The visibility problem FlexiVan set out to solve with IBM becomes most acute in the handoff between port and warehouse.

When a container gets discharged at the port, a trucker picks up a chassis, the container is mounted and the move begins. From that point on, visibility can quickly fade. Truck yards do not reliably track movement, intermediate stops create ambiguity and customers can lose sight of where a container is between port pickup and warehouse arrival.

That gap makes it harder to predict ETAs, manage exceptions and avoid per diem charges that accumulate when assets sit for too long in the wrong place.

FlexiVan addressed the visibility gap by turning the chassis into a data source. Its “smart chassis” adds IoT telemetry through GPS, mount sensors and weight sensors, with devices sending updates every five minutes while moving and buffering data locally when connectivity drops. That design gives operators enough fidelity to reconstruct movement and enough battery discipline to keep devices in the field for years.

FlexiVan also had to solve the challenge posed by a highly diverse integration landscape. Port events, customer bookings, trucking updates, facility data and IoT telemetry all came in through different channels and formats, including electronic data interchange (EDI), B2B transactions, APIs, CSV files and streaming sensor feeds.

Left uncoordinated, that environment creates silos, inconsistent data quality and slower response times when exceptions happen. IBM webMethods plays a central role in solving that problem by acting as the unified integration backbone for the platform. It standardizes and orchestrates data flows across partners and internal systems, helping FlexiVan turn fragmented operational signals into a consistent, reliable view of cargo movement at a national scale.

With this system, end users no longer need to wait for the next manual scan or hand-entered event; they get real-time visibility across ports, yards and warehouses. They can see where delays are building, how long a chassis or container has been dwelling in one place, which assets sit idle and where chokepoints are forming in the network.

That changes the user experience from reactive status checking to proactive intervention. It also changes the economics. Even a one-day reduction in dwell time can save customers millions, and FlexiVan also reduced partner onboarding time by 25% while lowering incident rates.