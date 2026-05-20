As illustrated in the diagram above, the architecture is organized into four vertical layers, along with two middleware concerns. IBM Identity and Access Management authenticates every call into the stack through the auth layer, and Brighthive’s policy engine handles the governance layer:

1. The application layer:

It is the surface area exposed to end users and host platforms. BrightAgent is distributed inside IBM watsonx Orchestrate, so enterprise users reach it through the same Orchestrate console they already use for their other agents, with no separate UI to adopt. Provisioning runs over the IBM Cloud® Open Service Broker (OSB v2.12) API. This process lets Orchestrate® launch a Brighthive tenant, create users and mint a signed dashboard URL exactly the way it deploys any other cataloged service. IBM Identity and Access Management (IAM) sits in front of every OSB call as the auth layer. Once provisioned, the layer handles ingestion from 600+ source connectors (structured tables and unstructured files alike) and exposes a governed data catalog to downstream agents. It also hosts the agents’ UI hub where humans configure, approve and inspect runs.

2. The data layer:

This layer federates data that lives across organizational silos without forcing a migration. The design is a decentralized data mesh: each domain team owns its own datasets, schemas and quality checks. Meanwhile, the mesh fabric provides org-wide primitives—RBAC/ABAC enforcement, lineage and quality gates—so that governance is applied once at the fabric rather than reimplemented per pipeline. AWS is the warehouse and security backbone here: S3 and Redshift for storage and compute, Lake Formation for fine-grained access control and KMS/IAM for key management and identity. Quality checks run across the full data lifecycle. By the time an agent reads a dataset, it has already been validated against schema, freshness and sensitivity rules—not sanity-checked ad hoc at inference time.

3. The agent layer:

Here is where the agentic work happens. LangChain provides the orchestration primitives—tools, chains, graphs and memory interfaces—and AWS Bedrock hosts the foundation models that those orchestrations call. On top of that runtime, BrightAgent composes role-specific agents (retrieval, SQL generation, visualization, summarization and background monitors) into both user-facing workflows and proactive background jobs that run on schedules or triggers. The split between foreground and background is deliberate. During the time synchronous agents answer user questions in the chat loop, background agents pre-compute freshness signals, anomaly alerts and stabilized context. Foreground agents can then draw on this context without paying the latency cost at request time.

4. The context layer:

Agents are only as good as the context they receive, so this layer owns the retrieval and memory substrate. It includes an embeddings architecture tuned for complex retrievals over mixed structured and unstructured corpora and interconnected knowledge bases with a dedicated model per scope and intent. This way, an SQL-generation query doesn’t retrieve against the same index as a visualization query. It also includes explicit guardrails context that gets prefixed to every inference. A graph database backs relational reasoning over entities, policies, lineage edges and workspace topology. Meanwhile, Brighthive’s proprietary context framework manages long-term and short-term memory across sessions, budgets token cost by priority and tracks provenance so every agent output is traceable back to its sources.