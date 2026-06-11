How Claims Connection Group uses IBM watsonx to turn insurance policy documents into faster actions for customers—when they need it most

Authentication runs through IBM Verify by using OpenID Connect, or OIDC, a standard sign-in protocol that lets an application verify a user’s identity with an identity provider. Role-based access controls ensure that a user sees only authorized policies and outputs.

After upload, the application checks whether the PDF text can be read directly. Some policies are digitally generated and easy to parse. Others arrive as scans, images or other inconsistent formats. When the document needs extra processing, Lexxari uses optical character recognition, or OCR, with vision capabilities in watsonx.ai.

A FastAPI backend running on Cloud Code Engine coordinates the processing (light blue box on the upper left in the diagram). Here, the backend validates the need for OCR, extracts policy text, routes prompts to IBM watsonx.ai, generates smart sheets and logs usage events. It also exposes the retrieval endpoint used by AskLexxari.

For predefined workflows, the user selects a damage type such as fire, wind or hail. Lexxari then runs a question grid against the extracted policy text. Each damage type can include roughly 16–20 policy questions (for example, “What is the fire deductible?” or “What are the policy limits?”). The model extracts answers such as coverage limits, policy dates, deductibles, exclusions and other metadata, then returns them in a structured smart sheet.

For open-ended questions, AskLexxari uses retrieval-augmented generation, or RAG, which narrows the input to policy-specific evidence. This approach also enables an audit trail so that the human agent can quickly verify the answer. Watsonx Orchestrate connects the conversational experience to the rest of the workflow (in the light blue box at the upper right of the diagram).

Instead of treating the chatbot as the application, Lexxari uses Orchestrate® to route the question-and-answer process through the right policy data, backend services and source-grounding steps. That separation is important: deterministic steps, such as upload, OCR validation and smart sheet generation, remain deterministic, while the AI component handles language-heavy extraction and Q&A.

The architecture also leaves room for model choice. Model configuration can be handled through deployment settings, so the application isn’t locked to one model family. That gives the team a practical way to test models for accuracy, cost, latency and fit without rewriting the entire workflow.

The analytics layer uses Elasticsearch to store smart sheet outputs, Q&A activity, feedback and usage data (box on lower right). Elasticsearch is a search and analytics engine designed to index structured and unstructured data. In Lexxari, it supports usage monitoring, feedback analysis and future improvements to the smart sheet questions. The application can track which damage types users select, what questions they ask and where answers receive positive or negative feedback.