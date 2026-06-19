How CrushBank turned legacy data into AI-ready systems with IBM Bob

Most enterprise AI projects eventually run into the same conundrum: the most useful data is often the hardest to reach.

For many companies, critical business knowledge sits inside legacy applications, on-premises databases and document stores that were never designed for AI. Some systems have no modern APIs. Some run inside a local data closet. Some hold years of operational context, but expose it only through old screens, stored procedures or manual exports.

CrushBank has worked on that problem in IT support for several years. The company helps support teams find answers faster, resolve tickets more consistently and improve customer satisfaction through AI-powered prioritization. Now CrushBank is applying that same data-first approach to broader enterprise use cases with help from IBM Bob™.

CrushBank already knew how to turn messy operational data into useful answers. However, IBM Bob gave the company’s developers the leverage to extend that pattern across legacy systems, data sources and industries. This approach offered an opportunity to expand its addressable market.

IBM Bob helps CrushBank developers analyze legacy systems, inspect schemas and generate ingestion code. They can create tests and build MCP servers that connect enterprise data to models such as Claude, ChatGPT, Llama and other AI systems. In this post, we’ll walk through how CrushBank uses IBM Bob to turn legacy data discovery into a repeatable engineering process for AI-ready data and applications.