How IBM is using Real User Monitoring and DNS to deliver premium Global Server Load Balancing for business-critical applications

Even though the Domain Name System (DNS) is the underlying technology used by most in-line load balancers, there’s often a disconnect between DNS and GSLB when it comes to how most network teams structure their operations. Authoritative DNS and load balancing are often handled by separate teams with very little overlap in functional responsibility.

IBM® concluded that this separation between DNS and GSLB is counterproductive. DNS holds the keys to a more effective, more resilient, and even less expensive GSLB.

Authoritative DNS has always been able to control traffic across the entire connection pathway by removing points of failure introduced by the architecture of in-line GSLB solutions. Its out-of-band nature makes DNS an ideal solution to the challenge of resilience, all without the need to purchase and deploy more appliances or endpoints.

“Last mile” latency is the second piece of the puzzle and it requires more than just the ability to steer traffic. It needs data to inform applications about the best way to connect to back-end workloads at any given moment.

Real User Monitoring (RUM) data provides instant information about user experiences directly from devices and can form the basis of steering decisions that route traffic around deprecated resources or congested connections. The result: faster connections, better user experiences, and more resilience.