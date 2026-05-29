How Fiducia AI used IBM watsonx.ai, IBM Cloud Object Storage and IBM Cloud to turn Fashion Week into a scalable shopping experience

Fiducia AI relied on IBM to help fashion house Kate Barton create and launch an interactive virtual try-on shopping experience. This innovation transformed a fleeting fashion show interaction into a commerce platform and a foundation for future AI-powered retail experiences.
With its glitz and spectacle, the fashion show runway is designed to draw attention quickly. The challenge is how to turn that moment into sustained customer engagement, product understanding and purchase confidence. That challenge is especially acute for highly structured garments, where static product photography and size charts rarely show how a piece fits, moves or changes with the body.
Kate Barton, a New York-based designer known for sculptural, highly engineered garments, needed a digital experience that could maintain the integrity of its designs while making the collection easier to explore online.
San Ramon, California-based Fiducia AI worked with Kate Barton and IBM to build SpeedShotX, an AI lens and conversational smartphone experience that debuted at New York Fashion Week in February 2026. Guests could identify pieces from the collection, ask questions in nearly any language through voice or text and see photorealistic virtual try-ons through an experience built with IBM watsonx.ai® on IBM Cloud®.
The deployment moved fast. The Kate Barton activation for New York Fashion Week and e-commerce took about five days to build, then about two more days to extend into the brand’s Shopify storefront. In less than two months of e-commerce use, more than 2,500 customers engaged with the virtual try-on experience.
The use case starts with a simple gap in the fashion experience. Runway audiences can see the clothes, but they usually can’t identify every piece in real time, ask detailed questions or understand how a garment might suit them personally. Online shoppers face a related problem: they often choose from static images that flatten the structure, proportion and movement of a garment.
SpeedShotX addressed that gap by making the collection interactive. A user was able to snap or upload an image of a Kate Barton dress and then receive a response with information about the design, inspiration, craftsmanship and styling possibilities.
Users were also able to get real-time visualizations of how they’d look in a garment through virtual try-on. The experience also supported multilingual interaction, so more users could engage with the collection without relying on in-person assistance or a specialized app.
For Kate Barton’s customers, the value was both practical and immersive. The system helped users identify runway looks, explore product details in their preferred language and visualize garments before moving further through the purchase journey. For the brand, it extended a Fashion Week moment into an e-commerce capability that customers could continue to use after the event.
Fiducia deployed the solution on IBM Cloud and built it on IBM watsonx.ai with a multi-model architecture that combined IBM Granite® for structured workflows, Llama for visual processing and OpenAI models for conversational interaction. Watsonx® Model Gateway services coordinated the model layer, while IBM Cloud Object Storage supported visual asset management and delivery across the live event and Shopify storefront.
The system separates admin-side workflows from runtime customer interactions. On the admin side, Granite and Llama support SpeedShotX tools for product data validation, content review, metadata enhancement and intelligent suggestions. As fashion collections change seasonally, the platform needed a manageable way to update product content and maintain accuracy without rebuilding the experience each time.
At runtime, OpenAI GPT models accessed through the watsonx Gateway will process snapped or uploaded images, interpret user intent and generate formatted responses for consumers. This task-based model selection lets SpeedShotX use the correct model for each workflow rather than forcing every interaction through a single model. It also ensures that Fiducia has the flexibility to work across IBM Cloud, watsonx, other hyperscalers, LLMs and AI-powered APIs as the model landscape changes.
IBM Cloud Object Storage served as the content backbone. Garment images, collection data, metadata, generated content, validation outputs and runtime activation assets were stored there. This platform gave the system a scalable and secure place to manage the assets required for both admin workflows and live consumer experiences.
The architecture diagram shows a production-grade IBM Cloud design. Public traffic moves through DNS and edge controls into an IBM Cloud region and virtual private cloud.
Application traffic flows through load balancing and ingress into a Kubernetes cluster, while data services remain on private network paths. Managed services include watsonx.ai, watsonx Gateway for routing requests to OpenAI and other LLM providers, HashiCorp® Vault® for secrets management and PostgreSQL with pgvector for scalable RAG. The architecture also uses MySQL for configuration data and Redis for high-throughput metadata caching and Cloud Object Storage for videos, images, 3D models and documents.
Endpoints are protected by Cloudflare, which also helps serve content globally. Together, Cloudflare and Redis caching help the platform scale to handle high traffic while delivering a seamless, consistent experience to a massive customer base.
Fiducia is also working on extending the architecture. An OpenCLAW integration is underway to improve orchestration, workflow automation and interoperability across AI services. NVIDIA Video Search and Summarization (VSS) integration is also in progress to support visual search, accelerated image understanding and GPU-optimized inference for richer multimodal experiences.
The project’s core technical challenge was not simply choosing a model. It was making multiple models, visual assets, commerce flows and live-event requirements work together in a way that felt responsive to users. The trickiest work was orchestration, not model tuning, which matches the structure of the deployed system: model selection, asset delivery, secure service connectivity and runtime performance all had to line up for the experience to work in front of a live audience.
IBM watsonx.ai and watsonx Model Gateway helped Fiducia coordinate that model layer while keeping the architecture flexible. IBM Cloud provided the deployment foundation for live-event traffic and ongoing e-commerce use. IBM Cloud Object Storage provided a scalable content layer for product imagery, metadata and generated assets. Together, those components helped move SpeedShotX from event activation to storefront integration with minimal rework.
This feature enabled Fashion Week guests to identify garments in real time, ask collection questions through text or voice and try on looks virtually. Shopify shoppers can access virtual try-on directly from select product pages from their browser. The experience made Kate Barton’s design language more legible online by helping customers understand silhouette, proportion and movement before purchase.
The project also clarified a key lesson for AI in retail: visual quality is part of the user experience. During development, the Fiducia team learned that fine fabric details, drape, texture, lighting and reflections had to be credible for a luxury fashion experience. Edge caching also became important because the platform relies on rich images, videos and real-time activation flows that need to feel responsive across devices and regions.
SpeedShotX provided Kate Barton with a repeatable pattern for AI-powered retail engagement. The architecture supported a New York Fashion Week presentation, then moved into a web-based Shopify storefront in just two days. That shift turned the experience from a temporary event feature into a commerce layer that customers can continue accessing as they explore the collection online.
Deploying SpeedShotX enabled Kate Barton to expand the total addressable market for the design house’s fashion shows. These events are where commercial customers (retail chains, for example) come to buy new design lines. Because of Fiducia’s work, individuals can now turn their fashion show experience into an instant purchase.
The architecture is also designed to scale beyond a single collection. Future work can entail terabyte-scale indexing for contextual grounding and retrieval, advanced caching, orchestration improvements and video indexing so models can understand scenes, garments, motion and engagement context from video content. That roadmap is key for retailers with large catalogs, seasonal updates and richer media assets.
By building SpeedShotX on IBM watsonx.ai and Cloud Object Storage and deploying on IBM Cloud, Fiducia created a foundation that can support real-time visual discovery, multilingual conversation and browser-based virtual try-on. This foundation is easily configurable for each new activation. For Kate Barton, the result is a more useful digital shopping experience. For Fiducia, it’s a scalable AI commerce pattern that can follow brands from live events into ongoing customer engagement.
For consumers, shopping for fashion becomes more visual, accessible and useful: they can discover garments in context, ask questions in their preferred language and virtually try on pieces before deciding what to buy.