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Artificial Intelligence IT automation

Guardium for non-human identities in the agentic AI era

How Guardium secures structured, unstructured and semi-structured data when your fastest-growing users aren’t human.

Published 19 March 2026

Organizations have long relied on Non-Human Identities (NHIs)—machine credentials, service principals, bot accounts—to power the automated workflows that keep the business running. In most enterprises, NHIs already outnumber human users by an estimated 45-to-1.

What has changed is the nature of these non-human actors. NHIs have traditionally been static—long-lived service accounts, persistent API keys and standing IAM roles that rarely rotate, carrying risks like stale credentials and over-provisioned permissions. But agentic AI is generating a surge of dynamic NHIs: short-lived tokens, session credentials and agent-spawned identities created on the fly. These dynamic NHIs are ephemeral, high-volume and far harder to track.

The challenge: Trusting the outcome

An agent doesn’t just run a scheduled query—it dynamically discovers data, traverses repositories and acts on what it finds, all at machine speed, under credentials that may exist for only minutes. Guardium monitors both static and dynamic NHIs, but the challenge is different for each: static NHIs demand lifecycle governance and rotation enforcement, while dynamic NHIs require real-time behavioral baselining at scale legacy tools were never built to handle.

Data is the fuel driving AI and agentic systems are consuming it at unprecedented volume, velocity and autonomy—reading sensitive records, combining sources to generate outputs and feeding information back into models and downstream workflows.

The question has evolved from “Who has access?” to “What is the agent doing with the data, where is it sending it, and can we trust the outcome?” IBM Guardium is purpose-built for this challenge: continuous, real-time monitoring of every data interaction—human or machine—across structured, unstructured and semi-structured stores.

How it works: From agent to data store to Guardium

diagram How it works: From agent to data store to Guardium

Agentic AI systems don’t access data directly—they operate through NHI credentials: service accounts, API keys, IAM roles and certificates. These credentials connect to structured databases like PostgreSQL, semi-structured stores like MongoDB and Kafka and unstructured repositories like S3 and SharePoint. Guardium sits beneath all three, parsing SQL queries, capturing NoSQL protocols and logging object-level access in real time—enforcing policies, establishing behavioral baselines, detecting vulnerabilities and triggering automated responses before damage is done.

Use cases: 3 examples of what can go wrong without monitoring

Without data activity monitoring calibrated for machine-speed access, the risks are concrete and immediate:

  • An HR agent with a stale service account silently reads 10,000 employee records in minutes. No alert fires because the threshold was tuned for human query volumes. Salary data, SSNs and performance reviews are now in the agent’s context—and potentially in its outputs.
  • A code agent copies production database credentials into a staging environment while automating a deployment. The credentials sit unrotated in a less-protected store, creating a backdoor that bypasses every access control on the production database.
  • A research agent pulls confidential competitive intelligence from a SharePoint library, combines it with CRM data from PostgreSQL and writes a synthesized report to a shared MongoDB collection. Sensitive data has crossed three security boundaries in seconds—with no audit trail linking the movements.

Each of these scenarios maps directly to the architecture above. The agents are legitimate. The credentials are authorized. The access patterns are the problem—and only continuous data activity monitoring catches them

IBM Guardium Shadow AI Database
Guardium dashboard showing unified NHI activity across structured, unstructured and semi-structured data stores. Guardium dashboard showing unified NHI activity across structured, unstructured and semi-structured data stores.

The solution: Map and monitor your data

Start by mapping every data store and its current monitoring coverage—the gaps are your priority list. Inventory all NHIs with access to sensitive data. Then deploy Guardium across structured, unstructured and semi-structured stores to establish NHI behavioral baselines, enforce sensitivity-aware policies and close the visibility gaps that agentic AI is rapidly widening.

The organizations that build this foundation now will be the ones that deploy agentic AI at scale—with the trust, governance and compliance posture that stakeholders and regulators demand.

Explore IBM Guardium

Devan Shah

Chief Architect - Data Security

Ian Wight

Global Sales Manager - Data Security and AI Governance

IBM

Polly Lau

Sr WW Data Security Technical Sales Leader

IBM