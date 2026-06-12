Focal Systems: Boosting store performance with an AI retail operating system and real-time data

Focal Systems shows what retail AI looks like when it’s built on IBM Confluent as a real-time operating system: inventory signals and store data flowing through Kafka and Flink so teams can detect low stock, trigger replenishment and measure execution in real time.
Every second a product sits out of stock on a shelf, revenue quietly drains away. Customers walk out empty-handed and businesses lose customers as well as valuable insights into what’s happening on the floor.
Focal Systems built Shelf AI, a solution that continuously “sees” store shelves, detects stockouts and guides teams to replenish in time—so products are on the shelf when customers need them.
The San Francisco-based company’s mission is to modernize retail by automating store operations with computer vision, AI and data streaming to maximize profitability and minimize food waste. AI isn’t an add‑on—it’s the core engine that powers Focal’s retail intelligence capabilities.
By analyzing shelf images in real time, the company’s solution helps stores reduce waste and increase sales through accurate, immediate insights on shelf availability and store inventory. Focal achieves this result by creating a simple, seamless solution for boosting store performance with an AI retail operating system that uses high-quality, real-time data at scale.
In retail, freshness isn’t just for produce; it’s the real-time context that AI needs to act now. If there’s context that gives meaning to the raw data, Focal’s AI delivers trustworthy guidance. This data includes new shelf images, product and planogram changes, inventory and sales signals—and it flows continuously and is processed as it arrives.
Data streaming is what lets the solution consume new shelf images, run model inference, compute aggregates and publish insights and actions with minimal delay. That’s how it can point associates to the right aisle at the right moment instead of hours later. It’s also how managers get live shelf availability metrics for operational decisions that move the needle that same day.
The solution integrates cameras with deep learning models for real-time intelligence and consists of four main components:
In summary, the Focal platform combines proprietary shelf‑mounted cameras, advanced AI and real‑time data streaming to transform retail operations. Computer Vision cameras scan shelves continuously and Shelf AI interprets millions of images daily. The Action Tool mobile app guides associates to replenish stockouts and the Impact dashboard provides live visibility and even time‑travel views of shelf conditions.
Before Focal Systems standardized on a managed data streaming platform, the team developed custom services and an internal framework that struggled to keep up with retail’s fast-paced demands, including:
A fully managed, cloud‑native and scalable service was a hard requirement for Focal, and IBM Confluent’s rich system accelerated the path from prototype to production without increasing operational burden. Because the team was already using cloud-native Apache Kafka® on Confluent Cloud that made it straightforward to enable serverless Apache Flink® alongside the existing stack.
The chart shows the architecture at a glance:
At a high level, here’s how data moves from store shelf to actionable intelligence:
Ingestion
Retail data lands through APIs into MySQL and streams into Kafka topics. This data includes shelf images (and associated metadata), product updates, inventory levels, sales data and more from the computer vision pipeline.
Computer vision and inference
Focal’s proprietary LLMs and ML models run on GCP (pink box in the arch diagram above). Image features and detections (for example, product presence, gaps, misplaced items) are extracted and published to Kafka topics, then processed with Flink.
Real‑time stream processing to make data AI-ready
While the main pipeline is image-processing, the solution also processes data from products, inventory, purchases and model inference outputs. Focal uses Flink to compute live metrics and aggregates—turning detections into shelf availability insights, out-‑of-‑stock events and planogram compliance signals. The streaming layer is also the microservice communication fabric for the event-‑driven image pipeline.
Pre‑AI data readiness steps include PII removal, masking, OCR, feature extraction and other image preprocessing. These steps ensure that what reaches models and downstream systems is both privacy‑safe and model‑ready.
Operational and analytical sinks
Focal writes low-l‑atency operational results to MongoDB and stream curated datasets to Snowflake for analytics and reporting. It also uses streaming for CDC to data warehouses and data lakes so that downstream systems stay current without batch ETL.
Store Walk and Impact experiences
Actionable directives flow to Focal Systems’ Store Walk mobile experience (guiding staff to replenish) and roll up as Impact metrics for store efficiency and shelf availability dashboards.
Focal Systems’ AI stack includes multiple proprietary LLM and ML models. Choosing the right model for the job while keeping critical IP and training in‑house matters most.
Top applications powered by streaming data combined with Focal Systems’ AI stack are:
The biggest shift is that store decisions are driven by real-time context. New images arrive, the system infers, aggregates and publishes—then associates act. Managers see that the same grounded truth reflected in Impact, all in step with the store’s actual state.
That virtuous loop depends on fresh, high-quality context end‑to‑end, which is why streaming sits at the core of the architecture. Ultimately, Focal is realizing the self-managing store of the future, driven by advanced AI.
The combination of managed Kafka and Flink on Confluent allows Focal to move quickly, simplify the streaming architecture and focus on business logic rather than infrastructure management. The team replaced custom services and previously unscalable frameworks with Flink SQL stream processing and accelerated delivery while lowering the barrier to production.
From a customer perspective, Focal empowers store teams to receive timely, trustworthy directives through Action Tool. It also allows retail stakeholders to get live shelf availability and inventory accuracy insights through Impact—both powered by enriched data streams that improve model outputs. The result is fewer stockouts, higher on‑shelf availability and inventory accuracy, faster replenishment and cycle counts and increased sales—delivered with less waste and greater enterprise reliability across every store.