From codebase cleanup to productized delivery: How Novadoc built a FileNet solution with IBM Bob

IBM Bob helped IT consultancy Novadoc complete a complex FileNet modernization project in a weekend instead of weeks.
Netherlands-based consultancy and IBM partner Novadoc encountered a recurring challenge with the operational workflow required to configure FileNet® in its projects. Its teams had the domain experience to streamline the workflow and apply it across projects. What it didn’t have, like many consulting firms, was spare engineering capacity to automate and productize the solution.
That changed when Novadoc started using IBM Bob. The team employed the AI-based integrated development environment (IDE) to analyze the architecture and code of applications built around an older version of IBM FileNet. The process included the creation of new documentation and turning it into a modern configuration management application for IBM FileNet P8.
One of the most compelling signals: by using IBM Bob, a partially formed framework that was handed over to one engineer on a Friday became a working application on Monday morning.
By comparison, even a rough demo would normally take the Novadoc team at least two weeks. The value of this acceleration was not just developer efficiency. Being able to create a scalable, tested and deployable application over the course of a weekend changes how quickly a consultancy can move from a one-off project idea to a reusable asset.
Novadoc won a European tender (a formal procurement process used by EU institutions and agencies) that included upgrading an older IBM FileNet-based primary system combined with custom applications. The goal: a safer, more repeatable way to move configuration changes across development, test and production. In many FileNet estates, that process is still manual. Teams re-create settings across environments, compare differences by hand and accept the ongoing risk of configuration drift or production mistakes.
While solutions exist to help manage configurations across environments, they lack support for a fully automated approach, supporting cross-version comparisons, approval gates, automatic rollbacks and interfaces that modern automation workflows can leverage.
IBM Bob helped Novadoc do more than accelerate code generation. It helped the team understand inherited code with limited documentation; it generated working documentation; and updated and extended the original implementation to shape it into a customer-facing application.
For Novadoc’s client, this process amounted to an automated path from extraction to comparison to approval to deployment, eliminating manual error and increasing reliability when moving business-critical FileNet changes between environments. For document-heavy organizations like government agencies, banks and insurers, that converts directly into fewer operational surprises and more reliable delivery.
The solution is organized around two complementary components. The first is FileNet Admin Liberty, a lightweight REST API built on IBM Liberty and Jakarta EE 10. Its role is to provide administrative API access to FileNet for operations such as validating users and groups, managing permissions and querying object stores. It uses Java Authentication and Authorization Service (JAAS) to authenticate and authorize sessions against the FileNet Content Engine.
The second component is the FileNet Configuration Manager, a lifecycle layer built on Spring Boot 3.2. This is where the extraction, comparison, deployment planning, approval and execution logic lives.
Core services for configuration management reference a FileNet Adapter component, which serves as a bridge between the configuration and different Content Engine versions. Snapshots, comparison results and deployment records are stored in MongoDB, which fits the hierarchical and variable structure of FileNet metadata better than a rigid relational schema.
On top of that sits a React front end, built with Vite, that lets administrators visually review differences before approving a deployment. The same core logic also supports a CLI path, making the design useful both for interactive admins and for teams that want to integrate the workflow into CI/CD-style automation.
IBM Bob helped transform the legacy thick-client model into a React web UI, adapt an existing Swagger-based API foundation into working interactions between the front end and back end, refine the extraction and compare pipeline. It also helped improve the side-by-side comparison experience so administrators could review source and target environments without missing key differences.
Bob also suggested a design improvement that the team adopted: persisting snapshots in a database so operators could recover prior states and work with a more reliable rollback story.
Just as importantly, Bob researched and proposed options for the security context needed to access the FileNet content engine through the REST API, which turned out to be less straightforward than expected.
The result is a workflow built around operational safeguards. Changes follow a structured pipeline. Teams can extract current state, compare it against a target, preview a dry run, get approval and then deploy.
If something fails, rollback is part of the design. The comparison engine understands FileNet constructs such as document classes, property templates and choice lists, then classifies changes as added, modified, removed or identical. That makes the tool more practical for administrators whose job is to judge risk, not screen through irrelevant noise.
By using IBM Bob, Novadoc built a usable application—starting only from a rough framework—in a weekend, something that would have otherwise entailed a multi-week effort for even a partial demo. Bob processed and updated code and outdated docs, generated architectural diagrams, researched and recommended security options and suggested time-saving design improvements.
Bob also enabled a FileNet expert to combine deep platform knowledge with an AI coding assistant. This tool behaved less like a generic autocomplete engine and more like a collaborator that could research, suggest practical implementation paths and accelerate the work between prompt and reviewed code. For Ngcobo, the process of prompting, reviewing suggestions and validating implementation options surfaced approaches that he might have overlooked.
Novadoc’s project has been successfully deployed with its EU client, with various benefits that were delivered with Bob’s help. A safer promotion path reduces the likelihood of production mistakes. Approval gates and auditability improve governance. A UI and CLI combination supports both interactive review and automation.
And because the solution is version-aware and modular, it can fit various FileNet estates that aren’t perfectly standardized. Partly because of that, Novadoc plans to deploy the same solution with several other clients in the coming months.
An easier-to-manage, flexible FileNet workflow was an important outcome for Novadoc and its client. But there is a broader benefit that helps solve an age-old challenge that plagues consultancies: teams solve the same problem repeatedly for different clients but rarely get the time to turn that know-how into reusable software.
Instead of scaling only by adding more people, the efficiencies created by using Bob make it possible to scale through reusable assets built from a consultancy’s own expertise.
The FileNet configuration manager Novadoc built with IBM Bob is a concrete example of what productization looks like in practice. What began as a solution for one customer’s deployment and governance challenge became a reusable accelerator that will be applied to similar environments at a handful of other Novodoc clients—without starting from scratch.
When domain expertise can be captured in software rather than re-created project by project, teams can deliver faster, reduce delivery risk and create more consistent outcomes for customers. Bob did more than help complete a single project. It helped turn hard-won implementation knowledge into a scalable asset.