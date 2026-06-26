How IBM helps SupPlant turn billions of data signals into real-time irrigation decisions at global scale

SupPlant turns sensor, satellite, weather and crop data into real-time irrigation recommendations that help farmers improve decisions across 14 countries and 33 crops by using IBM watsonx.data® to store and retrieve the data and IBM Confluent to deliver the recommendations.
A heat wave doesn’t wait for a farmer to interpret a dashboard. If soil dries, fruit growth will slow, and when weather shifts overnight, the decision to irrigate must be made quickly and confidently. Too little water can stress the crops and reduce yield, but too much water can lead to a waste of money and energy.
SupPlant built its digital experience around those moments. The company turns sensor, satellite, weather and crop data into clear irrigation recommendations delivered through WhatsApp. These recommendations help more than 100,000 farmers across 14 countries and over 33 types of crops act before changing field conditions become costly problems.
Their scope of work is a familiar engineering challenge: ingest diverse data, process it fast, make it useful, serve multiple user segments and keep the experience simple.
SupPlant’s deployment serves as a useful lesson for teams building AI systems. The hardest part isn’t always the model; it’s connecting the right answers to the right user at the right time in the right place.
This post walks through how SupPlant built a cloud solution on AWS with IBM Confluent, Astra DB in IBM watsonx.data, analytics engines, AI models supporting real-time ingestion, processing and delivery. This solution works along with WhatsApp to generate and deliver personalized, precise irrigation recommendations—at a global scale.
SupPlant serves three main user groups. Smallholder farmers, which typically operate up to 50 hectares, use the sensor-less “Plant” product. Enterprise growers who manage high-value crops such as avocados, citrus, almonds and grapes use SupPlant’s more sophisticated sensor-based SNS product for precision irrigation. Lastly, governments and large agricultural programs use a hybrid model that combines physical sensors with satellite data to support many growers across large regions.
Across the segments, the user need remains consistent: actionable irrigation guidance. In this context, precision agriculture means using data about plants, soil, weather and crop behavior to decide when to irrigate and how much water to apply.
SupPlant’s design started from a practical observation: many farmers don’t have time for complex analytics or a dedicated agronomy team (agronomy is the science of crop and soil management). So, SupPlant’s technology applies the analysis and agronomy behind the scenes, then delivers a concise recommendation through a familiar channel: WhatsApp.
The product supports sensor-based deployments where high-quality field data is generated. It also supports sensor-less deployments where satellite and weather data make recommendations to farms without specialized equipment. The sensors provide precision, and the satellite-driven models provide the reach. SupPlant’s digital experience architecture supports both deployments without creating separate systems for every market, crop or customer segment.
The architecture diagram organizes the system from left to right: real-time data events occur, data is ingested and served, recommendations are generated and then farmers receive those recommendations in WhatsApp. This simple visual flow belies several important engineering choices.
The left side of the diagram shows the data source layer. It includes real-time in-field sensors that capture tree, fruit, soil, water pressure and trunk data. It also includes satellite imagery, which SupPlant correlates with the field-sensor data, so it can apply lessons from instrumented farms to larger areas where sensors aren’t installed.
The sensor data is supplemented by forecast weather data, farmer and crop information, vegetation health, canopy structure, soil moisture and heat and water stress data. Historical data rounds out the layer with data from more than 2,200 seasons across over 40 crops.
These data points don’t all arrive in the same way. Sensor data can arrive in near-real time, while weather data, satellite imagery, farmer records and crop information can arrive on slower schedules. The architecture must thus ingest both streaming and batch data, normalize those inputs and make them usable together. Batch loading through vendor APIs moves data into the central data layer, where it can be processed, stored and retrieved for analytics.
The middle of the diagram shows Astra DB in IBM watsonx.data. Astra DB, built on Apache Cassandra, acts as the operational NoSQL database designed to store and retrieve data that doesn’t fit neatly into traditional rows and columns.
