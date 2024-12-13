IBM provides an Ansible Automation Platform Execution Environment container image as part of the Ansible DevOps GitHub repository. The execution environment image for Ansible DevOps builds on the latest ansible-automation-platform-24/ee-supported-rhel9 image from Red Hat that provides the Ansible Core, any Python dependencies and Red Hat supported collections. The Ansible DevOps ee-image includes the IBM MAS DevOps collection and all the required client libraries to function.

The image is uploaded to quay.io for consumption by the Ansible Automation Platform. Details on how to set up and configure Ansible Automation Platform can be found in the documentation.

With Ansible Automation Platform configured with the MAS Execution Environment, you can now run your own playbooks to use the roles provided in the collection. The documentation offers some examples of playbooks to install and configure MAS on ROSA. The ability to control your company playbooks through source control and execute them in Ansible Automation Platform allows for a more customized and powerful way to deploy and configure MAS.