Mitie’s end users are the people who occupy, travel through, work in and rely upon built environments every day—offices, transport hubs, hospitals and other complex sites. If you live or work in the UK, you might well be a Mitie end-user and not even know it. The user experience goal is straightforward: Enable facilities managers to maintain and resolve issues quickly enough that the end users don’t notice the intervention.

The challenge? “Facilities” isn’t one workload. A single ticket stream includes everything from lower-priority comfort issues to high-priority safety and continuity events, such as leaks or critical equipment failures.

Meeting a 30-minute SLA under that variability requires three things to be consistently true:

The right work is triaged and prioritized fast. The right technician is dispatched with the right context. The technician can make progress immediately, or escalate to expertise without delay.

The value delivered to end users is measured in time-to-containment and time-to-resolution. Remote assistance is a good example: an onsite worker can be guided to take the first stabilizing step (for example, shutting off a valve to stop a leak) to stop user disruption quickly, while permanent repair can be scheduled downstream.