This makes it useful for high-volume sensor, satellite and event data. In SupPlant’s architecture, this layer supports scalable storage, fast retrieval and real-time access for the analytics and recommendation engines. Astra DB also helps automate the ingestion and retrieval of sensor and satellite data so it can be enriched for AI use.
The raw data layer feeds both immediate recommendations and longer-term model improvement. For example, an avocado sensor can capture a snapshot of fruit size every half hour and raw measurements can then be processed into daily summaries, anomaly detection, growth-stage transitions, season-end analysis and comparisons across crops, seasons and farmers.
The analytics engine processes weather, crop and irrigation data and feeds it into the ML/AI models to detect crop stress (from heat or lack of water, for example), predict irrigation needs and forecast growth or yield. The goal isn’t to show the farmer every variable. The goal is to generate the next best action: irrigate today, add a night irrigation before a heat wave, investigate a low-soil-moisture alert or adjust a weekly plan.
With SupPlant’s Growth-Based Irrigation model, sensors transmit plant and climatic data to the cloud. The system processes that data and can support autonomous irrigation, where the plant’s measured condition drives irrigation behavior. SupPlant uses these instrumented reference sites as ground truth: validated real-world data used to train and test models. Those results refine crop models and crop coefficients, which are numbers used to estimate how much water a crop needs at a specific growth stage.
The diagram then moves from recommendations to real-time messaging. A messaging queue acts as a buffer, enabling one part of a system to publish work while another part consumes it at the right pace. Kafka is commonly used as an event bus, where producers publish events and consumers read them. SupPlant uses IBM Confluent for its Kafka messaging queue, which sits between the analytics layer and WhatsApp delivery.
That decoupling is critical. A farmer might want weekly recommendations at a specific time. A severe weather alert might need to reach hundreds of thousands of farmers during a peak event. The architecture cannot depend on a direct, fragile connection between a model and a message. By using an event bus, SupPlant can absorb spikes, route events and keep delivery reliable when demand rises.
The right side of the diagram shows the real-time recommendation layer. Recommendations, alerts and support are delivered through WhatsApp, giving farmers weekly irrigation guidance, ad hoc alerts and help without requiring them to install another app or log in to a portal.
IBM watsonx.data gives SupPlant a data foundation for high-volume, time-sensitive agricultural data. Astra DB supports fast access to the historical and operational context, which the recommendation engine needs when current field conditions, prior crop behavior, satellite data and weather signals must be analyzed together. Astra DB in IBM watsonx.data helps make those inputs usable for analytics and AI while supporting both real-time action and long-term model improvement.
IBM Confluent and Kafka support the event-driven layer that connects recommendations to farmer-facing delivery. Models, algorithms and analytics services can publish irrigation events, alerts and calls to action without being tightly coupled to WhatsApp delivery. The separation helps SupPlant handle peak demand, such as sending heat wave alerts to a large number of farmers without overwhelming the system.
The result is a simpler experience for the farmer. A weekly message can recommend how much to irrigate. A heat wave alert can tell a farmer to add irrigation at night before crop stress rises. Satellite imagery can also help explain field conditions, such as uneven soil moisture that points to a valve or irrigation coverage issue.
SupPlant’s architecture shows a useful lesson for AI deployments: intelligence creates value only when it reaches the user in time and in the right workflow. A recommendation that arrives late or requires a farmer to interpret a complex dashboard won’t improve an irrigation decision.
WIth the help of IBM solutions, SupPlant’s design separates data, models and delivery. That foundation gives SupPlant room to scale sensor-less irrigation, expand crop coverage and support government programs without rebuilding the product for each market. Each new season, crop and region can add more data back into the system, improving the models while keeping the farmer’s experience simple.
By building with IBM’s data portfolio, SupPlant turns plant, weather and satellite signals into real-time farm decisions. For farmers, that means better irrigation decisions, more efficient water usage and stronger crop outcomes. For SupPlant, it creates a scalable path to serve more users, support more business models and grow precision agriculture without making the end user carry the complexity.