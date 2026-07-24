How customers partner with IBM Bob to turn modernization work into an agentic software development advantage

Across customer deployments, IBM Bob™ helps teams compress modernization cycles, strengthen review workflows and turn hard-won expertise into reusable delivery patterns.
It took just three months from IBM Bob becoming generally available for its user base to grow beyond 100,000. Since its launch, Bob™ has emerged as a lot more than an AI-powered coding assistant. Customers who have built with it describe it as an agentic software development partner that helps plan, execute, validate, secure and operate software across the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC).
Interviews with four early IBM Bob customers—Blue Pearl, Novadoc, Novacomp and CrushBank—uncovered technical challenges. These challenges ranged from Java™ modernization and FileNet configuration management, to legacy data discovery and preparing data for AI ingestion. All these companies shared common problems: teams needed to inspect complex systems, preserve business logic, reduce risk and move faster than traditional modernization work normally allows.
Many teams spend weeks tracing dependencies, documenting undocumented behavior, building test coverage and deciding which changes are safe to implement. IBM Bob helps compress that work into a more structured development loop. It can analyze codebases, answer questions about system behavior, generate or update documentation, propose implementation plans, refactor code and create tests. It also supports repeatable workflows through role-specific modes, rules, command-line automation, approval controls and extensible integrations.
The customer stories detailed below point to four practical advantages:
This post looks across IBM Bob customer deployments to show how those patterns appear in real projects and what engineering teams can learn from them.
IT consultancy and IBM partner Blue Pearl used IBM Bob to modernize Blue App, its flagship talent-matching platform. The application connects roughly 26,000 consultants and freelancers with enterprise clients, but the Java 11 codebase contained outdated dependencies, deprecated API calls, security vulnerabilities and no formal automated test coverage.
A traditional modernization project like this one would have required more than 30 person-days of work and carried meaningful regression risk. With Bob, the team upgraded from Java 11 to Java 21 in three days and resolved 127 deprecated API calls. It also established 92% automated test coverage from a zero-test baseline and deployed to 26,000 users without production issues.
Blue Pearl’s approach shows why context matters. The team gave Bob architecture diagrams, endpoint definitions, data flow maps and descriptions of how clients and consultants used the platform. This information helped Bob map dependencies, surface deprecated APIs, highlight outdated libraries and expose undocumented integration points.
The result wasn’t just a faster upgrade. It was a clearer system with cleaner service boundaries, stronger authentication and authorization logic, better input validation and new observability through structured logging and distributed tracing. That reflects one of Bob’s core strengths: enabling high performing teams to move beyond isolated development toward coordinated, system-aware delivery.
With the new Bob Premium Package for Java Modernization, teams can modernize and maintain enterprise Java applications through guided, repeatable workflows. These workflows support version upgrades, runtime modernization, UI transformation, testing and security remediation across complex app estates. (Several new Bob capabilities and premium packages were introduced recently to help organizations modernize, govern and optimize AI-powered software engineering at scale. Read more here.)
Get the technical details about Blue Pearl’s use of IBM Bob.
Novacomp faced a similar discovery problem, but in a different modernization context. Its project centered on a business-critical Java REST API with older framework versions, legacy dependency trees and strict requirements to preserve business logic and API contracts.
Bob analyzed the layered Java service, identified deprecated annotations, explained breaking changes, inspected dependency conflicts and proposed changes grounded in the existing codebase. Its role-specific modes helped separate planning, implementation and review, giving the architect a cleaner way to move from system analysis to code changes without collapsing every step into one prompt.
That ability to reason from the repository is important because modernization rarely fails on syntax alone. It fails when teams miss subtle dependencies, break downstream contracts or underestimate configuration shifts. Novacomp’s use of Bob shows how an AI development environment can help teams replace trial-and-error upgrades with a reviewable path that spans system analysis, implementation, validation and pre-merge architectural review.
The customer deployments also show that speed helps only when teams can trust the work. Blue Pearl’s modernization strengthened security and operations as part of the same development cycle. Bob helped flag outdated dependencies, recommend modernization paths, improve authentication and authorization logic and introduce structured logging, tracing hooks and health checks.
The modernized codebase is robust. In addition to adding unit test coverage for 92% of the code base, the application moved through deployment without customer complaints or post-deployment issues. That outcome is the practical version of shift-left security by design: it’s built into every stage of the lifecycle. From code generation to deployment, Bob enforces governance, compliance and risk controls by default, ensuring enterprise-grade protection without slowing teams down.
Novacomp’s experience reinforces this point. Bob’s value came from contextual guidance, not blind automation. It reviewed code structure, configuration and dependencies, then proposed upgrades for Java, Spring Boot, Maven, Gradle and related tooling. The workflow included clean builds, dependency conflict resolution, updated documentation and renewed tests. That made the modernization faster, but also more explainable. The team could see why a change was recommended and where it fit in the larger migration path.
CrushBank applies this same control model to legacy data and AI deployment work. IBM Bob helped CrushBank extend its proven AI-driven IT support business into a broader data enablement business.
