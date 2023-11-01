Harnessing visual recognition to help the energy and utilities sector function more efficiently

As the largest manager of traditional residential, industrial, and commercial gas meters in Great Britain, National Gas Metering is constantly engaged in a large-scale programme of asset upgrades and replacements. To decide where best to allocate its resources, the company wanted to know precisely which types of meter and pressure regulators are installed at customer sites.

National Gas Metering posed a question to IBM: is visual recognition technology mature enough to differentiate between its assets (considering they are usually grey and of a similar size and shape) and, if so, could this technology be of practical use?

Our answer was a resounding yes on both counts, and we set out to prove it.