How IBM and AWS are partnering to deliver the promise of responsible AI

Compliance and regulatory adherence

Watsonx.governance provides tools that help organizations comply with international regulations such as the EU AI Act. This is particularly valuable for businesses operating in highly regulated industries like finance and healthcare, where AI models must adhere to strict regulatory standards.

In highly regulated industries like finance and healthcare, AI models must meet stringent standards. For example, in banking, watsonx.governance integrated with Amazon SageMaker ensures that AI models used for credit scoring and fraud detection comply with regulations like the Basel Accords and the Fair Credit Reporting Act. It automates compliance checks and maintains audit trails, enhancing regulatory adherence.

Risk management

By integrating with Amazon SageMaker, watsonx.governance allows businesses to implement robust risk management frameworks. This helps in identifying, assessing and mitigating risks associated with AI models throughout their lifecycle, from development to deployment.

In healthcare, where AI models predict patient outcomes or recommend treatments, it is crucial to manage the risks associated with inaccurate predictions. The integration allows for continuous monitoring and risk assessment protocols, helping healthcare providers quickly rectify models that show drift or bias, thus ensuring patient safety and regulatory compliance.

Model governance

Organizations can manage the entire lifecycle of their AI models with enhanced visibility and control. This includes monitoring model performance, ensuring data quality, tracking model versioning and maintaining audit trails for all activities.

In the retail sector, AI models used for inventory management and personalized marketing benefit from this integration. Watsonx.governance with Amazon SageMaker enables retailers to maintain a clear governance structure around these models, including version control and performance tracking, ensuring that all model updates undergo rigorous testing and approval before deployment.

Operational efficiency

The integration helps automate various governance processes, such as approval workflows for model deployment and risk assessments. This speeds up the time-to-market for AI solutions and reduces operational costs by minimizing the need for manual oversight.

In manufacturing, AI-driven predictive maintenance systems benefit from streamlined model updates and deployment processes. Watsonx.governance automates workflow approvals as new model versions are developed in Amazon SageMaker, reducing downtime and ensuring models operate at peak efficiency.

Data security and privacy

Ensuring the security and privacy of data used in AI models is crucial. Watsonx.governance helps enforce data governance policies that protect sensitive information and ensure compliance with data protection laws like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

For governmental bodies using AI in public services, data sensitivity is paramount. Integrating watsonx.governance with Amazon SageMaker ensures that AI models handle data according to strict government standards for data protection, including access controls, data encryption and auditability, aligning with laws like the GDPR.