Fully stocked grocery aisle display with snacks
Artificial intelligence IT automation

Focal Systems: Boosting store performance with an AI retail operating system and real-time data

Focal Systems shows what retail AI looks like when it’s built on IBM Confluent as a real-time operating system: inventory signals and store data flowing through Kafka and Flink so teams can detect low stock, trigger replenishment and measure execution in real time.

Published 12 June 2026

Every second a product sits out of stock on a shelf, revenue quietly drains away. Customers walk out empty-handed and businesses lose customers as well as valuable insights into what’s happening on the floor.

Focal Systems built Shelf AI, a solution that continuously “sees” store shelves, detects stockouts and guides teams to replenish in time—so products are on the shelf when customers need them.

The San Francisco-based company’s mission is to modernize retail by automating store operations with computer vision, AI and data streaming to maximize profitability and minimize food waste. AI isn’t an add‑on—it’s the core engine that powers Focal’s retail intelligence capabilities.

By analyzing shelf images in real time, the company’s solution helps stores reduce waste and increase sales through accurate, immediate insights on shelf availability and store inventory. Focal achieves this result by creating a simple, seamless solution for boosting store performance with an AI retail operating system that uses high-quality, real-time data at scale.

Every image provides multiple pieces of data to drive decisions

In retail, freshness isn’t just for produce; it’s the real-time context that AI needs to act now. If there’s context that gives meaning to the raw data, Focal’s AI delivers trustworthy guidance. This data includes new shelf images, product and planogram changes, inventory and sales signals—and it flows continuously and is processed as it arrives.

Data streaming is what lets the solution consume new shelf images, run model inference, compute aggregates and publish insights and actions with minimal delay. That’s how it can point associates to the right aisle at the right moment instead of hours later. It’s also how managers get live shelf availability metrics for operational decisions that move the needle that same day.

The solution integrates cameras with deep learning models for real-time intelligence and consists of four main components:

  • Computer Vision: Proprietary discrete cameras designed specifically for the demands of the retail environment. Focal is able to cover the entire store, capturing images of every product on every shelf throughout the shopping day.
  • Shelf AI: Focal’s proprietary AI engine interprets the data captured by its cameras to identify products that are in-stock versus out versus low. This approach allows clients to see true product availability the same way their customers do. Focal’s model spots mismatches between corporate planograms and what’s on store shelves (or not).
  • Action Tool: Focal’s Action Tool puts advanced AI at the fingertips of the store team, prioritizing and assigning tasks in real-time to improve compliance, product availability and worker efficiency. Using the app, store workers are able to update inventory in real time, reducing food waste and generating more accurate orders.
  • Impact: Impact is Focal’s management dashboard for measuring and managing the massive improvements computer vision can bring to retail operations: wasted labor redeployed, out of stock duration reduced, sales recouped, tasks completed, compliance enforced and presentability improved. Impact includes Store Walk, Focal’s immersive platform that lets retail leadership virtually walk the aisles of any store from anywhere. This tool allows them to gain a comprehensive view of product availability, shelf compliance and operational performance.

In summary, the Focal platform combines proprietary shelf‑mounted cameras, advanced AI and real‑time data streaming to transform retail operations. Computer Vision cameras scan shelves continuously and Shelf AI interprets millions of images daily. The Action Tool mobile app guides associates to replenish stockouts and the Impact dashboard provides live visibility and even time‑travel views of shelf conditions.

Challenges faced building a real-time AI retail operating system

Before Focal Systems standardized on a managed data streaming platform, the team developed custom services and an internal framework that struggled to keep up with retail’s fast-paced demands, including:

  • High-cardinality data: It was difficult to process and visualize massive amounts of high-cardinality data—per store, per camera, per image—in an efficient way, in time to act.
  • Lack of scalability: The custom framework had issues with handling high ingress data volume and cardinality, which stressed the point-to-point pipelines and made aggregate management inflexible. This approach slowed down iteration on metrics and new features.
  • Needing enterprise-ready, managed solutions: As a lean team, Focal needed a managed, highly available platform to accelerate development. However, these solutions must also offer sufficient customizability to avoid becoming technical dead-ends as the platform scaled. Given Focal’s work with major enterprise retailers, enterprise readiness and guaranteed high uptime were nonnegotiable requirements.
  • Balancing cost efficiency and unit economics: Cost efficiency is paramount. Focal’s architecture and technology choices are heavily evaluated against the internal unit economics model to ensure sustainable growth.

