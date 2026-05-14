How Cogniware built an AI-assisted financial crime-fighting platform with IBM watsonx

IBM® watsonx.data® and watsonx.ai®, graph-based analysis and a modular set of APIs help investigators sift through complex datasets and uncover illicit financing and money laundering leads 60% faster.
Financial crime investigators rarely start with a clean case file. Instead, they’re faced with a flood of suspicious transaction and activity reports that pile up faster than most teams can review manually. As data volumes climb, more time goes to sorting, filtering and organizing data, leaving less time for the investigative work of tracking illicit financing.
Cogniware built the Argos platform to address that problem. The Prague-based company’s solution brings large volumes of financial data into a governed data environment powered by IBM watsonx.data. It then connects suspicious individuals, accounts, transactions and locations in a graph and evaluates that graph for patterns such as laundering loops and illicit financing chains.
With IBM watsonx.ai, investigators can query results in natural language, generate summaries, surface anomalies and produce reports faster, while core detection remains grounded in graph and pattern analysis rather than black-box automation.
The result is a secure platform that helps investigators move from data overload to prioritized leads 60% faster. It achieves this improvement without removing humans from the decision loop. It gives financial investigation teams a way to keep up with growing case volumes without scaling headcount at the same rate. In certain instances, it enabled teams to reopen investigations that stalled for lack of evidence.
The use case starts with a familiar enterprise problem: too much data, not enough signal. As financial institutions submit large volumes of suspicious transaction and activity reports, investigators burn valuable time sorting, filtering and organizing records instead of analyzing them.
Cogniware’s target users are financial intelligence units and law enforcement teams trying to spot patterns in how money moves, especially signals associated with money laundering and illicit financing. Investigators see dashboards that summarize the case, then move into a graph-based link analysis view that makes relationships visible across people, accounts, transactions and locations.
The graph is where patterns emerge. Laundering can appear as a loop, as the money launderer receives funds back after they’ve been “cleaned”. Illicit financing, by contrast, can appear as a chain that pushes funds outward toward harmful ends.
The Argos user interface ilustrates, at the lower left, a visual representation of the graph. This example shows a money loop, which might indicate money laundering. This pattern recognition helps investigators find illicit transactions.
Teams can configure dozens of patterns to score and flag suspicious behavior at scale. That means less manual hunting through disconnected records and more time spent deciding whether a case deserves deeper action.
The first design principle is that all these systems need to be able to deploy both on-premises and in the cloud. Customers have exceedingly strict deployment guidelines, so Cogniware needs to deploy wherever the user requires. This flexibility is critical and it’s a key reason Cogniware chose an IBM solution.
The technical architecture follows a pragmatic sequence. Data enters through ETL pipelines into a lakehouse built on IBM watsonx.data—chosen for scalability and its ability to manage structured and unstructured data—and into object storage. There, records are prepared for analysis (in the left box in the diagram).
From there, the system moves data into an operational layer (the middle box in the diagram) that makes the data usable for investigation through graph storage, indexes and workflow components. The platform’s graph database, ArangoDB, acts as the core because the real unit of analysis is the relationship between entities across the case. It’s critical, for example, for the right person to be connected to the right financial account.
A set of modular APIs—for example, an API that sends alerts to the UI and one that handles all real-time data—connect the storage and graph layers to investigation logic. These APIs are triggered when the system detects a need for the user to respond immediately. The business and investigation processing layer (in the right box in the diagram) includes:
The architecture also includes vector-store (Milvus) and annotation-store components for AI-driven search and human-in-the-loop review, plus a data governance catalog and a data lakehouse API built on SQL and Presto. It’s a modular design. New models, new workflows and new sources can be inserted without rewriting the whole platform.
Here’s how the end-to-end request flow works. A user asks a question or triggers an analysis in Argos and the request moves through Argos APIs. Data is then retrieved and evaluated in the graph, patterns are checked, alerts or insights are generated and the results return to the user interface.
The generative AI layer enables natural language queries, machine learning and advanced analytics to enhance how users interact with the system. This part of the Argos platform is also modular:
It’s a clear separation of concerns: ingest and govern the data in one layer, reason over relationships in another, then expose assistive AI through tightly scoped services rather than a monolithic black box.
IBM technologies provide scalable data handling and well-bounded AI assistance. Watsonx.data provides the lakehouse foundation for large volumes of unstructured data. Watsonx.ai adds natural-language processing, machine learning and generative AI capabilities that help make the system easier for nontechnical investigators to use. The platform’s modularity was an important factor for Cogniware. The team was able to choose different models in specific languages and switch them when needed.
The AI component of the Argos platform helps with entity resolution, anomaly and pattern detection, summarization, report generation, question answering and guided adherence to internal procedures.
The architecture also uses security protocols, contextual grounding and fact-checking mechanisms to reduce hallucination risk and keep outputs relevant to the case context. These factors are important in a workflow where bad answers can distort an investigation.
The actual decision that suspicious behavior has occurred remains anchored in graph structure, pattern logic and human review. That choice protects user trust and helps manage the total cost of ownership. Investigators get productivity gains. They avoid the operational risk of allowing a stochastic model to make the final determination of suspicious behavior.
The impact that the Argos platform has on investigations is clear. In one financial investigation setting, the volume of data that required review doubled over two years, but it was easily handled without requiring hiring other investigators. In another example, a case that was previously postponed and closed for lack of evidence was resolved in minutes once Argos and its AI tooling were applied.
The broader outcome is faster investigations, easier self-service analysis for nontechnical users and shorter cycle times from months to days in complex fraud cases.
By building on IBM’s data and AI stack, Cogniware turned a high-pressure financial crime workflow into a scalable investigation platform. It can take on more data and identify more patterns while keeping analysts firmly in the loop.