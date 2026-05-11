From optimization to autonomy: Red Hat and IBM Turbonomic in action

Modern platforms aren’t lacking tools, but they often struggle to operate efficiently at scale.
The IT team at Red Hat® runs large-scale Red Hat OpenShift® environments across cloud and on-premises infrastructure, including Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA), supporting containers, virtualization and AI workloads. Like many modern platform teams, Red Hat operates with a strict GitOps model where CI/CD pipelines define the source of truth.
The challenge for Red Hat wasn’t just visibility. Red Hat needed continuous, system-wide optimization across its OpenShift environments without disrupting the existing GitOps operating model. Turbonomic adds a continuous optimization layer to OpenShift, helping ensure workloads are efficiently balanced for performance and cost.
Instead of changing the model, Red Hat and IBM aligned with it.
Red Hat built an open-source companion operator for OpenShift that allows IBM Turbonomic® actions to work within GitOps workflows. In most environments, optimization changes are overwritten by CI/CD pipelines, effectively undoing those optimizations. The operator removes that friction, allowing optimization to persist without creating drift or bypassing governance.
For example, when Turbonomic applies a resource optimization, the operator can ensure those updated container resource settings persist, preventing subsequent CI/CD or “source of truth” reconciliations from reverting them.
As a result, optimization works with the platform, not against it.
Rightsizing is often understood but rarely applied consistently. Red Hat addressed this issue by making it automatic.
With Turbonomic, container rightsizing is policy driven, always on and opt-out by default. Efficiency no longer depends on teams taking action. It is built into the platform and continuously enforced. This change represents a shift in operating model, from manual, workload-by-workload tuning to a centralized, policy-driven platform capability applied consistently across clusters. This shift becomes critical at scale. Native approaches rely on per-workload configuration and inconsistent adoption, while Turbonomic provides a single, policy-driven control layer that standardizes optimization across clusters.
Red Hat is also exploring how to leverage Turbonomic horizontal pod scaling capabilities to dynamically size replicas supporting AI inferencing workloads, helping match replica counts to demand while reducing the risk of overprovisioning.
Turbonomic also automates workload placement. By continuously aligning application demand with available infrastructure, it reduces fragmentation and creates headroom across clusters. By packing workloads more efficiently onto fewer nodes, Red Hat can suspend unused capacity, free compute resources and make pre-purchased cloud capacity such as Reserved Instances available for other workloads. This automation improves stability and ensures that resources are used efficiently without adding infrastructure.
This isn’t about adding another tool; it’s about changing how optimization happens.
Before, optimization was manual, reactive and inconsistent across teams. Changes were often lost during CI/CD reconciliation and scaling decisions depended on workload-level configuration. Now, optimization is automated, persistent and standardized. Policy-driven decisions are applied continuously across environments, reducing manual tuning, improving utilization and accelerating resolution of resource constraints.
Turbonomic is now embedded in daily operations across environments, standardizing decisions and ensuring consistent performance and utilization at scale. This has led to higher cluster utilization, reduced overprovisioning and faster resolution of resource constraints through automated decisioning.
As Red Hat OpenShift environments grow across hybrid and multicluster deployments, maintaining performance, cost efficiency and operational consistency becomes harder. Continuous optimization changes that.
By extending Red Hat OpenShift with an always-on optimization layer, Red Hat ensures applications stay aligned with infrastructure capacity, decisions are made systemwide, and operations remain consistent across containers, Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, ROSA, and on-premises environments. This also supports modernization efforts and VMware migration initiatives. For platform teams, this means stronger cost control, greater consistency across clusters and the ability to scale operations without increasing manual overhead.
Red Hat approach shows what that looks like in practice: consistent performance and efficiency, delivered automatically without requiring manual intervention.
That’s the shift from optimization to autonomy.