From spreadsheet sprawl to portfolio intelligence: How RBH rebuilt hotel planning with IBM

An important design point: RBH doesn’t assume that every source can behave like a modern API.

Some systems provide direct API access. Some produce scheduled files. Some send reports to email inboxes. Some deliver data through SFTP. Some still require manual extraction because the upstream system doesn’t expose a better option. RBH handles those differences in the ingestion layer before the data reaches the planning model.

The ingestion layer performs scheduled loads, validation, reconciliation, monitoring, logging and issue handling. This layer is where the architecture demonstrates its reliability. The load process doesn’t simply move files. It checks whether feeds arrived, validates structure, reconciles values where needed and supports incremental onboarding of new subject areas. That lets RBH add new datasets without turning every new property or feed into a one-off integration project.

IBM Planning Analytics uses TurboIntegrator processes for data movement and transformation. In RBH’s environment, the tool helps load data into Planning Analytics cubes, which are multidimensional data structures that enable users to analyze measures across dimensions such as hotel, time period, account, department, forecast version and scenario. Instead of maintaining separate spreadsheet logic for each property, RBH can model common structures once and reuse them across the portfolio.

The modeling layer (in the middle pink box in the diagram) shows IBM Planning Analytics as the core planning and modeling environment. Planning Analytics Workspace (PAW) provides a web-based interface for planning, creating and analyzing content. Planning Analytics for Microsoft Excel gives power users an Excel experience connected to governed Planning Analytics data, rather than isolated spreadsheet files. TM1 Web supports browser-based interaction with TM1 content. Together, those interfaces let RBH meet different users where they already work while keeping the data governed.

The staging and transformation layer prepares data for consistent portfolio insight. This layer includes preprocessing, reference data, master data and standardization across properties. Reference and master data are the shared definitions that keep the model aligned, such as property lists, account structures, department codes, reporting hierarchies and ownership views. RBH’s common chart of accounts plays a major role here because it gives hotels a consistent financial structure for profit and loss reporting.

The shared structure works like a business definition layer. Instead of allowing each property to define finance metrics differently, RBH maps data into a common account structure and reporting model. This creates consistency across hotels while still enabling the architecture to absorb different source systems and operating formats.

The output layer provides users with several paths into the data. Finance and business users access models and reports through TM1 Web, PAW and Cognos Analytics. PAW books improve report availability for hotel and management company employees. Cognos Analytics dashboards support owner reporting and broader visual analysis. Excel-based interaction remains available for power users who need a familiar grid-based experience.

Security and governance sit across the full architecture. Users see only data relevant to their role or property. Auditability and controlled change management help protect planning cycles. Governed metric definitions reduce the risk that two reports answer the same question differently.

RBH also made a notable deployment decision: it runs the environment as self-hosted infrastructure in a UK data center rather than as a cloud SaaS deployment. The rationale was cost and control. After the hardware reached end of life and its report performance started to degrade, RBH evaluated cloud options against refreshed self-hosted infrastructure.

The self-hosted route provided a materially lower cost profile while still giving RBH access to data center operations and recovery support. The architectural tradeoff is explicit: RBH prioritizes cost control and operational fit over the availability profile of a SaaS deployment, accepting the possibility of limited downtime where the business can tolerate it.