employees and operators alike.
Modern digital transformation is not about point solutions, but about platforms that help organizations work smarter, respond faster and innovate continuously.