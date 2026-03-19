Guardium for non-human identities in the agentic AI era

An agent doesn’t just run a scheduled query—it dynamically discovers data, traverses repositories and acts on what it finds, all at machine speed, under credentials that may exist for only minutes. Guardium monitors both static and dynamic NHIs, but the challenge is different for each: static NHIs demand lifecycle governance and rotation enforcement, while dynamic NHIs require real-time behavioral baselining at scale legacy tools were never built to handle.

Data is the fuel driving AI and agentic systems are consuming it at unprecedented volume, velocity and autonomy—reading sensitive records, combining sources to generate outputs and feeding information back into models and downstream workflows.

The question has evolved from “Who has access?” to “What is the agent doing with the data, where is it sending it, and can we trust the outcome?” IBM Guardium is purpose-built for this challenge: continuous, real-time monitoring of every data interaction—human or machine—across structured, unstructured and semi-structured stores.