How IBM and AWS are democratizing AI with watsonx

The collaboration between IBM and AWS represents a significant stride toward democratizing artificial intelligence (AI). By making AI technologies more accessible, affordable and scalable, this partnership empowers businesses of all sizes to leverage AI’s transformative potential.
Thomas J. Watson aptly said, “Whenever an individual or a business decides that success has been attained, progress stops.” This philosophy underpins the ongoing efforts of IBM and AWS to continually innovate and push the boundaries of AI, ensuring that progress and growth never cease.
According to a recent IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) study, 74% of executives believe that AI will fundamentally change their business operations within the next 5 years. Furthermore, the same study indicates that companies leveraging AI at scale are expected to outperform their peers by 25% in profitability by 2025.
These compelling statistics underscore the importance of AI adoption, and the joint efforts of IBM and AWS are designed to ensure that businesses, regardless of their size or industry, can harness AI’s power to drive innovation and growth.
IBM watsonx™ offerings are now available on the AWS Marketplace, facilitating seamless access to advanced AI tools and services. This strategic move ensures that businesses can easily integrate IBM’s cutting-edge AI technologies into their existing AWS environments. According to Gartner, marketplace availability not only accelerates AI adoption by reducing the time from concept to deployment but also offers a familiar purchasing process for AWS customers. The convenience and ease of accessing watsonx solutions directly through AWS Marketplace remove significant barriers to entry, allowing businesses to quickly deploy and scale AI solutions tailored to their specific needs.
The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model for watsonx.governance™ and watsonx.data™ ensures that businesses can use robust AI governance and data management capabilities without the need for extensive infrastructure investments. IDC highlights that SaaS models are pivotal in democratizing technology access, particularly for small to midsized businesses. By offering watsonx.governance and watsonx.data as SaaS, IBM provides scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions that can be easily adopted by organizations of all sizes. This approach simplifies the deployment process, reduces upfront costs and ensures that businesses can focus on leveraging AI to drive innovation rather than managing complex infrastructure.
IBM and AWS are committed to lowering the barriers to AI experimentation by providing comprehensive support for pilot projects, including infrastructure credits. By offering these credits, IBM and AWS enable businesses to test and refine their AI strategies in a cost-effective manner. This support encourages innovation and experimentation, allowing companies to validate AI use cases and develop tailored solutions that meet their unique needs, ultimately paving the way for successful full-scale AI implementations.
The integration of IBM watsonx.governance with Amazon SageMaker represents a significant advancement in the development and deployment of responsible AI solutions. This integration provides a robust framework for ethical AI development, offering comprehensive governance, transparency and compliance features. By ensuring that AI models are developed and deployed responsibly, businesses can mitigate risks, enhance decision-making processes and maintain trust with stakeholders, all while leveraging the powerful capabilities of AI to drive growth and innovation.
IBM Consulting’s achievement of the AWS Generative AI Competency is a testament to its expertise in developing and implementing advanced AI solutions on the AWS platform. IDC notes that achieving competencies in advanced AI fields positions service providers as leaders in the space.
This recognition assures clients of IBM’s capability to navigate the complex landscape of generative AI applications, driving business innovation and growth. By leveraging IBM Consulting’s expertise, businesses can develop and deploy cutting-edge generative AI solutions that enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and unlock new opportunities for growth and differentiation in the market.
The strategic partnership between IBM and AWS is a powerful force in the democratization of AI. By simplifying the deployment process, enabling responsible innovation and earning competencies in advanced AI fields, IBM and AWS are making AI technologies more accessible to businesses of all sizes.
