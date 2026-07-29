How Migrato used IBM Bob to turn a Java 8 roadblock into a three-day C++ migration

A software installer can become the hardest component to modernize when it depends on the runtime it needs to replace. Software firm Migrato faced that problem with a decade-old installer written in Java 8 that performed a narrow but critical job: it installed and updated applications in the company’s MICC (Migrato Intelligent Content Classifier) software suite.

Because the installer itself depended on Java 8, Migrato was unable to use it as the mechanism for cleanly replacing the Java 8 runtime. This constraint meant that the modernization had to address both the application components and the installer path that bootstrapped them. As Migrato began a broader modernization program for its software suite, the team realized that the installer was their first blocker.

Netherlands-based Migrato builds software that helps organizations analyze, inventory, cleanse and migrate unstructured content and has built its MICC platform with IBM technologies. Its six-person development team includes two senior developers and four junior developers, with most of its experience concentrated in Java and Python.

Rebuilding the installer in C++ would remove the Java Runtime Environment (JRE), but the team estimated that learning current C++ practices, selecting replacement libraries and rewriting the application would take several weeks.

IBM Bob helped the team dissect the legacy installer, plan the migration, generate the new implementation and validate the outcome. This optimization pared an effort expected to take several weeks to just three days.

One developer used the AI development assistant to plan the conversion and generate the C++ code in less than a day. Manual code review, integration fixes and testing brought the total conversion effort to three days. The result was a functional installer designed to preserve the behavior of the Java application while running without a Java virtual machine (JVM).

This post will walk through why Migrato isolated the installer first and how the Plan-to-Code workflow-translated Java packages and dependencies into a C++ project. It also shows how the team validated a cross-language rewrite without relying on a conventional code diff and how the new application creates a lower-risk entry point for the broader Java upgrade.