How IBM helps SupPlant turn billions of data signals into real-time irrigation decisions at global scale

A heat wave doesn’t wait for a farmer to interpret a dashboard. If soil dries, fruit growth will slow, and when weather shifts overnight, the decision to irrigate must be made quickly and confidently. Too little water can stress the crops and reduce yield, but too much water can lead to a waste of money and energy.

SupPlant built its digital experience around those moments. The company turns sensor, satellite, weather and crop data into clear irrigation recommendations delivered through WhatsApp. These recommendations help more than 100,000 farmers across 14 countries and over 33 types of crops act before changing field conditions become costly problems.

Their scope of work is a familiar engineering challenge: ingest diverse data, process it fast, make it useful, serve multiple user segments and keep the experience simple.

SupPlant’s deployment serves as a useful lesson for teams building AI systems. The hardest part isn’t always the model; it’s connecting the right answers to the right user at the right time in the right place.

This post walks through how SupPlant built a cloud solution on AWS with IBM Confluent, Astra DB in IBM watsonx.data, analytics engines, AI models supporting real-time ingestion, processing and delivery. This solution works along with WhatsApp to generate and deliver personalized, precise irrigation recommendations—at a global scale.