How IBM watsonx Orchestrate turns complex procurement intelligence into opportunities for small government contractors

Avid Solutions’ GovPulse.io procurement platform manages complex workflows built from huge amounts of data to provide government contractors with real-time regulatory intelligence and procurement opportunities.
Many AI procurement tools can summarize documents. But GovPulse.io is aimed at a harder and more important challenge: identifying the full range of relevant information—regulatory changes, funding shifts, agency priorities and competitive signals—that can meaningfully grow a government contractor’s business. GovPulse.io does this by combining real-time data aggregation across federal and municipal sources with AI-powered prioritization, so users don’t just find opportunities—they understand which ones are worth pursuing.
The GovPulse.io platform, developed by IBM partner Avid Solutions Inc., tracks the fast-moving landscape of federal regulations, procurement opportunities and policy shifts in real time and surfaces them through natural-language interaction. It also helps users evaluate what’s worth pursuing and supports draft creation from the organization’s own documents—capability statements, white papers, and more.
This process is critical for GovPulse.io’s core users—small and midsize government contractors (GovCons), consultants and public-sector organizations—who work without large business development teams or dedicated analysts.
With IBM® watsonx Orchestrate® and watsonx.ai®, Avid estimates that users identify opportunities earlier and cut manual research time by roughly 70%.
For smaller contractors and organizations working in the public-sector opportunity landscape, the real bottleneck isn’t just writing a proposal. It’s the constant effort that is required to scan sources, interpret relevance and decide where to allocate limited capture and proposal time. The stakes are high: missing a procurement window or regulatory change can cost a small contractor hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost revenue or compliance exposure.
GovPulse.io pulls from a wide range of data sources including data.gov, grants.gov, research.gov and SAM.gov, and it indexes 13,662 state, county and municipal domains across all 50 states. Users can upload capability statements, white papers, style guides and other domain materials so the agent can work from the organization’s actual language and expertise. That makes the system materially different from dropping an RFP into a general-purpose chatbot and asking for a draft.
The result: a highly relevant opportunity match and a stronger first-pass artifact grounded in the user’s own documentation.
IBM watsonx Orchestrate enables GovPulse.io’s core intelligence layer—handling workflow orchestration, document analysis, summarization and final asset creation. Meanwhile, IBM watsonx.ai generates conversational responses that turn raw procurement data into bid recommendations, compliance analysis and actionable insights. The platform is built on an API-first architecture deployed on IBM Cloud® Code Engine.
At a high level, the workflow starts with a user query entering an OpenAI-compatible chat endpoint, then passing through API validation, streaming setup and agent handling. From there, the system analyzes intent, routes the request, enriches the data and streams a response back to the user.
The architecture workflow below shows that journey visually. Client query sits at the top, API service checks in the next layer and AI-agent analysis and query typing in the middle. Response rendering appears at the end (upper right) as a table, chat response or dashboard.
The ingestion side is built around a set of primary government data sources: the SAM.gov Opportunities API v2 for live federal contract opportunities, the USAspending.gov API v2 for agency spending and award analytics, and a local government search service that resolves procurement URLs across municipal domains.
In the architecture diagram below, the middle section (green) is where the IBM components show up: the LLM inference layer runs on IBM watsonx.ai (Essentials is a pay-as-you-go watsonx.ai runtime plan) with the meta-llama or llama-3-3-70b-instruct model. Below it, the query-processing engine handles natural language processing (NLP) and intent resolution tasks such as location extraction, abbreviation disambiguation, agency routing and tier-based feature resolution.
The query processing engine is a custom Node.js module (govpulse-ai-agent.js) that performs structured extraction and routing before any model call. It handles:
The NLP work—interpreting and classifying the raw user query—is done by IBM watsonx.ai (llama-3-3-70b-instruct). The custom engine then acts on those classifications to enrich and route the request.
The intelligence aggregation block then composes the final output by combining generated response content with structured government data, including HTML table generation and export options for Excel, CSV files and PDFs.
The orchestration and runtime layers are equally important. IBM watsonx Orchestrate provides the agent and orchestration surface, coordinating tool calls and managing the response pipeline from query to output.
Furthermore, when combining watsonx.ai model output with the user’s own organizational documents through the intelligence aggregation layer, the system produces proposal drafts and other document assets. Capability statements and white papers inform the draft and Orchestrate® coordinates when and how that composition happens. The serverless runtime runs on IBM Cloud Code Engine, with autoscaling and support for both streaming and batch behavior.
All of these pieces work together to solve the procurement-specific challenges of opportunity discovery, data normalization, domain-aware routing, response composition and document production.
The results are impressive. Small GovCon firms reduced manual research time by an estimated 70%, found opportunities earlier in the pipeline and improved go or no-go decision quality. Also, nontechnical users can monitor shifting agency focus areas without analyst support, effectively giving smaller organizations access to intelligence capability at a fraction of the cost of staffing it directly.
There’s also an important product lesson in how the experience evolved: better model output matters, but the interaction model can matter equally. The Avid team’s initial assumption was that users wanted more data.
However, the real need was less data that was more relevant. This finding pushed the design toward an intelligence-prioritization engine instead of a simple aggregation tool. Adoption improved when the platform delivered a weekly brief rather than forcing users to query the system constantly.
The GovPulse.io architecture is built to expand the scope of what the system can monitor and produce. Its roadmap includes broader state, local and education (SLED) procurement coverage, predictive analytics for upcoming contract vehicles and spending priorities and deeper watsonx Orchestrate integration. This way, the platform can move from surfacing intelligence to drafting response strategies and opportunity briefs. This process requires more sources, more workflow depth and more packaged outputs, without replacing the core architecture.
By building GovPulse.io on IBM’s stack, Avid Solutions took a messy public-sector research and proposal challenge and turned it into a platform-shaped workflow. For end users, it means that a smaller GovCon team can move from fragmented government signals to prioritized opportunities, reusable intelligence and draft-ready outputs in one system. For the builder, IBM provides a practical foundation for scaling the solution across more agencies, more datasets and more end-user workflows.