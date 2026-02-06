How Serre Chevalier scaled customer experience with AI orchestration

Serre Chevalier is one of several major ski destinations operated by Compagnie des Alpes (CDA), alongside resorts such as Tignes, La Plagne, and Méribel. As these high‑profile mountain destinations welcome millions of visitors each year, delivering a seamless, intuitive booking and customer care experience is critical to success, especially during peak seasons when demand, complexity and customer expectations are highest.

Serre Chevalier recognized a growing reality facing the entire travel and hospitality sector: traditional customer service models cannot keep pace with rising complexity, seasonal surges and the demand for personalized digital experiences. Instead of layering more chatbots or point solutions, they needed a foundation capable of coordinating actions, data and decision making‑ across the enterprise.

To tackle this challenge, Serre Chevalier turned to IBM watsonx Orchestrate® to reimagine how customers select ski passes and resolve common questions. What began as a targeted customer care initiative quickly proved to be an enterprise‑wide blueprint for AI‑powered operations.