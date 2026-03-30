How an industrial powerhouse, UNACEM, modernized operations with agentic AI

By adopting an agentic AI operating model with watsonx Orchestrate, UNACEM turned a persistent logistics bottleneck into a scalable foundation for enterprise productivity.
Productivity breakthroughs will not come from more dashboards, more apps or more traditional automation. Instead, they will come from autonomous, goal‑driven agents that understand context, coordinate work across systems and meet users where work happens.
Few companies illustrate this shift more clearly than UNACEM, a Peru‑based industrial group. The group operates across five countries—Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Colombia and the US—and has more than 40 subsidiaries in cement, aggregates, concrete and power generation. Their journey shows what it looks like when a traditional industrial operation embraces an agentic AI operating model—not as a moon shot, but as a pragmatic, ROI‑driven evolution of everyday work.
For years, industrial enterprises have tried to squeeze more outputs from complex operations by layering on incremental automation. The problem is no longer a lack of systems or data—it’s the coordination cost of asking people to navigate those systems manually, step after step, shift after shift.
UNACEM confronted this problem in one of its most visible bottlenecks: the cement delivery chain at its Lima plant. Here, truck drivers could wait three hours or more during order picking and preparation—creating long queues, limiting daily throughput and disrupting ETAs for construction customers. The mandate was clear: reduce latency without adding friction for frontline users—a constraint that, as Pérez emphasized, required rethinking how decisions and actions flowed across systems.
UNACEM’s Global Business Services (GBS) IT team, led by Roy Perez, Vice President of IT, and working together with IBM and consulting partner EXISOFT, a specialist in Business Process Management, reframed the challenge: What if every operator had a digital teammate that could plan, reason, and execute work across systems—through a natural conversation?
That led to agentic AI and the adoption of IBM® watsonx Orchestrate® as the orchestration backbone:
UNACEM’s stack shows what “enterprise‑ready” agentic AI looks like in practice:
The architecture lets UNACEM combine pre‑built and custom agents, reuse a catalog of tools (APIs and automations) and leverage IBM and third‑party models through watsonx.ai and the AI Model Gateway. This method preserves choice and avoids lock‑in as needs evolve. That openness is an integration pattern that speeds each subsequent use case and allows for future scaling.
UNACEM’s first logistics agent—exposed through WhatsApp—reduced driver waiting times at the plant gate during cement pickup by up to 40%.¹ This change eased congestion on site, increased daily load‑outs and improved ETA reliability for customers—results that, according to Pérez, reflect the value of enabling faster, more reliable actions at the operational edge.
But the deeper lesson is architectural: the win isn’t the assistant or bot—it’s the blueprint. With Orchestrate, UNACEM’s GBS team can replicate value across a pipeline of agents—IT access requests, procurement and bids, automated order and purchase summaries, help desk use cases and more.
But the deeper lesson is architectural: the win isn’t the assistant or bot—it’s the blueprint. With Orchestrate, UNACEM’s GBS team can replicate value across a pipeline of agents—IT access requests, procurement and bids, automated order and purchase summaries, help desk use cases and more.
The next step in UNACEM’s roadmap is Ask Safety—an agent that applies the same architecture to EHS (Environment, Health and Safety), where risk reduction and compliance are nonnegotiable.
What it does:
How it works:
Openness in practice. Orchestrate lets UNACEM combine pre‑built and custom agents, reuse a catalog of tools and integrate IBM or third‑party models without rewriting the agent—ensuring safety guidance stays accurate, current and portable.
Responsible by design. Ask Safety’s responses are grounded in documented procedures and agent behavior is governed through AgentOps—critical safeguards when guidance impacts worker wellbeing.
Agents are the first technology that shrinks operational latency at scale. Dashboards inform. Workflows guide. Agents act—closing the gap between insight and execution.
Adoption follows the channel. Bringing the experience to WhatsApp removed friction for drivers, accelerated uptake and delivered immediate value. The same principle applies to any frontline role: meet users where they already work to unlock faster impact.
Speed compounds when organizations start small and act fast. UNACEM focused on quick wins that could be deployed rapidly, tested in real conditions and iterated continuously. This “learn by doing” approach reduced risk, built internal confidence and created momentum for broader adoption.
Winning at scale requires patterns, not pilots. An open orchestration layer that tolerates a hybrid estate—and enforces responsible practices like governance, lineage and grounded answers—makes it possible to move quickly without losing control. That foundation is what allows teams to scale from a single agent to a portfolio of agents, capturing fast wins early while avoiding replatforming later.
UNACEM’s move signals a broader industry truth: Agentic AI will become the operating system of enterprise productivity—a coordination layer that unifies people, data, models, APIs, tools and decisions into workflows that run wherever work happens.
IBM watsonx Orchestrate provides that layer, thinking, planning, routing and reflecting across a portfolio of agents—while integrating with existing systems and models in a way that is open, hybrid and responsible.
UNACEM shows how to get there: start with a high‑impact bottleneck, expose agents in familiar channels and build on an open integration fabric that works across hybrid estates and keeps interactions responsible by grounding them in enterprise knowledge. That’s how you turn queue time into value time—again and again.
1 Source: Internal GBS IT performance metrics, validated through written confirmation with UNACEM IT leadership, including the Head of IT.