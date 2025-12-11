The IBM Cloud® Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) team uses a comprehensive quality assurance framework to standardize the development and execution of test cases, manage results reporting and efficiently handle issue tracking and triaging.

Every day, the team runs over 77,000 test suites across multiple environments, including all production regions. To support this scale of operations, both developers and testers require a robust and dependable framework capable of continuous test execution. These test results must be retained for compliance purposes and made readily accessible through dashboards, enabling quick and effective assessment of overall system quality.

After evaluating various on-premises and cloud-hosted solutions, the team decided to pursue a fully cloud-native transformation, leveraging IBM Cloud services. This strategic shift not only simplified the underlying infrastructure and reduced maintenance efforts but also alleviated the operational workload on the quality assurance team. As a result, the transformation revealed opportunities for resource optimization and cost savings.