How Fogel Law Group cuts legal document review from hours to minutes with IBM watsonx

In the first column, Fogel Law Group attorneys and legal staff use a branded, isolated portal for each of their lender clients. In each client’s bespoke environment, Fogel staff upload scanned PDFs, digital files, tables and mixed-format document packages, then start a checklist compliance review, check for missing documents or ask free-form questions.

The interface returns scored answers with citations, workflow status and history, while logged actions preserve a traceable record for audit and enable reconstruction of how a conclusion was reached.

The application layer controls how attorneys use the File Review Agent and how each request moves through the system. Attorneys work through a graphical user interface, while a secure backend-for-frontend proxy sends authorized requests to a FastAPI backend. The backend manages document ingestion, research, question-answering, background processing, retries and logging. TrilliCom’s Legal Research Agent services connect the user interface, document systems and specialist AI agents.

PostgreSQL stores the structured data needed for each review, including lender-specific checklists, document categories, workflow status and audit records. Each lender is treated as a separate tenant, helping keep its data and settings isolated. Documents and vector indexes are stored separately from workflow data, making access controls easier to manage. PostgreSQL also limits request volumes for each tenant to help protect system performance.

When documents enter the system (the third column in the diagram), Docling for IBM watsonx prepares them for AI processing. It uses optical character recognition or OCR, to convert scanned pages into machine-readable text. It also identifies page layouts, extracts tables and breaks large files into smaller sections that are easier to search.

Watsonx.ai then creates embeddings, which help the system identify passages with similar meaning. It also supports document classification, entity extraction and source-grounded answer generation. Watsonx.data®, together with the Milvus vector database, indexes the document sections and enables semantic search, helping the application find the evidence most relevant to a checklist item or attorney question.

IBM watsonx Orchestrate® coordinates specialist agents for tasks such as document classification, checklist review, question-answering and missing-document detection. When an attorney submits a question, retrieval and reasoning agents search the indexed content through retrieval-augmented generation or RAG. The result is returned with citations, allowing the attorney to review the supporting evidence.

In simple terms, the process is: parse the document, create embeddings, index the content, route the task, retrieve the evidence and generate a cited answer. Document and AI processing run in the background, so the portal remains responsive while the backend tracks progress, retries recoverable tasks and returns completed results.

IBM technologies also provide the storage, runtime and security foundation. IBM Content Manager OnDemand and IBM Cloud Object Storage store incoming files and support auditable retention. IBM Guardium® monitors access to sensitive data, helps enforce security policies and supports audit readiness. IBM Cloud Code Engine runs the containerized services and manages scaling, health checks and software updates. Multifactor authentication, encrypted keys, file validation and access controls provide enhanced protection.

Together, these components support practical outcomes for Fogel Law Group. Semantic search and source citations help attorneys move quickly from a question to the relevant evidence. Background processing keeps the portal responsive during complex reviews. Tenant-specific controls help separate lender data, while the shared infrastructure allows the firm to add new lender portals without creating a separate technology environment for each one.

As a result, checklist reviews that once took hours can now be completed in minutes. Missing documents can be identified before substantive review begins, while citations and logged AI interactions provide a traceable record of how each result was produced. The architecture supports faster review, greater transparency and a more scalable way to serve lender clients.