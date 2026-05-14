How Cogniware built an AI-assisted financial crime-fighting platform with IBM watsonx

Financial crime investigators rarely start with a clean case file. Instead, they’re faced with a flood of suspicious transaction and activity reports that pile up faster than most teams can review manually. As data volumes climb, more time goes to sorting, filtering and organizing data, leaving less time for the investigative work of tracking illicit financing.

Cogniware built the Argos platform to address that problem. The Prague-based company’s solution brings large volumes of financial data into a governed data environment powered by IBM watsonx.data. It then connects suspicious individuals, accounts, transactions and locations in a graph and evaluates that graph for patterns such as laundering loops and illicit financing chains.

With IBM watsonx.ai, investigators can query results in natural language, generate summaries, surface anomalies and produce reports faster, while core detection remains grounded in graph and pattern analysis rather than black-box automation.

The result is a secure platform that helps investigators move from data overload to prioritized leads 60% faster. It achieves this improvement without removing humans from the decision loop. It gives financial investigation teams a way to keep up with growing case volumes without scaling headcount at the same rate. In certain instances, it enabled teams to reopen investigations that stalled for lack of evidence.