Bob accelerated the work required to analyze legacy systems, map schemas, generate ingestion paths and build governed access layers. As a result, it is practical for CrushBank to pursue customers whose main challenge isn’t ticket resolution, but unlocking enterprise data systems for search, analytics and AI.
Many of those source systems were not designed for AI. Some lack modern APIs, some run on premises and some expose critical knowledge only through old screens or manual exports. IBM Bob helps CrushBank developers analyze those systems, inspect schemas, generate ingestion code, create tests and build MCP servers that connect enterprise data to AI experiences.
Bob doesn’t remove human control from sensitive data work. In one CrushBank example involving an on-premises SQL Server application, Bob didn’t directly query production data. It suggested sample queries and exports, then a developer reviewed and ran them. That keeps human judgment in the loop where it belongs: access decisions, data sensitivity, schema interpretation and production readiness. That governance model is especially important when development work touches customer data, regulated workflows or production access patterns.
IBM Bob’s customer value also shows up in the artifacts created around the code. Blue Pearl moved from no formal automated test coverage to 92% regression test coverage. Novacomp generated documentation and renewed test cases as part of its modernization. Novadoc used Bob to analyze legacy FileNet-oriented code, create new documentation and shape a partially formed framework into a deployable application.
In each case, the useful output wasn’t limited to source code. It included the supporting material needed to review, maintain and extend the system. In this context, Bob’s literate coding approach becomes useful: teams can describe intent in natural language, then turn that context into implementation details, tests and documentation that stay close to the code.
Novadoc’s story is especially useful for teams that manage complex enterprise platforms. The company needed a safer, more repeatable way to move IBM FileNet configuration changes across development, test and production environments. Many FileNet estates still rely on manual recreation of settings, manual comparison between environments and manual judgment about which differences matter. That creates risk around configuration drift, production mistakes and incomplete rollback planning.
It took a Novadoc engineer a weekend to create a working application with IBM Bob. A rough demo would normally have taken at least two weeks. The resulting FileNet configuration management solution gives administrators a structured path to extract current state, compare source and target environments, preview changes, approve deployment and roll back when needed. Bob helped modernize the application, improve documentation, adapt an API foundation and refine front-end and back-end interactions.
That example highlights a practical engineering shift. Documentation, diagrams, comparisons, approval logic and rollback design are often treated as separate from “real” development. In regulated or document-heavy environments, they’re part of the product. Bob helped Novadoc turn operational knowledge into a governed workflow that can support interactive administrators through a UI and automation-oriented teams through a CLI.
A final theme cuts across all four deployments: IBM Bob helps teams reuse what they learn. That support matters for consultancies such as Blue Pearl, Novadoc and Novacomp, where each client engagement can look unique even when the underlying problem repeats. It also matters for CrushBank and its expansion from IT support AI into broader enterprise data enablement.
Novadoc’s FileNet work shows productization in practice. What began as a solution for one customer’s configuration governance challenge became a reusable accelerator for similar FileNet environments. Instead of solving the same deployment problem manually for each client, Novadoc can apply a modular application that captures its FileNet expertise. Bob accelerated the first build, but the larger value is that the work became a scalable asset.
CrushBank extends this pattern into data and AI. A typical engagement that once required a four-person team for four to six weeks can now be completed in about half the time with one to two developers. Proof-of-concept work that once took weeks can move faster and the post-POC path to deployment is now closer to two weeks.
The repeatable pattern is consistent across customer environments: discover the source system, map the schema, build ingestion, structure data in IBM watsonx.data, expose governed access through MCP servers and connect the result to the AI experience that the users need. That model also gives customers room for multi-model agility: the data foundation and access layer can support the model or AI experience that best fits the workload, policy requirements and user environment.
Repeatability also supports cost control. When teams can codify best practices, reuse modes and rules, automate parts of the workflow and measure where AI assistance is helping, they can reduce delivery effort without weakening engineering discipline.
The strongest IBM Bob customer stories share the same lesson: AI-assisted development works best when it strengthens the engineering process beyond coding assistance, as Bob is designed to operate across the entire SLDC.
Blue Pearl used Bob to modernize a heavily used Java platform with stronger tests, security and observability. Novacomp used Bob to turn a risky Java and Spring Boot upgrade into a controlled two-day modernization. Novadoc used Bob to convert FileNet deployment expertise into a reusable configuration management application. CrushBank uses Bob to turn legacy enterprise data into governed, AI-ready systems.
IBM Bob doesn’t make modernization effortless. Teams still need architecture judgment, secure access patterns, test discipline and production review. What the customer deployments show is that Bob can move those practices earlier in the workflow and apply them faster. Here’s where the advantage compounds: less time spent guessing, more time spent validating and a clearer path from inherited complexity to systems that teams can maintain, extend and trust.
In the language of the software development lifecycle, Bob helps teams enable consistent engineering, scale delivery across teams, optimize effort and shift security left. At the same time, it keeps developers in control of the work that reaches production.
Learn more about IBM Bob’s new agentic capabilities and Premium Packages