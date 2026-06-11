How Claims Connection Group uses IBM watsonx to turn insurance policy documents into faster actions for customers—when they need it most

Claims Connection Group built the Lexxari application on IBM to convert complex insurance policies into structured, searchable intelligence, helping agencies replace slow, manual policy review cycles with grounded answers in minutes.
Insurance policy review is a high-stakes information retrieval problem. A homeowner might call an insurance agency after a fire, hailstorm, water leak or a fallen tree and ask a simple question: “Am I covered?” Behind that question sits a long policy document with coverage limits, exclusions, conditions and exceptions spread across dozens of pages. Lexaari gets accurate answers fast.
Claims Connection Group works in the property and auto insurance claims ecosystem, helping connect policyholders with qualified repair contractors, and coordinating between all the parties involved. In that workflow, a carrier is the insurance company, an agent or broker helps the policyholder manage coverage and an adjuster evaluates the claim. The policyholder just needs clear guidance and a safe next step.
Claims Connection Group built Lexxari to reduce the time it takes to understand policy language and take the right action. The application turns insurance policies into structured, searchable information through smart sheets (damage-specific summaries that extract key coverage information, limits and exclusions). It does so through AskLexxari, a conversational interface for questions that don’t fit a predefined checklist.
IBM® watsonx.ai®, IBM watsonx Orchestrate®, IBM Code Engine and IBM Verify provide Claims Connection Group and Lexxari with a modular foundation for source-grounded policy analysis, secure user access and scalable deployment. That IBM stack also gives Lexxari room to grow as claim volume or customer requirements change while preserving the controls an insurance workflow requires.
This post walks through the insurance use case, the IBM watsonx® architecture behind Lexxari and the design choices that help the application scale without losing traceability.
The core use case is policy interpretation during a claim. For example, when a tree has fallen, a policyholder might need to know whether tree removal, debris clean-up or roof repair is covered. A contractor needs the same information before work begins so the job stays inside the policy’s coverage limits.
The challenge grows during a catastrophic event. In one massive Minnesota storm in 2025 (a “derecho,” or fast-moving line of severe thunderstorms), 130–145 mile-per-hour winds knocked down an estimated 9 million trees.
Some policyholders had dozens of trees down on their property, agents faced high urgent call volume and subtle policy language changed the answer for each situation. A clause that seemed to allow tree removal costs might apply only when the tree was on fire, not when wind blew it down, for example.
That kind of exception is where manual review breaks down under pressure. A skilled reviewer can find the answer, but it might take up to 45 minutes. Lexxari is designed to compress that path by uploading the policy, selecting a damage type and producing a source-backed summary that a trained user can review before advising the policyholder.
The value for end users isn’t just speed. Agents get more consistent answers, adjusters and contractors get claim-ready guidance and policyholders get clearer next steps before filing a claim. This approach can also reduce unnecessary no-pay claims (ones that aren’t covered).
Lexxari’s architecture starts with a browser-based user interface running on IBM Cloud® Code Engine, IBM Cloud’s serverless runtime for containerized applications and jobs. This architecture helps the team deploy services without managing servers directly. The interface (described in the top box of the diagram) lets users (insurance agents, for example) upload a policy PDF, select a damage type. They can either generate a smart sheet or ask a question through AskLexxari.
Authentication runs through IBM Verify by using OpenID Connect, or OIDC, a standard sign-in protocol that lets an application verify a user’s identity with an identity provider. Role-based access controls ensure that a user sees only authorized policies and outputs.
After upload, the application checks whether the PDF text can be read directly. Some policies are digitally generated and easy to parse. Others arrive as scans, images or other inconsistent formats. When the document needs extra processing, Lexxari uses optical character recognition, or OCR, with vision capabilities in watsonx.ai.
A FastAPI backend running on Cloud Code Engine coordinates the processing (light blue box on the upper left in the diagram). Here, the backend validates the need for OCR, extracts policy text, routes prompts to IBM watsonx.ai, generates smart sheets and logs usage events. It also exposes the retrieval endpoint used by AskLexxari.
