How Knockri scaled structured hiring with IBM watsonx

Some enterprise hiring teams process up to 3 million applications per year. At that scale, manual screening, inconsistent interview practices and fragmented hiring systems can create complexity and delays for recruiters and uneven experiences for candidates.

Canada-based AI solution provider Knockri set out to tackle this challenge by building AI-assisted hiring workflows for enterprises that need structured, consistent and defensible ways to evaluate job candidates. It’s not about “AI interviewing people”—Knockri uses natural language processing and large language models to automate portions of structured interviewing while preserving consistency and evidence-based candidate evaluation.

Knockri’s work with IBM focuses on scaling structured hiring processes without turning high-stakes decisions into an opaque model. IBM watsonx.ai supports Knockri’s runtime AI capabilities, while IBM watsonx Orchestrate helps coordinate the workflows around them. The architecture uses AI where it adds value and governs it where accuracy and consistency matter most.