From complexity to clarity: Future pathways for VMware clients

Today, VMware® clients might be facing transformational decisions amidst an evolving landscape following Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware and in search of the best pathways to serve their business needs. However, this process can be complex and challenging, with the potential impacts of choosing the right offerings, adapting to licensing modifications and navigating the partnership impacts.

IBM Consulting® can support VMware clients in their transformational journey based on its vast experience of supporting clients through their hybrid cloud estate. IBM Consulting also acts as their trusted partners on the path to their Hybrid by Design leadership journey. IBM Consulting does this with not just the strong technology/product capabilities brought by Red Hat® and IBM technology but with a strong ecosystem with hyperscalers such as AWS, Azure, IBM Cloud®, GCP and OCI. By understanding each company’s distinct position regarding its VMware footprint, IBM Consulting can create bespoke recommendations ranging from assessment, advisory, migration, modernization and managing applications, focused on minimizing risks and promoting sustainable growth.

This blog offers an in-depth look into all available options for enterprises when it comes to their VMware workloads. It will also explore how IBM can empower clients on their journey, whether that be continuing on their path with VMware or looking at alternative options. Specific examples and best practices will be provided based on IBM Consulting’s experience working with a range of clients, as well as guidance on how to navigate the complex landscape of cloud migration and virtualization.