For predefined workflows, the user selects a damage type such as fire, wind or hail. Lexxari then runs a question grid against the extracted policy text. Each damage type can include roughly 16–20 policy questions (for example, “What is the fire deductible?” or “What are the policy limits?”). The model extracts answers such as coverage limits, policy dates, deductibles, exclusions and other metadata, then returns them in a structured smart sheet.
For open-ended questions, AskLexxari uses retrieval-augmented generation, or RAG, which narrows the input to policy-specific evidence. This approach also enables an audit trail so that the human agent can quickly verify the answer. Watsonx Orchestrate connects the conversational experience to the rest of the workflow (in the light blue box at the upper right of the diagram).
Instead of treating the chatbot as the application, Lexxari uses Orchestrate® to route the question-and-answer process through the right policy data, backend services and source-grounding steps. That separation is important: deterministic steps, such as upload, OCR validation and smart sheet generation, remain deterministic, while the AI component handles language-heavy extraction and Q&A.
The architecture also leaves room for model choice. Model configuration can be handled through deployment settings, so the application isn’t locked to one model family. That gives the team a practical way to test models for accuracy, cost, latency and fit without rewriting the entire workflow.
The analytics layer uses Elasticsearch to store smart sheet outputs, Q&A activity, feedback and usage data (box on lower right). Elasticsearch is a search and analytics engine designed to index structured and unstructured data. In Lexxari, it supports usage monitoring, feedback analysis and future improvements to the smart sheet questions. The application can track which damage types users select, what questions they ask and where answers receive positive or negative feedback.
The main design requirements were modularity, accuracy, explainability, human review, security and scalability.
Modularity
Modularity means that each part of the architecture can change without forcing a full rebuild. This requirement is important because Claims Connection Group serves different users, from smaller agencies to larger carriers, each with different systems, compliance needs and deployment preferences.
Accuracy
Accuracy starts with policy grounding. Lexxari instructs the model to answer from the policy language, not from general knowledge. For generated smart sheets, answers link back to page-level source information. For conversational Q&A, the RAG workflow provides more granular source grounding so users can inspect where the answer came from.
Explainability
Explainability means that the user can understand why the application produced a specific answer. In insurance, that’s critical because a coverage answer can affect whether a policyholder files a claim, whether a contractor starts work or whether a customer faces an out-of-pocket cost. A source-backed response lets a professional reviewer compare the answer with the policy language before acting.
Humans maintain authority
Lexxari assists insurance agents, adjusters and Claims Connection Group staff, but it doesn’t replace professional judgment. Users can validate the answer, inspect the source, give feedback and make the final decision. That design choice keeps accountability clear while still reducing the manual search burden.
Security
Security also had to be designed into the architecture from the start because Lexxari works with personally identifiable information (PII) in policy documents, claim context and user-specific data. IBM Verify provides identity and access management through OIDC, while role-based controls help keep users limited to the policies and outputs they’re authorized to access.
Scalability
Scalability was equally important because insurance demand doesn’t grow in a straight line. A normal day might involve a manageable number of policy questions, while a major storm can create a sudden spike in calls, uploads and coverage checks. Running the UI and FastAPI backend on IBM Code Engine helps the application scale across those bursts. The modular design lets Claims Connection Group add new damage types, customer environments and integrations without rebuilding the core workflow.
The strongest lesson from Lexxari is that enterprise AI doesn’t always need more agents or more complex model logic. In many deployments, predictable workflow design matters more. The Lexxari architecture uses deterministic steps where the process is known, such as document upload, OCR validation, damage-type selection and logging. It uses AI where language understanding creates value, such as extracting coverage details and answering source-grounded questions.
That design makes the application easier to extend. Claims Connection Group can add damage types, policy forms, insurance lines, quote triage workflows, call-center entry points or deeper carrier integrations without rebuilding the foundation. The same pattern can also support different deployment environments as enterprise customer requirements change.
For end users, the technical choices show up as faster answers, clearer communication and fewer preventable claim mistakes. For Claims Connection Group, the IBM stack supports an application that can start with one urgent insurance workflow and grow into a broader policy intelligence business. By building Lexxari on IBM, Claims Connection Group gets a modular foundation for scaling AI across claims work while keeping source evidence, security and human judgment at the center.