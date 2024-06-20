How IBM and AWS are partnering to deliver the promise of responsible AI

The artificial intelligence (AI) governance market is experiencing rapid growth, with the worldwide AI software market projected to expand from USD 64 billion in 2022 to nearly USD 251 billion by 2027, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.4% (IDC link resides outside ibm.com). This growth underscores the escalating need for robust governance frameworks that ensure AI systems are transparent, fair and comply with increasing regulatory demands. In this expanding market, IBM® and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have strategically partnered to address the growing demand from customers for effective AI governance solutions.
The combination of IBM watsonx.governance™ and Amazon SageMaker offers a potent suite of governance, risk management and compliance capabilities that streamline the AI model lifecycle. This integration helps organizations manage model risks, adhere to compliance obligations and optimize operational efficiencies. It provides seamless workflows that automate risk assessments and model approval processes, simplifying regulatory compliance.
IBM has broadened its watsonx™ portfolio on AWS to include watsonx.governance™, providing tools essential for managing AI risks and ensuring compliance with global regulations. This integration facilitates a unified approach to AI model development and governance processes, enhancing workflow streamlining, AI lifecycle acceleration and accountability in AI deployments.
The partnership between IBM and Amazon is particularly crucial in light of the EU AI Act, which mandates strict compliance requirements for AI systems used within the European Union. The integration of watsonx.governance with Amazon SageMaker equips businesses to meet these regulatory demands head-on. It provides tools for real-time compliance monitoring, risk assessment and management specific to the requirements of the EU AI Act. This ensures that AI systems are efficient and aligned with the highest standards of legal and ethical considerations in one of the world’s most stringent regulatory environments.
Watsonx.governance provides tools that help organizations comply with international regulations such as the EU AI Act. This is particularly valuable for businesses operating in highly regulated industries like finance and healthcare, where AI models must adhere to strict regulatory standards.
In highly regulated industries like finance and healthcare, AI models must meet stringent standards. For example, in banking, watsonx.governance integrated with Amazon SageMaker ensures that AI models used for credit scoring and fraud detection comply with regulations like the Basel Accords and the Fair Credit Reporting Act. It automates compliance checks and maintains audit trails, enhancing regulatory adherence.
By integrating with Amazon SageMaker, watsonx.governance allows businesses to implement robust risk management frameworks. This helps in identifying, assessing and mitigating risks associated with AI models throughout their lifecycle, from development to deployment.
In healthcare, where AI models predict patient outcomes or recommend treatments, it is crucial to manage the risks associated with inaccurate predictions. The integration allows for continuous monitoring and risk assessment protocols, helping healthcare providers quickly rectify models that show drift or bias, thus ensuring patient safety and regulatory compliance.
Organizations can manage the entire lifecycle of their AI models with enhanced visibility and control. This includes monitoring model performance, ensuring data quality, tracking model versioning and maintaining audit trails for all activities.
In the retail sector, AI models used for inventory management and personalized marketing benefit from this integration. Watsonx.governance with Amazon SageMaker enables retailers to maintain a clear governance structure around these models, including version control and performance tracking, ensuring that all model updates undergo rigorous testing and approval before deployment.
The integration helps automate various governance processes, such as approval workflows for model deployment and risk assessments. This speeds up the time-to-market for AI solutions and reduces operational costs by minimizing the need for manual oversight.
In manufacturing, AI-driven predictive maintenance systems benefit from streamlined model updates and deployment processes. Watsonx.governance automates workflow approvals as new model versions are developed in Amazon SageMaker, reducing downtime and ensuring models operate at peak efficiency.
Ensuring the security and privacy of data used in AI models is crucial. Watsonx.governance helps enforce data governance policies that protect sensitive information and ensure compliance with data protection laws like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
For governmental bodies using AI in public services, data sensitivity is paramount. Integrating watsonx.governance with Amazon SageMaker ensures that AI models handle data according to strict government standards for data protection, including access controls, data encryption and auditability, aligning with laws like the GDPR.
IBM also offers a wide range of software products and consulting services through the AWS Marketplace. This includes 44 listings, 29 SaaS offerings and 15 services available across 92 countries, featuring a consumption-based license for Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) for Db2®, which simplifies workload management and enables faster cloud provisioning.
As the AI landscape evolves, the partnership between IBM and Amazon SageMaker is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping responsible AI practices across industries. By setting new standards for ethical AI, this strategic collaboration enhances the capabilities of both organizations and serves as a model for integrating responsible AI practices into business operations.
