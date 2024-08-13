From checkers to chess: A brief history of IBM AI

Less than a decade after Deep Blue’s victory, IBM reached another milestone when it unveiled IBM Watson® in 2004. The room-sized computer, named after IBM’s first CEO, Thomas J. Watson Sr., consisted of 10 racks holding 90 servers, with a total of 2,880 processor cores.

Watson was part of a new generation of machines that could understand questions posed in natural language and answer them accurately by ingesting vast amounts of information from sources, such as Wikipedia, encyclopedias, dictionaries, religious texts, novels and plays. Equipped to find and understand clues, compare possible answers by ranking their accuracy, and respond—all in under three seconds—Watson was poised for another human-versus-machine challenge.

In a televised Jeopardy! contest viewed by millions in February 2011, Watson competed in two matches against the foremost all-time champions. Tied with one of the contestants at the start of the second match, Watson made history by pulling into the lead and eventually winning USD 77,147, which was donated to various charities, besting Ken Jennings’s USD 24,000 and Brad Rutter’s USD 21,600.

In the years following, IBM continued to push the capabilities of AI, this time with Project Debater, the first AI system designed to meaningfully engage with humans in a debate. In February 2019, IBM pitted Project Debater against Mr. Harish Natarajan, one of the world’s leading professional debaters, in an event broadcast live worldwide. The computer set the stage for how machines could help businesses make decisions at the enterprise level by using capabilities such as Key Point Analysis, designed to examine large bodies of complex documents and produce a ranked list of summarized key points; a concise, data-driven list of information users can quickly act on.