How AI emergency preparedness helps the energy industry

Recent natural disasters have ravaged power infrastructures, resulting in widespread outages, extended restoration times and substantial repair and replacement costs post storms. 80% of all power outages are weather-related—a trend that is only likely to grow with climate change. These statistics display a clear need for energy and utility companies to prioritize storm response as the solution to a challenge evolving at unprecedented rates.
Currently, most utility companies’ storm response is manual, which can be expensive and cause delays in resolution. Operational inefficiencies, inaccurate weather prediction models and lack of visibility in the end-to-end process, compounded by disrupted communication networks during weather events, lead to inefficient, slow storm response.
Companies can use AI to create an optimized emergency preparedness and storm response process. Let’s explore the ways in which AI can empower companies to be proactive in blue skies, respond in gray skies and be responsive in the aftermath of significant storms.
Most outage prediction models do not have clear historical insights and do not account for vegetation contacts (that is, fallen trees), which are the leading cause of weather-related power outages.
With current IBM capabilities—such as those available through the IBM® Environmental Intelligence Suite—companies can more accurately measure storm likelihood and impact, as well as assess vegetation risk to save maintenance costs. From identifying areas at high risk for encroachment in wildfires to creating flood zone visualization, our AI capabilities proactively mitigate the risks of outages, reducing costs for energy and utilities companies.
AI can also forecast outages and their severity up to 72 hours in advance. In one instance, as highlighted in a 2025 Institute for Electric Innovation report, Oncor partnered with IBM on using big data and AI to craft its grid hardening strategy.
The partnership helped identify that “70% of customer outages are linked to wind-related issues affecting the overhead grid.” This ability to better analyze asset health and criticality, vegetation attributes and historical weather data enables companies to reduce outages, in turn increasing time and resources available.
These tools apply to all climates, including NB Power, a company that serves a cold, storm-prone region where winters and ice storms regularly strike with temperatures as low as -30°C. In January 2017, an ice storm devastated the province’s grid and displayed the utility’s clear need for better foresight to stage crews before such events.
IBM’s partnership with NB Power developed an AI-powered Outage Prediction and Resource Optimization (OPRO). It allows for better foresight to plan the utility’s response and proactively stage their powerline and tree trimming crews in the key areas before the extreme weather conditions themselves.
Pushing it a step further, AI can also enhance the readiness of emergency responders by helping create realistic training programs and simulations. This readiness can ensure that all potential scenarios are considered and that training programs are adaptive in improving response strategies over time.
Current IBM technology, IBM x Salesforce Storm Management system, helps coordinate storm response efforts, manage resources and communicate effectively through its configurable setup ensuring the response during the storm itself is adequate.
By using AI technologies, future-state capabilities might address the overwhelming nature of decision-making during a storm. It might do so by developing gen AI chatbots to help with decision-making in the storm response, building upon IBM Outage Prediction, which compares historical data with current weather forecast conditions.
AI’s ability to rapidly analyze data and provide recommendations based on best practices and historical outcomes would minimize human error and hasty decisions, further accelerating response time. Through explainable AI models, providing clear reasoning for recommendations would increase trust and transparency for users.
IBM Maximo® Spatial Asset Management allows utilities to monitor and manage resources during storm response, while IBM Maximo® Everyplace uses GPS and location-based services to enhance communication with field technicians in real time. Without the proper forecasting, the effectiveness of the response is greatly minimized. When paired with AI-enabled forecasting, these technologies can improve the effectiveness of storm response.
Following a storm, companies must reconcile financials as quickly and accurately as possible, recording time and expenses, generating invoices and getting approvals. IBM’s solution integrates time and expense logging into a centralized system so that third-party suppliers are paid faster than current operations allow for. The increase in efficiency of third-party payments also comes with more accurate payments, ensuring time and money is saved when reconciling the costs of the storm.
Additionally, IBM’s Vegetation Management accuracy allows for the post-storm vegetation damage to be assessed more accurately and for the team to carve out a defined path forward. Current technology, as mentioned before, helps with the post-storm challenges that companies currently face. However, using AI to capture lessons learned and analyze which pain points are recurring would make AI not just a tool for decision-making and monitoring. It might also become a tool for improving human-led processes in the long term.
Hydro One, an electricity transmission and distribution service provider, used the IBM Weather Company’s Outage Prediction Tool following this rhetoric. The AI tools analyze Hydro One customer data and compare it to weather patterns that caused previous power interruptions.
IBM’s tool allows Hydro One to “effectively map a weather forecast against response staging, activate emergency procedures and initiate an incident command center for repairing lines and restoring power after an outage.” This use case clearly showcases the ways in which AI can be leveraged at every step of emergency preparedness. From blue to gray to clear skies, our tools continue to show one thing: the sky is the limit.
As our world continues to face storms that are rapidly growing in size and impact, it becomes our responsibility to ensure that the technology we use can adapt to our changing needs. Forbes put it succinctly in an article published in early 2025: “Natural disaster statistics reveal that disasters are occurring more frequently and with greater intensity,” with the US experiencing an average of “18 billion-dollar climate disasters each year [in the last 5 years.]”
Current technologies are light-years ahead of what we might have imagined 10 years ago, but as natural disasters continue to grow in impact, so too does their need to improve. According to The World Bank, the effective use of digital technologies in disaster risk management could save up to USD 65 billion annually, proving the value of storm response and technology enhancements.
Investing in storm preparation is not just good common sense. It is a proven strategy for minimizing costs and enhancing processes. As technology continues to evolve, it is only logical that optimization potential will as well. We understand the need for evolving technology to meet evolving needs.