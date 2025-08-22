How AI emergency preparedness helps the energy industry

Most outage prediction models do not have clear historical insights and do not account for vegetation contacts (that is, fallen trees), which are the leading cause of weather-related power outages.



With current IBM capabilities—such as those available through the IBM® Environmental Intelligence Suite—companies can more accurately measure storm likelihood and impact, as well as assess vegetation risk to save maintenance costs. From identifying areas at high risk for encroachment in wildfires to creating flood zone visualization, our AI capabilities proactively mitigate the risks of outages, reducing costs for energy and utilities companies.



AI can also forecast outages and their severity up to 72 hours in advance. In one instance, as highlighted in a 2025 Institute for Electric Innovation report, Oncor partnered with IBM on using big data and AI to craft its grid hardening strategy.



The partnership helped identify that “70% of customer outages are linked to wind-related issues affecting the overhead grid.” This ability to better analyze asset health and criticality, vegetation attributes and historical weather data enables companies to reduce outages, in turn increasing time and resources available.



These tools apply to all climates, including NB Power, a company that serves a cold, storm-prone region where winters and ice storms regularly strike with temperatures as low as -30°C. In January 2017, an ice storm devastated the province’s grid and displayed the utility’s clear need for better foresight to stage crews before such events.

IBM’s partnership with NB Power developed an AI-powered Outage Prediction and Resource Optimization (OPRO). It allows for better foresight to plan the utility’s response and proactively stage their powerline and tree trimming crews in the key areas before the extreme weather conditions themselves.



Pushing it a step further, AI can also enhance the readiness of emergency responders by helping create realistic training programs and simulations. This readiness can ensure that all potential scenarios are considered and that training programs are adaptive in improving response strategies over time.