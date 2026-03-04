How Beacon Mobility manages and secures 10,000 tablets to support safe student transportation

By relying on IBM® MaaS360®, this school transportation services provider cut device provisioning time in large-scale mobile device deployments from weeks to hours.
Running large-scale transportation operations depends on far more than vehicles and routes. Beacon Mobility, a national school transportation provider, operates approximately 13,000 vehicles across 25 states and dozens of operating companies, each with unique routes, contracts and regulatory requirements.
Moreover, the need to securely manage more than 10,000 in-vehicle tablets, support multiple stakeholders and adapt quickly to constant operational change without introducing risk or downtime amplifies the complexity of their services.
At the center of it all is a single nonnegotiable outcome: getting kids to and from school safely. Dash-mounted tablets act as the primary operational interface for drivers, dispatchers, mechanics, administrators and external stakeholders. They support route execution, time tracking, communications, navigation and compliance monitoring, operating on a network that serves parents and school districts that expect real-time visibility and auditability.
IBM MaaS360, a mobile device management and security software suite, enables Beacon Mobility to seamlessly orchestrate these interfaces, cutting through the complexities of updating, managing and maintaining this complex, distributed mobile fleet.
The tablet inside each vehicle is the primary conduit between drivers and the broader organization:
Manual provisioning and inconsistent device management quickly become blockers in this environment. Without centralized control, scaling mobile operations introduces risk, delays and security gaps (lost or stolen devices, for instance, must be secured immediately). Applications must remain compliant with district and state requirements and drivers must be able to step into different vehicles and routes without friction.
IBM MaaS360 enables centralized management across this ecosystem, enabling thousands of tablets to be configured, secured and updated remotely while supporting a wide range of stakeholders with different needs and expectations.
IBM MaaS360 is the mobile device management layer for Beacon Mobility’s large Android tablet fleet. Besides Android Enterprise enrollment, the platform also supports iOS, MacOS Windows and QR-code based enrollment, and integrates with OEM-specific security frameworks including Samsung Knox to strengthen device-level protections.
Zero-touch enrollment is a foundational requirement. Devices are provisioned rapidly and consistently without hands-on configuration, which is essential when managing more than 10,000 tablets with a lean IT team.
IBM MaaS360 is Beacon Mobility’s device management layer, supporting a host of end users with enrollment, configuration and app management. MaaS360 provides a standardized, scalable architecture that lets IT manage enrollment, security and application delivery from a single pane while supporting continuous operational change:
Using IBM MaaS360 delivers five measurable operational benefits:
Provisioning time has been reduced from days or weeks to minutes. This improvement is especially critical during the narrow summer window between school years when fleets are refreshed or expanded. Tablets are pre-provisioned, shipped and deployed ready for use.
Security:
Security posture improves through centralized compliance dashboards, faster response to vulnerabilities and immediate action on compromised devices.
Ease of use:
Drivers benefit from consistent, predictable tablet experiences with the apps they need already configured when they begin a route.
Support improvements:
Support costs are reduced through standardization. Fewer misconfigurations lead to fewer support tickets, enabling a small IT team to focus on optimization rather than remediation. Faster updates enable routing changes to be pushed in real time, supporting on-time performance and service-level commitments.
Safer operations:
Most importantly, the platform supports safer operations. Reliable device management ensures that drivers always have the tools they need to transport students safely, while providing transparency and accountability to school districts and families.
By standardizing mobile device management on IBM MaaS360, Beacon Mobility created a platform that scales with growth, operational complexity and regulatory demands. Drivers can move across regions and contracts without disruption. New vehicles and tablets can be added quickly. Compliance requirements can evolve without rearchitecting the system. As the organization continues to grow, the same foundation can support more apps, workflows and stakeholder needs without increasing the operational burden.
By building on IBM’s mobile device management platform, a safety-critical transportation operation turned large-scale mobility into a repeatable, secure and scalable capability. This way, the company managed to reduce friction for drivers, improve service for schools and families and lower the total cost of ownership as the fleet continued to expand.