How customers partner with IBM Bob to turn modernization work into an agentic software development advantage

It took just three months from IBM Bob becoming generally available for its user base to grow beyond 100,000. Since its launch, Bob™ has emerged as a lot more than an AI-powered coding assistant. Customers who have built with it describe it as an agentic software development partner that helps plan, execute, validate, secure and operate software across the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC).

Interviews with four early IBM Bob customers—Blue Pearl, Novadoc, Novacomp and CrushBank—uncovered technical challenges. These challenges ranged from Java™ modernization and FileNet configuration management, to legacy data discovery and preparing data for AI ingestion. All these companies shared common problems: teams needed to inspect complex systems, preserve business logic, reduce risk and move faster than traditional modernization work normally allows.

Many teams spend weeks tracing dependencies, documenting undocumented behavior, building test coverage and deciding which changes are safe to implement. IBM Bob helps compress that work into a more structured development loop. It can analyze codebases, answer questions about system behavior, generate or update documentation, propose implementation plans, refactor code and create tests. It also supports repeatable workflows through role-specific modes, rules, command-line automation, approval controls and extensible integrations.

The customer stories detailed below point to four practical advantages:

Bob helps teams turn unknown systems into actionable context It accelerates development while ensuring trustable results It makes documentation, testing and governance part of the design from the start It turns one-off expertise gains into reusable delivery patterns

This post looks across IBM Bob customer deployments to show how those patterns appear in real projects and what engineering teams can learn from them.