From codebase cleanup to productized delivery: How Novadoc built a FileNet solution with IBM Bob

Netherlands-based consultancy and IBM partner Novadoc encountered a recurring challenge with the operational workflow required to configure FileNet® in its projects. Its teams had the domain experience to streamline the workflow and apply it across projects. What it didn’t have, like many consulting firms, was spare engineering capacity to automate and productize the solution.

That changed when Novadoc started using IBM Bob. The team employed the AI-based integrated development environment (IDE) to analyze the architecture and code of applications built around an older version of IBM FileNet. The process included the creation of new documentation and turning it into a modern configuration management application for IBM FileNet P8.

One of the most compelling signals: by using IBM Bob, a partially formed framework that was handed over to one engineer on a Friday became a working application on Monday morning.

By comparison, even a rough demo would normally take the Novadoc team at least two weeks. The value of this acceleration was not just developer efficiency. Being able to create a scalable, tested and deployable application over the course of a weekend changes how quickly a consultancy can move from a one-off project idea to a reusable asset.