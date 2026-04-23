Learn how treating data-pipeline integration as a core system helped this shipping logistics leader provide real-time visibility into a highly fragmented segment of the US supply chain.
For FlexiVan, a leader in leasing services for shipping container trailers, the data challenge starts with familiar themes: complexity and scale. The company manages 120,000 of these specialized trailers (called “chassis“) across more than 200 locations, supporting the inland movement of containers through one of the most fragmented parts of the US supply chain.
Every day, that network produces millions of events from ports, truckers, yards, warehouses and IoT-equipped chassis. A single missed data point can cascade into delayed pickups, per diem charges, underutilized assets or avoidable maintenance and repair costs.
The FlexiVan team in Scottsdale, Arizona set out to modernize this environment by building a platform that combines IoT telemetry, partner and customer data, geospatial analytics and AI-driven insight generation atop the IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration® platform. WebMethods reduced integration sprawls and accelerated partner onboarding by 25%, while also improving consistency, scalability and lowering incident rates.
The result: a system that turns chassis movement into real-time network intelligence, helping customers reduce delays, improve utilization and make faster decisions across the full cargo journey.
The visibility problem FlexiVan set out to solve with IBM becomes most acute in the handoff between port and warehouse.
When a container gets discharged at the port, a trucker picks up a chassis, the container is mounted and the move begins. From that point on, visibility can quickly fade. Truck yards do not reliably track movement, intermediate stops create ambiguity and customers can lose sight of where a container is between port pickup and warehouse arrival.
That gap makes it harder to predict ETAs, manage exceptions and avoid per diem charges that accumulate when assets sit for too long in the wrong place.
FlexiVan addressed the visibility gap by turning the chassis into a data source. Its “smart chassis” adds IoT telemetry through GPS, mount sensors and weight sensors, with devices sending updates every five minutes while moving and buffering data locally when connectivity drops. That design gives operators enough fidelity to reconstruct movement and enough battery discipline to keep devices in the field for years.
FlexiVan also had to solve the challenge posed by a highly diverse integration landscape. Port events, customer bookings, trucking updates, facility data and IoT telemetry all came in through different channels and formats, including electronic data interchange (EDI), B2B transactions, APIs, CSV files and streaming sensor feeds.
Left uncoordinated, that environment creates silos, inconsistent data quality and slower response times when exceptions happen. IBM webMethods plays a central role in solving that problem by acting as the unified integration backbone for the platform. It standardizes and orchestrates data flows across partners and internal systems, helping FlexiVan turn fragmented operational signals into a consistent, reliable view of cargo movement at a national scale.
With this system, end users no longer need to wait for the next manual scan or hand-entered event; they get real-time visibility across ports, yards and warehouses. They can see where delays are building, how long a chassis or container has been dwelling in one place, which assets sit idle and where chokepoints are forming in the network.
That changes the user experience from reactive status checking to proactive intervention. It also changes the economics. Even a one-day reduction in dwell time can save customers millions, and FlexiVan also reduced partner onboarding time by 25% while lowering incident rates.
The architecture treats integration as a core system, not a supporting layer. The stack starts with facilities, IoT sensors and customers as primary data sources. Above that sits an IBM webMethods integration engine responsible for orchestration across APIs, B2B flows and IoT inputs. A data layer supports operational databases, analytics and ML/AI workloads.
Customer-facing applications then sit on top, including the AIM360 customer portal, a vendor portal and FlexiGPT (an internal agent interface built on enterprise data). Observability and notifications sit alongside the stack, with security and encryption built into the design.
FlexiVan uses webMethods as the unified integration layer that brings together a range of data feeds into a standardized platform. That matters in an environment where the company must ingest data not just from its own devices, but also from ports, trucking companies and customers that use EDI, APIs and other formats.
The integration engine functions as the nervous system of the ecosystem because it does more than move messages. It also helps enforce data integrity, exception handling, observability and security in a system where incomplete or inaccurate events can quickly turn into poor operational decisions.
The rest of the stack reflects the same pragmatic design choices. The whole platform runs on AWS. Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL is employed in the data layer as the operational data store because of its geospatial capabilities through PostGIS extension. With nearly 10,000 geofenced locations spanning customer facilities, ports, yards and depots, FlexiVan can reconstruct end-to-end chassis and container journeys across the network with high precision.
The platform uses Amazon Redshift as a data warehouse for large-scale analytics and Qlik Sense for business intelligence, reporting and dashboards. Complementing this stack, FlexiVan has developed an in-house ML/AI platform based on the Shakudo Agentic framework, supporting advanced analytics models and scalable agentic workflows.
On the front end, the platform adopts a micro-frontend architecture that uses Angular and React, with Google Maps APIs powering geospatial visualization.
This design solves a specific technical problem well: supply chain movement does not arrive as one clean event stream. It arrives as a mix of human-recorded transactions, partner messages, device telemetry and visual evidence from the field. FlexiVan’s platform correlates those sources into what it describes as a trip database, an end-to-end record of the journey that can support tracking, utilization analysis, exception handling and predictive maintenance.
One of the most interesting parts of the architecture is how it closes the gap between a moving chassis and the container riding on top of it. GPS can tell an operator where a chassis is, but not necessarily which container is mounted on it at that moment.
FlexiVan uses AI vision with camera feeds at ports to identify the container ID, chassis ID and truck license plate, creating a linked physical record that makes the rest of the analytics more trustworthy.
That foundation makes the AI layer more than a thin chatbot over operational data. The platform’s core analytics engine already handles geospatial processing, utilization analysis and inefficiency detection. The AI layer builds on top of that work to summarize issues, interpret patterns and surface actionable insights. In effect, the analytics engine produces the intelligence and the AI layer helps users consume it faster.
For end users that means fewer clicks, faster answers and a path toward natural-language experiences that can answer questions like where assets are, where problems are forming and which exceptions require action first.
FlexiVan applies the same data foundation to maintenance and repair. Because chassis maintenance and repair are major cost drivers, the system uses mileage, route patterns and historical behavior to predict maintenance needs and reduce failures.
That has obvious internal cost implications, but it also improves end-user experience by reducing downtime and making equipment availability more predictable. The same data can support route and vendor decisions, helping teams steer chassis to lower-cost service options and improve overall network efficiency.
FlexiVan’s immediate win is better last-mile visibility. Customers can track movements in real time, validate trucking activity, improve planning, reduce per diem exposure and identify idle assets before they become wasted capacity. But the larger technical outcome is the modularity that simplifies adding new channels, new partners and new AI-driven workflows.
The integration layer already standardizes the messy inputs. The geospatial and analytics layers already turn movement into context. The application layer already exposes that context to users in operational tools.
The next step naturally shifts from visibility to prediction and autonomous optimization. FlexiVan’s roadmap includes agentic workflows for filling in missing movement data, enterprise intelligence tools for internal teams and more dynamic customer experiences driven by natural-language queries and automated insight generation. Those ambitions work only if the underlying integration, observability and data reliability are already in place.
By building on IBM webMethods as the integration backbone, FlexiVan turned a narrow port-to-warehouse visibility problem into a scalable logistics intelligence platform. It can add more partner channels, more telemetry sources and more AI-driven workflows without rebuilding the core each time. For FlexiVan, that lowers the cost of scaling innovation. For end users, it means fewer uncertainties, faster intervention and a supply chain that behaves less like a black box and more like an observable system.