From optimization to autonomy: Red Hat and IBM Turbonomic in action

Instead of changing the model, Red Hat and IBM aligned with it.

Red Hat built an open-source companion operator for OpenShift that allows IBM Turbonomic® actions to work within GitOps workflows. In most environments, optimization changes are overwritten by CI/CD pipelines, effectively undoing those optimizations. The operator removes that friction, allowing optimization to persist without creating drift or bypassing governance.

For example, when Turbonomic applies a resource optimization, the operator can ensure those updated container resource settings persist, preventing subsequent CI/CD or “source of truth” reconciliations from reverting them.

As a result, optimization works with the platform, not against it.