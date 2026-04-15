How Dynamiq built a cost-aware, legal research workflow with IBM watsonx

Legal teams are expected to deliver fast, defensible answers across contracts, policies and compliance concerns. However, the volume of documents keeps growing while the business increasingly expects near-immediate response times. This was the main problem for a European insurance client working with IBM partner Dynamiq.

To tackle the challenge, IBM partner Dynamiq used IBM watsonx® to provide a technical solution to a problem around numerous unstructured information, handoffs and much manual effort for review. Dynamiq implemented a system to support multi-document contract synthesis, policy Q&A, competitive analysis and compliance checks across jurisdictions.

The resulting architecture combined orchestration, low-cost query classification and deep research, reducing contract review time from 90 minutes to 45 and cutting business inquiry response time from two days to an hour. Furthermore, it accelerated clause identification—the process of locating and extracting specific provisions, obligations or conditions buried across lengthy contracts—from 20 minutes to two.

In legal operations, that speed matters. It matters because a single overlooked clause can alter liability, payment terms or compliance obligations, and lawyers frequently need to compare dozens of clauses across multiple agreements under tight deadlines.