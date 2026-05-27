How Knockri scaled structured hiring with IBM watsonx

Knockri uses IBM watsonx.ai®, watsonx Orchestrate® and watsonx.governance® to operationalize structured behavioral interviews with modular agents and governed, traceable workflows, increasing hiring speed by up to 60% and reducing recruiter workload by up to a day per hiring cycle.
Some enterprise hiring teams process up to 3 million applications per year. At that scale, manual screening, inconsistent interview practices and fragmented hiring systems can create complexity and delays for recruiters and uneven experiences for candidates.
Canada-based AI solution provider Knockri set out to tackle this challenge by building AI-assisted hiring workflows for enterprises that need structured, consistent and defensible ways to evaluate job candidates. It’s not about “AI interviewing people”—Knockri uses natural language processing and large language models to automate portions of structured interviewing while preserving consistency and evidence-based candidate evaluation.
Knockri’s work with IBM focuses on scaling structured hiring processes without turning high-stakes decisions into an opaque model. IBM watsonx.ai supports Knockri’s runtime AI capabilities, while IBM watsonx Orchestrate helps coordinate the workflows around them. The architecture uses AI where it adds value and governs it where accuracy and consistency matter most.
With structured behavioral interviews, every candidate for the same role is asked the same job-related questions, evaluated against the same scoring rubric and assessed based on specific examples of past behavior. This methodology strikes a balance between predictive quality, fewer differences across protected groups and alignment to real job performance.
The limitation has been operational. Humans can conduct structured interviews, apply rubrics and document evidence, but doing that consistently across large applicant pools takes time, training and coordination.
Knockri’s solution reduces recruiter workload, improves consistency and gives hiring teams clearer evidence to support recommendations. It uses traditional machine learning approaches where accuracy, fairness and determinism carry the most weight, such as scoring and classification. Generative AI and LLMs support tasks such as summarization, interpretation, orchestration and candidate support, where language flexibility creates value without making the core decision logic untraceable.
That balance is where governance matters: the workflow can move faster while preserving consistency, traceability and human oversight. The design improves the experience for several stakeholders at once. Recruiters spend less time moving candidates through repetitive process steps. Hiring teams receive more standardized evidence. Candidates get a more structured experience and an engaging opportunity to show relevant skills and experience. Enterprises reduce friction without removing oversight from the people accountable for hiring decisions.
A component of Knockri’s overarching architecture is an “assessment agent” that handles setting up and launching structured interviews. But the system isn’t a general-purpose agent attempting to perform every task. It’s a set of specialized layers that handle configuration, deployment, orchestration, runtime execution, governance and downstream integration. These layers are all designed to support faster assessment launches, standardized assessment flows, an improved candidate experience and stronger compliance and auditability.
Let’s walk through the architecture diagram from left to right.
In the build/configure layer (the purple rectangle on the left side of the diagram), IBM watsonx Orchestrate SDKs help structure the assessment workflow. This layer defines the core inputs that drive the process: assessment content, rubrics, launch rules, process configuration documents and scoring mappings. These artifacts convert hiring science and business rules into machine-operable workflows
In the deploy layer, watsonx Orchestrate on IBM Cloud supports environment setup, endpoint configuration, secrets management, applicant tracking system integration and enterprise deployment configuration. The applicant tracking system (ATS) integration is especially important. Hiring teams already run critical workflows in existing systems, so the AI layer needs to fit into that operating model rather than forcing customers to adopt a new tool.
In the orchestrate/launch layer, watsonx Orchestrate coordinates the assessment workflow. It can launch interviews, manage candidate interactions, handle reminders and scheduling, route assessments, track completion status, and manage exceptions. This layer coordinates the process; it does not act as an unconstrained hiring decision-maker.
In the runtime layer, IBM watsonx.ai Runtime supports tool execution, model inference, launch automation, scoring service preparation and downstream handoffs. The orchestration layer determines what needs to happen, while runtime services execute the AI and infrastructure tasks required to complete the workflow.
Governance is a foundational layer spanning the entire architecture. Watsonx.governance enables the broader requirement for oversight, risk controls, traceability and auditability across the workflow. In a hiring context, the system needs to show what competencies were evaluated, what evidence was used, how scoring occurred, check for fairness and bias and how recommendations were generated.
