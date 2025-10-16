How AI agents are rewriting productivity

We’re on the brink of a new chapter in how work gets done. Agentic AI—AI that can accomplish a specific goal with limited supervision—is poised to transform productivity.
By 2027, business leaders expect AI agents to make twice as many independent decisions in business processes as they do today. This data comes from a new study by Oracle and IBM, “Agentic AI’s strategic ascent: Shifting operations from incremental gains to net-new impact.”
The real opportunity isn’t just in the technology, but in how people and organizations evolve alongside it. Nearly half of organizations say they face a skills gap as they adopt AI, and 79% of leaders now believe that their edge in an AI-driven world comes from protecting and nurturing human such as critical thinking and judgment.
This marks a significant change as productivity is shifting from being more efficient to creating new value. Forward-looking companies aren’t focused on cutting jobs—they’re building new kinds of work while shifting focus from automating transactional processes to tackling high-leverage problems. Some 76% of IT leaders surveyed indicate that focusing on complex challenges is more likely to yield a competitive advantage.
For those professionals looking to capitalize on the opportunity, they must rethink where and how they deploy AI and how they empower their people. Here are five considerations on where to begin:
Implementing AI agents isn’t just about technology; it’s about finding the best places to use them.
Having a robust process for exploring, prioritizing and then evaluating AI agents, using experience and best practices from industry leaders, is critical. Equally important is ownership to drive impact. Appoint executive sponsors responsible for the P&L to establish value-based investment criteria. They can also identify domain areas and workflows to reimagine with agentic AI with clear and measurable links to core business KPIs.
Begin with high-value areas such as finance, supply chain, HR and customer experience. This approach might mean dynamic pricing tools for sales, or predictive models in HR talent development to help ensure adherence to HR policies and legal requirements. Start small, then scale up. Begin with pilot projects to test AI agents for specific tasks and functions. When proven effective, expand their use across similar functions.
Also, agents are not useful to your organization if they don’t have the right data foundations that allow them to act. Given the impact AI agents have on how work gets done, it is also critical for leadership to drive the talent shift. This result can be achieved by upskilling, reskilling, hiring and the external expertise—to ensure that employees continue to feel valued and drive adoption.
To build trust in autonomous decision-making, transparency is critical. A transparency framework serves multiple purposes. It enables continuous improvement, helps maintain regulatory compliance and preserves human oversight as computers handle increasing decision volumes as AI scales.
This can be done only by providing granular visibility into every agent decision. It may start with comprehensive “decision logging” that captures every autonomous or agent-recommended choice. Also, it’s essential to implement a robust governance and ethics frameworks to ensure that AI decisions align with business values and regulatory requirements.
To put this approach into practice, it is helpful to work with AI agent platforms that include observability and governance capabilities. It might sound daunting, but there are experienced partners and increasingly sophisticated tools to help.
Old-school metrics, designed for human work, might not capture some of the value AI agents can bring. New metrics such as “agent-to-human handoff rates” or “human overrides of agent recommendations” will be vital. So, instead of just tracking productivity, outcomes from these automated decisions are what really need to be measured. These new metrics should evaluate both the efficiency and effectiveness of AI agents in creating value and driving business growth.
As AI agents become more common, workers need new skills to work alongside AI. These skills include teaching, training, monitoring and giving feedback to AI systems as they are developed and deployed for use. By fostering an environment focused on continuous improvement, the workforce can be better prepared for today and tomorrow.
There is always a balance between building internal capability and working with outside advisors who have expertise built from multiple implementations.
Developing trusted relationships with outside partners who can bring the latest best practices for both agentic AI and the processes being reimagined and transformed can help avoid pitfalls and accelerate results.
These steps can help businesses strategically deploy AI agents to drive tangible results and stay ahead in the rapidly evolving business landscape.
The future of work isn’t just about using AI agents, it’s about reimagining the business around agentic AI while keeping human expertise where it counts most. The companies that strike this balance will lead the next decade.