How AI agents are rewriting productivity

By 2027, business leaders expect AI agents to make twice as many independent decisions in business processes as they do today. This data comes from a new study by Oracle and IBM, “Agentic AI’s strategic ascent: Shifting operations from incremental gains to net-new impact.”

The real opportunity isn’t just in the technology, but in how people and organizations evolve alongside it. Nearly half of organizations say they face a skills gap as they adopt AI, and 79% of leaders now believe that their edge in an AI-driven world comes from protecting and nurturing human such as critical thinking and judgment.

This marks a significant change as productivity is shifting from being more efficient to creating new value. Forward-looking companies aren’t focused on cutting jobs—they’re building new kinds of work while shifting focus from automating transactional processes to tackling high-leverage problems. Some 76% of IT leaders surveyed indicate that focusing on complex challenges is more likely to yield a competitive advantage.