Knockri redesigned the workflow to ensure that responsibilities are aligned with how enterprises are actually making the hiring decisions. The shift reinforced a practical rule for AI product teams: automation works best when it respects the existing governance model. A workflow can be technically elegant and still fail if it gives the wrong persona the wrong authority.
One of the strongest engineering lessons in the Knockri deployment (and across generative AI in general) is that a bigger context window isn’t always better. Early AI designs often assumed one large agent can handle an entire workflow from end to end. Knockri moved in another direction.
The platform decomposes the workflow into specialized agents and tightly scoped responsibilities that mirror how organizational psychology workflows already operate. This functional decomposition improves reliability and maintainability. Each agent operates within a narrower reasoning boundary, which helps reduce hallucinations, simplify debugging and make outputs easier to inspect. It also creates cleaner interfaces between system components. Inputs and outputs can be reviewed, logged and passed downstream as structured artifacts.
The approach also gives Knockri room to expand without destabilizing the core system. A new agent, rubric, workflow or reporting capability can be added with less risk because the broader architecture already expects specialized components to work together through orchestration.
Knockri’s IBM stack delivered value in three main areas: orchestration, runtime support and governance.
The first advantage: ease of orchestration and deployment. With watsonx Orchestrate and the Orchestrate SDK, teams can design structured workflows, load a knowledge base, provide instructions and stand up a working agent quickly and easily—but without losing scientific rigor. For a simpler use case, like creating a candidate support agent, that lowers the cost of experimentation and makes it easier to validate workflows before deeper engineering work begins.
The second advantage was developer flexibility. Knockri’s workflows are not simple chatbot flows. They combine custom machine learning models, structured enterprise processes and governance requirements. Orchestrate on IBM Cloud provided the deployment foundation, while watsonx.ai Runtime supported model inference, tool execution, launch automation and downstream handoffs. Together, those products gave technical teams access to orchestration logic, integrations, model controls and deeper configuration points so they could adapt the workflow rather than work around the platform.
The third advantage was governance by design. In high-stakes HR technology, governance cannot arrive after the workflow is already in production. Knockri needed explainability, auditability, role-based permissions, traceability and human oversight built into the architecture. Watsonx.governance provided the foundation for governance to operate across the workflow rather than outside it—helping Knockri preserve oversight as it scaled structured hiring.
That combination has TCO implications. Reusable orchestration patterns in watsonx Orchestrate reduce the need to rebuild workflow infrastructure for each use case. Integrated governance through watsonx.governance reduces the cost, risk and operational burden of stitching together separate compliance tooling later. Deployment and runtime support helps the system fit into enterprise environments that already have ATS platforms, security requirements and established review processes.
The clearest results appear in hiring speed and recruiter capacity. In one enterprise deployment, time to hire fell by more than 60%.
Less recruiter time spent on repetitive process management means more time for higher-value work, such as engaging candidates, supporting hiring managers and improving the quality of the process. Faster cycle times also reduce the risk of losing qualified candidates to slower coordination, unclear next steps or inconsistent communication.
Knockri’s broader assessment product has also delivered impressive candidate and business outcomes, including a 4.7 out of 5 candidate satisfaction rating, reduced cost per screened candidate and stronger post-hire performance metrics.
Knockri’s IBM-based architecture gives the company a foundation for more than one hiring workflow. Recruitment and selection are the current focus, but the same pattern can extend across onboarding, training, development, performance management and internal mobility.
That expansion is possible because the architecture depends on reusable orchestration, governed runtime services, structured inputs, role-aware workflows and integration points into enterprise systems. New use cases can inherit the same foundation instead of requiring a new platform each time.
By building on watsonx.ai, watsonx Orchestrate and watsonx.governance, Knockri has turned a high-volume hiring challenge into a scalable AI workflow architecture. The system helps enterprises move faster while keeping the process structured, explainable and aligned to how hiring decisions get made.
For candidates, that means a fairer and more consistent experience. For recruiters and hiring teams, it means less administrative drag. For enterprises, it means a governed path to lower cost, faster throughput, clearer evidence and more defensible hiring workflows.
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