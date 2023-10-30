How IBM and AWS are partnering to deliver the promise of AI for business

The real value of any technology is measured by its impact on real-world problems. IBM and AWS partnership focuses on delivering solutions in areas like:

Supply chain optimization with AI-infused Planning Analytics

IBM Planning Analytics on AWS offers a powerful supply chain optimization, blending IBM’s analytics expertise with AWS’s cloud capabilities. One of the largest children clothing retailer in the US utilizes this solution to streamline its complex supply chain. Real-time data analytics helps in quick decision-making, while advanced forecasting algorithms predict product demand across diverse locations. The retailer uses these insights to optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and enhance efficiency. AWS’s scalable infrastructure allows for rapid, large-scale implementation, ensuring agility and data security. Overall, this partnership enables the retailer to make data-driven decisions, improve supply chain efficiency and ultimately boost customer satisfaction, all in a secure and scalable cloud environment.

Infuses AI to transform business operations

DB2 PureScale on AWS provides a scalable and resilient database solution that’s well-suited for AI-driven applications. By taking advantage of AWS’s robust cloud infrastructure, PureScale ensures high availability and fault tolerance, critical for businesses operating around the clock. A leading insurance player in Japan leverages this technology to infuse AI into their operations. Real-time analytics on customer data — made possible by DB2’s high-speed processing on AWS — allows the company to offer personalized insurance packages. AI algorithms sift through large datasets to identify fraud risks and streamline claims processing, improving both efficiency and customer satisfaction. AWS’s secure and scalable environment ensures data integrity while providing the computational power needed for advanced analytics. Thus, DB2 PureScale on AWS equips this insurance company to innovate and make data-driven decisions rapidly, maintaining a competitive edge in a saturated market.

Modernizing data warehouse with IBM watsonx.data

Modernizing a data warehouse with IBM watsonx.data on AWS offers businesses a transformative approach to managing data across various sources and formats. The product provides an intelligent, self-service data ecosystem that enhances data governance, quality and usability. By migrating to watsonx.data on AWS, companies can break down data silos and enable real-time analytics, which is crucial for timely decision-making. One of largest asset management company has executed a pilot using machine learning capabilities to further allow for predictive analytics, uncovering trends and patterns that traditional methods might miss. One of the standout features for this company is its seamless integration with existing IT infrastructure, reducing both costs and the complexity of migrating from legacy systems. Whether you’re looking to streamline operations, improve customer experiences, or unlock new revenue streams, IBM watsonx.data on AWS lays the foundation for a smarter, more agile approach to data management and analytics.

As AI continues to evolve, this partnership is committed to staying ahead of the curve by continuously updating its offerings, investing in joint development and providing businesses with tools that are both cutting-edge and practical.

The IBM-AWS partnership is not just a win-win for the companies involved; it’s a win for businesses across sectors. By combining IBM’s prowess in data analytics and AI with AWS’s robust cloud infrastructure, the alliance is breaking down barriers to AI adoption, offering scalable solutions, and enabling businesses to leverage AI for tangible results.