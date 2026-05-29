How Fiducia AI used IBM watsonx.ai, IBM Cloud Object Storage and IBM Cloud to turn Fashion Week into a scalable shopping experience

With its glitz and spectacle, the fashion show runway is designed to draw attention quickly. The challenge is how to turn that moment into sustained customer engagement, product understanding and purchase confidence. That challenge is especially acute for highly structured garments, where static product photography and size charts rarely show how a piece fits, moves or changes with the body.

Kate Barton, a New York-based designer known for sculptural, highly engineered garments, needed a digital experience that could maintain the integrity of its designs while making the collection easier to explore online.

San Ramon, California-based Fiducia AI worked with Kate Barton and IBM to build SpeedShotX, an AI lens and conversational smartphone experience that debuted at New York Fashion Week in February 2026. Guests could identify pieces from the collection, ask questions in nearly any language through voice or text and see photorealistic virtual try-ons through an experience built with IBM watsonx.ai® on IBM Cloud®.

The deployment moved fast. The Kate Barton activation for New York Fashion Week and e-commerce took about five days to build, then about two more days to extend into the brand’s Shopify storefront. In less than two months of e-commerce use, more than 2,500 customers engaged with the virtual try-on experience.