Getting started with watsonx Assistant: plan it

Launching your first assistant? We’re here to help you get going, but before we dive in, it’s important to take a step back, think about your overall goals, and plan out how you’re going to start.

Most of our customers have a vision of a truly personalized customer facing assistant that can work on any channel and handle any request at any stage of the journey. They want an assistant that can deflect questions from reaching support agents, speed up task completion, handle sales inquiries, capture leads, and reduce the cognitive overload of navigating other customer service channels.

If this sounds like your vision, our goal is to get you there, but this will likely require system integrations and team collaboration across organizational boundaries. In other words, time. So instead of focusing on all the details at once to go big from Day 1, we want you to start small, prove value, and THEN scale up your assistant.

Start small, launch fast

Yes, we think you should start small and launch your assistant quickly. Why? Because we’ve seen this time and again: many of our customers will spend months building and testing an assistant that tackles tons of topics. And once they launch, they find that most of the assumptions they made about how their users ask questions or want to interact were wrong, so they have to rebuild their assistant from the ground up all over again.

The reality is that humans use language to ask for things in unpredictable ways, especially when they talk to virtual assistants (which, by the way, is very different than the way they talk to humans). Although we can definitely help you make sense of your existing human-to-human customer service logs (more on this later), you really need to see some real-world assistant usage before you’re able to grow and perfect on it.

Organizations that started with a single domain of topics, launched quickly, and then iterated afterwards have always ended up in a better spot than those who spent months in the pre-launch phase.

You’re probably thinking, “Sure, but I don’t want to launch a rushed bot that will make my business look bad!” You’re right: a poorly built bot will exacerbate your problems instead of helping to solve them.

That’s why we have a number of safeguards built into watsonx Assistant to prevent dead ends and flat interactions. And that’s also why we always recommend a 3-stage, “walk, run, fly” approach to building, launching, and scaling your assistant.

Start by walking (not running, not flying)

We recommend that the first version of your assistant operate on one channel (e.g., your website or over the phone) and within one initial domain or department of your business (e.g., payment support). The focus of your launch should be on unifying the self-service and human-based customer service experience within this domain. More specifically, you’re focusing on one or both of the following value areas:

Make it easier for people to get the help info they need on the first attempt

Deflect common informational requests from reaching human agents

Once you’ve launched your first assistant and have started walking, you can continue to improve and grow the assistant into the run and fly stages. But for the purpose of this guide, we’re just going to focus on the steps you take to learn how to walk. Are you ready?

Planning your assistant

Once your initial assistant is launched, the model will look something like this: