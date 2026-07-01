From spreadsheet sprawl to portfolio intelligence: How RBH rebuilt hotel planning with IBM

RBH Hospitality Management uses IBM® Planning Analytics and IBM Cognos® Analytics to consolidate hotel, finance and market data into governed forecasts, dashboards and owner reporting across a diverse UK portfolio.
Hotel operations generate many small signals that quickly become hard to manage at scale. A room rate changes. A restaurant performs differently than forecast. A review score moves. A payroll or finance feed lands late. In a single hotel, those signals might be manageable in spreadsheets. Across dozens of properties, they become a version-control problem, a security problem and a decision-making problem.
RBH Hospitality Management, one of the UK’s leading management companies, faced that challenge across a portfolio of over 55 properties. The portfolio spans limited-service hotels, where the guest journey centers on check in, sleep and departure, as well as luxury properties with spas, golf, dining and leisure operations.
Before IBM Planning Analytics, RBH’s forecasting process depended heavily on Excel spreadsheets. Managing individual forecasts across their extensive portfolio of hotels made it difficult to lock down sensitive data, control changes and ensure that finance, hotel and reporting teams were analyzing the same numbers. The goal wasn’t to remove Excel from the business, but to stop disconnected spreadsheets from serving as the core system of record for forecasts, finance views and owner reporting across all properties.
RBH built an analytics architecture with IBM Planning Analytics, TM1® database, Planning Analytics Workspace, Planning Analytics for Microsoft Excel, TM1 Web and IBM Cognos Analytics. The stack provides users with governed access to forecasts, models, dashboards and reports while preserving familiar ways of working for finance teams and power users.
This post outlines how RBH moved from spreadsheet-driven forecasting to a self-hosted analytics architecture, how hotel and market data flow into Planning Analytics cubes and how IBM products help RBH scale planning without losing control of data, access or reporting standards.
RBH’s core use case is building budgets, maintaining live forecasts, comparing current expectations with prior forecast versions and giving each user access to the right slice of data for their role, hotel or ownership context.
But hotel data rarely arrives from one clean enterprise source. Each property can use its own property management system (PMS) to handle reservations, rooms, rates, occupancy and check-in workflows. Hotels also use point-of-sale systems to record revenue from restaurants, bars, spas and other services. Across RBH’s portfolio, these systems expose data in different ways, including APIs, scheduled reports, SFTP files, email attachments and, in some cases, manual extracts.
RBH also integrates external data to turn forecasting into actionable operational insights. STR benchmarking data shows how each hotel performs against its competitive set, while Revenue Generation Index (RGI) compares revenue per available room directly against that market benchmark.
Guest sentiment provides an additional layer of data and insight. ReviewPro aggregates reviews from booking and travel platforms, generating a Global Review Index (GRI) score out of 100 and identifying recurring themes across areas such as rooms, restaurants, bars and public spaces.
Juyo Analytics further strengthens this ecosystem by adding forward-looking, AI-driven demand insight. It brings together market trends, pricing dynamics and booking patterns to highlight upcoming risks and opportunities. This feature enables RBH to move from reactive reporting to proactive, data-driven decision-making.
The combination of finance, payroll and operational data—enhanced by Juyo’s forward-looking demand insights—enables RBH to connect market position, guest experience, future demand signals and financial outcomes within a single, dynamic planning model.
Without a governed architecture, these multiple signals can lead to conflicting versions of performance, slower forecasting cycles and less robust owner reporting. RBH addresses this issue by standardizing data ingestion, aligning it within shared Planning Analytics structures and providing users with controlled access to consistent reports, dashboards and forecasts.
The architecture diagram starts where most analytics architectures do: enterprise source data. RBH’s enterprise source layer includes hotel and management company data from PMS and point-of-sale (POS) systems, payroll, finance, HR, controlled file uploads and selected external datasets.
An important design point: RBH doesn’t assume that every source can behave like a modern API.
Some systems provide direct API access. Some produce scheduled files. Some send reports to email inboxes. Some deliver data through SFTP. Some still require manual extraction because the upstream system doesn’t expose a better option. RBH handles those differences in the ingestion layer before the data reaches the planning model.
The ingestion layer performs scheduled loads, validation, reconciliation, monitoring, logging and issue handling. This layer is where the architecture demonstrates its reliability. The load process doesn’t simply move files. It checks whether feeds arrived, validates structure, reconciles values where needed and supports incremental onboarding of new subject areas. That lets RBH add new datasets without turning every new property or feed into a one-off integration project.
IBM Planning Analytics uses TurboIntegrator processes for data movement and transformation. In RBH’s environment, the tool helps load data into Planning Analytics cubes, which are multidimensional data structures that enable users to analyze measures across dimensions such as hotel, time period, account, department, forecast version and scenario. Instead of maintaining separate spreadsheet logic for each property, RBH can model common structures once and reuse them across the portfolio.
