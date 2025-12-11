The IBM Cloud® Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) team uses a comprehensive quality assurance framework to standardize the development and execution of test cases, manage results reporting and efficiently handle issue tracking and triaging.
Every day, the team runs over 77,000 test suites across multiple environments, including all production regions. To support this scale of operations, both developers and testers require a robust and dependable framework capable of continuous test execution. These test results must be retained for compliance purposes and made readily accessible through dashboards, enabling quick and effective assessment of overall system quality.
After evaluating various on-premises and cloud-hosted solutions, the team decided to pursue a fully cloud-native transformation, leveraging IBM Cloud services. This strategic shift not only simplified the underlying infrastructure and reduced maintenance efforts but also alleviated the operational workload on the quality assurance team. As a result, the transformation revealed opportunities for resource optimization and cost savings.
The IBM Cloud VPC QA team originally relied on a large, complex infrastructure composed of many specialized tools, servers and networking components. Supporting this environment required many experts across multiple technical domains, making it costly and difficult to maintain.
This complete QA environment was hosted on IBM Cloud VPC virtual server instances (VSIs), as illustrated in the diagram:
To modernize and simplify operations, the team migrated their QA systems to IBM Cloud services. They replaced their file server with IBM Cloud Object Storage, moved databases to managed PostgreSQL and Elasticsearch services and replaced their custom orchestration system with Tekton-based automation pipelines. This change enabled over 77,000 daily automated runs without maintaining their own infrastructure. They also refactored their QA framework into containerized microservices running on a resilient Kubernetes cluster.
Overall, the transformation reduced complexity, lowered maintenance demands and delivered a scalable, cloud-native QA architecture.
Here is the new architecture:
As a result of this transformation, the quality assurance (QA) infrastructure team has been relieved of the significant operational burden associated with managing a large and complex environment. This change has enabled the team to refocus its efforts on enhancing and evolving the internal test framework.
The shift to a cloud-native model also surfaced inefficiencies in test design and execution, leading to improved resource utilization and cost optimization. Previously, due to limited visibility into resource consumption, some teams created multiple redundant assets, which were often not properly decommissioned after test execution.
Leveraging the billing and usage reporting capabilities of IBM Cloud, each team now has clear visibility into their resource consumption and associated costs, fostering a culture of accountability and efficient resource management.
This transformation reduced overall infrastructure and ancillary testing costs by almost one-third.
The 6-member QA infrastructure team is now managing approximately 80 pipelines, while also supporting other pillar teams that operate 90 pipelines. The need for personnel solely dedicated to infrastructure maintenance has been effectively eliminated. Furthermore, the technical skill set required to manage and operate the system has shifted significantly, now aligning more closely with the one of a typical VPC developer. Advanced expertise in networking, operating systems and database administration is no longer necessary.
By actively adopting IBM Cloud services internally, the organization not only validates the robustness and reliability of its own technologies but also accelerates their maturity and readiness for broader enterprise use.
This internal adoption provides valuable, real-world feedback that drives continuous improvement, enhances resilience and ensures that the solutions are truly enterprise-ready—enabling IBM to better meet the evolving needs of its clients.
