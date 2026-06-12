Focal Systems: Boosting store performance with an AI retail operating system and real-time data

Every second a product sits out of stock on a shelf, revenue quietly drains away. Customers walk out empty-handed and businesses lose customers as well as valuable insights into what’s happening on the floor.

Focal Systems built Shelf AI, a solution that continuously “sees” store shelves, detects stockouts and guides teams to replenish in time—so products are on the shelf when customers need them.

The San Francisco-based company’s mission is to modernize retail by automating store operations with computer vision, AI and data streaming to maximize profitability and minimize food waste. AI isn’t an add‑on—it’s the core engine that powers Focal’s retail intelligence capabilities.

By analyzing shelf images in real time, the company’s solution helps stores reduce waste and increase sales through accurate, immediate insights on shelf availability and store inventory. Focal achieves this result by creating a simple, seamless solution for boosting store performance with an AI retail operating system that uses high-quality, real-time data at scale.