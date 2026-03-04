How Beacon Mobility manages and secures 10,000 tablets to support safe student transportation

Running large-scale transportation operations depends on far more than vehicles and routes. Beacon Mobility, a national school transportation provider, operates approximately 13,000 vehicles across 25 states and dozens of operating companies, each with unique routes, contracts and regulatory requirements.

Moreover, the need to securely manage more than 10,000 in-vehicle tablets, support multiple stakeholders and adapt quickly to constant operational change without introducing risk or downtime amplifies the complexity of their services.

At the center of it all is a single nonnegotiable outcome: getting kids to and from school safely. Dash-mounted tablets act as the primary operational interface for drivers, dispatchers, mechanics, administrators and external stakeholders. They support route execution, time tracking, communications, navigation and compliance monitoring, operating on a network that serves parents and school districts that expect real-time visibility and auditability.

IBM MaaS360, a mobile device management and security software suite, enables Beacon Mobility to seamlessly orchestrate these interfaces, cutting through the complexities of updating, managing and maintaining this complex, distributed mobile fleet.