How modulAIre and IBM are lowering the barrier to AI adoption

IBM and partner modulAlre are enabling enterprise-grade AI for nonprofits.
modulAIre’s rapid rise as an IBM Platinum Partner highlights how the system is accelerating AI access for nonprofits. Through its secure, hybrid “AI‑in‑a-Box™” platform, powered by IBM Fusion, IBM watsonx®, and modulAIre’s proprietary AI capabilities, the partner has designed a solution to help nonprofits adopt enterprise-grade AI in weeks rather than months.
Nonprofit organizations increasingly recognize that AI can transform the way they operate—improving donor engagement, accelerating research funding, streamlining administrative tasks and delivering better services to beneficiaries.
Yet most nonprofits face the same fundamental challenges: fragmented data, limited in-house technical resources and the high cost and complexity of standing up secure AI infrastructure.
At the same time, AI startups and solution providers often struggle to bring enterprise-grade AI offerings to market quickly, effectively and affordably. Nonprofits need a platform that is secure, scalable and ready to deploy, without months of engineering and integration work. They also need access to trusted technology to ensure that they can safely deliver on their mission to serve
modulAIre set out to close this gap with their solution called “AI-in-a-Box™”, a platform that nonprofits could adopt with confidence. But to achieve this, they required:
By combining modulAIre’s 15+ years of real-world experience in AI and ML engineering, development and deployment with IBM Fusion and IBM watsonx, the AI-in-a-Box™ solution is bringing enterprise‑grade AI to organizations that need it most—particularly those that have historically lacked the resources to get started.
With IBM Fusion as the foundation and watsonx as the AI engine, modulAIre added its unrivaled capabilities to build a complete AI platform capable of supporting multiple nonprofit use cases, from donor engagement to beneficiary services to operational efficiency. What normally takes organizations months to assemble can be deployed and production-ready in a matter of weeks, while costing significantly less than traditional AI deployments and eliminating the variable cloud costs.
modulAIre’s solution gives nonprofits access to advanced AI—LLMs, predictive analytics, optimization, and automation delivered through a system designed with security, governance and compliance built in. For organizations that manage sensitive beneficiary and donor information, this level of trust and transparency is critical.
Newly onboarded, modulAIre reached Platinum tier in under 5 months, demonstrating how IBM Fusion and IBM watsonx, in the hands of deeply experienced AI and ML experts, can support the development of scalable, commercial AI offerings for nonprofits.
modulAIre has launched a nonprofit‑focused industry platform to deliver AI‑in‑a‑Box™ at scale, bringing enterprise‑grade AI capabilities to thousands of nonprofits.
The platform delivers AI‑driven donor engagement, automated service workflows, predictive analytics and generative AI tools designed specifically for nonprofit operations. Clients are achieving 15–20% savings in internal operations costs and approximately 20% increases in top‑line revenue, resulting in a full return on investment in months not years.
Arrow and IBM jointly enabled modulAIre through rapid onboarding, use of Arrow’s experience center environment, marketing resources, creative financing options and engineering support.
By using IBM’s OMA Innovation Center, modulAIre was able to bring together multiple nationally recognized nonprofit organizations with key IBM executives for a solution demo and workshop. Showcasing their capabilities to deliver world-class AI and ML, modulAIre featured its IBM Fusion and watsonx powered AI-in-a-Box™ platform.
Together, these collaborations have positioned modulAIre for continued industry visibility and growth, demonstrating how the IBM ecosystem can help partners accelerate innovation and expand AI access for the nonprofit sector.