The modeling layer (in the middle pink box in the diagram) shows IBM Planning Analytics as the core planning and modeling environment. Planning Analytics Workspace (PAW) provides a web-based interface for planning, creating and analyzing content. Planning Analytics for Microsoft Excel gives power users an Excel experience connected to governed Planning Analytics data, rather than isolated spreadsheet files. TM1 Web supports browser-based interaction with TM1 content. Together, those interfaces let RBH meet different users where they already work while keeping the data governed.
The staging and transformation layer prepares data for consistent portfolio insight. This layer includes preprocessing, reference data, master data and standardization across properties. Reference and master data are the shared definitions that keep the model aligned, such as property lists, account structures, department codes, reporting hierarchies and ownership views. RBH’s common chart of accounts plays a major role here because it gives hotels a consistent financial structure for profit and loss reporting.
The shared structure works like a business definition layer. Instead of allowing each property to define finance metrics differently, RBH maps data into a common account structure and reporting model. This creates consistency across hotels while still enabling the architecture to absorb different source systems and operating formats.
The output layer provides users with several paths into the data. Finance and business users access models and reports through TM1 Web, PAW and Cognos Analytics. PAW books improve report availability for hotel and management company employees. Cognos Analytics dashboards support owner reporting and broader visual analysis. Excel-based interaction remains available for power users who need a familiar grid-based experience.
Security and governance sit across the full architecture. Users see only data relevant to their role or property. Auditability and controlled change management help protect planning cycles. Governed metric definitions reduce the risk that two reports answer the same question differently.
RBH also made a notable deployment decision: it runs the environment as self-hosted infrastructure in a UK data center rather than as a cloud SaaS deployment. The rationale was cost and control. After the hardware reached end of life and its report performance started to degrade, RBH evaluated cloud options against refreshed self-hosted infrastructure.
The self-hosted route provided a materially lower cost profile while still giving RBH access to data center operations and recovery support. The architectural tradeoff is explicit: RBH prioritizes cost control and operational fit over the availability profile of a SaaS deployment, accepting the possibility of limited downtime where the business can tolerate it.
RBH’s architecture connects operational, financial, market benchmark, guest sentiment and forward-looking demand data within a single governed planning environment. This connection is particularly valuable across such a diverse portfolio—from luxury and upscale properties to limited-service hotels—where a consistent reporting model supports both ends while preserving property-level detail.
This connected view enables teams to move from reporting to prioritization. STR data shows performance against the competitive set, while Juyo highlights emerging demand trends, pricing dynamics and forward-looking risks and opportunities. ReviewPro indicates whether guest sentiment issues relate to rooms, public spaces, restaurants or other areas, and finance data shows how these factors flow through the P&L.
Together, these signals provide a clear, forward-looking basis for decision-making—helping business leaders prioritize whether to invest in a room refresh, public space upgrade, pricing strategy adjustment or service improvement.
The system doesn’t make those decisions—it equips teams to make them with stronger evidence. Finance teams work from controlled forecast versions, improving consistency and increasing forecast accuracy across the portfolio. Hotel teams access role-specific reports, while power users retain the flexibility of Excel through Planning Analytics for Microsoft Excel without compromising governance.
As a result, RBH has reduced manual reconciliation effort and streamlined reporting production, with owner reporting now delivered through Cognos Analytics dashboards in a more consistent and auditable format. Forecast accuracy has improved through better alignment of operational, market and financial data, helping reduce variance to actuals and enabling more confident, data-driven decisions. This has also shortened reporting timelines, minimized offline adjustments and strengthened confidence in a single version of the truth.
Version management adds another practical benefit. RBH maintains a working forecast version during planning cycles, then locks and copies agreed versions when budgets or forecasts are finalized. Monthly snapshots let teams compare current expectations with prior views, giving the business a clearer history of how forecasts changed over time.
RBH’s architecture demonstrates why planning systems need more than a central database. The value comes from the structure around the data: common account definitions, reliable ingestion, controlled forecast versions, role-based access and reporting paths that fit different user needs.
IBM Planning Analytics provides the modeling layer for budgeting, forecasting, scenario planning and cube-based analysis. Planning Analytics Workspace, Planning Analytics for Microsoft Excel and TM1 Web provide multiple ways to work with the same governed data. IBM Cognos Analytics supports dashboarding and owner reporting.
The foundation also supports total cost of ownership. RBH can onboard new subject areas incrementally, reuse cube structures, standardize reporting patterns and run the environment in a self-hosted model that aligns with its economics. But it can also keep Excel where it helps users work quickly without letting disconnected spreadsheets drive the planning process.
By building on IBM Planning Analytics and IBM Cognos Analytics, RBH has turned a fragmented hotel forecasting problem into a scalable planning architecture, one that can support different hotel types, changing source systems, market data, guest sentiment and owner reporting without rebuilding the foundation each time.