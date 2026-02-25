Inside AXA Brazil’s integration COE: How IBM’s webMethods stack helped this insurer expose APIs at scale

Paris-based AXA Group operates in nearly 60 countries with around 150,000 employees. Its Brazil division, AXA Brazil, serves South America’s most populous country. Its portfolio spans microinsurance for mobile phones and consumer goods to complex commercial and fleet products. The business covers a wide range of risks across both B2B and B2C models.

To orchestrate customer journeys that often require real-time assistance and to meet emerging financial regulatory requirements, AXA Brazil embarked on a transformation of its integration layer. The team consolidated fragmented development work into a dedicated Center of Excellence (COE) and standardized on IBM webMethods® Hybrid Integration to securely expose APIs to partners and distribution channels at scale.

The platform has grown both on the outside and inside. Externally, it now handles tens of millions of transactions with availability approaching 99.99%. Internally, this improvement reflects stronger engineering practices. With fewer incidents to manage, employee satisfaction has risen across the integration team.

The COE structure enabled by IBM supports faster, simpler connectivity across AXA Brazil’s business units, partner ecosystems and development teams.