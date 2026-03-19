Guardium for non-human identities in the agentic AI era

How Guardium secures structured, unstructured and semi-structured data when your fastest-growing users aren’t human.
Organizations have long relied on Non-Human Identities (NHIs)—machine credentials, service principals, bot accounts—to power the automated workflows that keep the business running. In most enterprises, NHIs already outnumber human users by an estimated 45-to-1.
What has changed is the nature of these non-human actors. NHIs have traditionally been static—long-lived service accounts, persistent API keys and standing IAM roles that rarely rotate, carrying risks like stale credentials and over-provisioned permissions. But agentic AI is generating a surge of dynamic NHIs: short-lived tokens, session credentials and agent-spawned identities created on the fly. These dynamic NHIs are ephemeral, high-volume and far harder to track.
An agent doesn’t just run a scheduled query—it dynamically discovers data, traverses repositories and acts on what it finds, all at machine speed, under credentials that may exist for only minutes. Guardium monitors both static and dynamic NHIs, but the challenge is different for each: static NHIs demand lifecycle governance and rotation enforcement, while dynamic NHIs require real-time behavioral baselining at scale legacy tools were never built to handle.
Data is the fuel driving AI and agentic systems are consuming it at unprecedented volume, velocity and autonomy—reading sensitive records, combining sources to generate outputs and feeding information back into models and downstream workflows.
The question has evolved from “Who has access?” to “What is the agent doing with the data, where is it sending it, and can we trust the outcome?” IBM Guardium is purpose-built for this challenge: continuous, real-time monitoring of every data interaction—human or machine—across structured, unstructured and semi-structured stores.
Agentic AI systems don’t access data directly—they operate through NHI credentials: service accounts, API keys, IAM roles and certificates. These credentials connect to structured databases like PostgreSQL, semi-structured stores like MongoDB and Kafka and unstructured repositories like S3 and SharePoint. Guardium sits beneath all three, parsing SQL queries, capturing NoSQL protocols and logging object-level access in real time—enforcing policies, establishing behavioral baselines, detecting vulnerabilities and triggering automated responses before damage is done.
Without data activity monitoring calibrated for machine-speed access, the risks are concrete and immediate:
Each of these scenarios maps directly to the architecture above. The agents are legitimate. The credentials are authorized. The access patterns are the problem—and only continuous data activity monitoring catches them
Start by mapping every data store and its current monitoring coverage—the gaps are your priority list. Inventory all NHIs with access to sensitive data. Then deploy Guardium across structured, unstructured and semi-structured stores to establish NHI behavioral baselines, enforce sensitivity-aware policies and close the visibility gaps that agentic AI is rapidly widening.
The organizations that build this foundation now will be the ones that deploy agentic AI at scale—with the trust, governance and compliance posture that stakeholders and regulators demand.