Using IBM Confluent as the streaming AI backbone

A fully managed, cloud‑native and scalable service was a hard requirement for Focal, and IBM Confluent’s rich system accelerated the path from prototype to production without increasing operational burden. Because the team was already using cloud-native Apache Kafka® on Confluent Cloud that made it straightforward to enable serverless Apache Flink® alongside the existing stack.

  • Event-driven streaming backbone: Kafka on Confluent is the communication layer across AI/ML pipeline stages and services in the image-processing flow.
  • Stream processing with Flink: Focal computes per‑store, per‑camera metrics in real time with Flink SQL and table abstractions mapped to Kafka topics.
  • Connectors and governance: The architecture relies on connectors for operational sinks (for example, MongoDB) and for moving curated data into Snowflake; governance and cataloging are important as Focal expands datasets and teams interfacing with them.

The chart shows the architecture at a glance:

Customer Focal Systems’ architecture diagram

At a high level, here’s how data moves from store shelf to actionable intelligence:

Ingestion

Retail data lands through APIs into MySQL and streams into Kafka topics. This data includes shelf images (and associated metadata), product updates, inventory levels, sales data and more from the computer vision pipeline.

Computer vision and inference

‎Focal’s proprietary LLMs and ML models run on GCP (pink box in the arch diagram above). Image features and detections (for example, product presence, gaps, misplaced items) are extracted and published to Kafka topics, then processed with Flink.

Realtime stream processing to make data AI-ready

‎While the main pipeline is image-processing, the solution also processes data from products, inventory, purchases and model inference outputs. Focal uses Flink to compute live metrics and aggregates—turning detections into shelf availability insights, out-‑of-‑stock events and planogram compliance signals. The streaming layer is also the microservice communication fabric for the event-‑driven image pipeline.

Pre‑AI data readiness steps include PII removal, masking, OCR, feature extraction and other image preprocessing. These steps ensure that what reaches models and downstream systems is both privacy‑safe and model‑ready.

Operational and analytical sinks

Focal writes low-l‑atency operational results to MongoDB and stream curated datasets to Snowflake for analytics and reporting. It also uses streaming for CDC to data warehouses and data lakes so that downstream systems stay current without batch ETL.

Store Walk and Impact experiences

Actionable directives flow to Focal Systems’ Store Walk mobile experience (guiding staff to replenish) and roll up as Impact metrics for store efficiency and shelf availability dashboards.

AI use cases for retail unpacked

Focal Systems’ AI stack includes multiple proprietary LLM and ML models. Choosing the right model for the job while keeping critical IP and training in‑house matters most.

Top applications powered by streaming data combined with Focal Systems’ AI stack are:

  • Shelf availability monitoring (out-of-stock detection): Continuous inference turns image streams into reliable, time‑stamped signals that drive replenishment workflows in Action Tool.
  • Automated inventory auditing (cycle counting): Focal computes discrepancies and trends from detections and metadata to reduce manual audits and improve accuracy.
  • Planogram compliance and merchandising optimization: The solution detects misplaced items and compliance issues off the live vision stream and surfaces the most impactful actions.
  • Store Walk “time travel”: Teams can review how any section looked throughout the day—paired with live computed metrics—because the data is processed and available in real time, not in tomorrow’s batch.

Business impact of real-time retail AI

The biggest shift is that store decisions are driven by real-time context. New images arrive, the system infers, aggregates and publishes—then associates act. Managers see that the same grounded truth reflected in Impact, all in step with the store’s actual state.

That virtuous loop depends on fresh, high-quality context end‑to‑end, which is why streaming sits at the core of the architecture. Ultimately, Focal is realizing the self-managing store of the future, driven by advanced AI.

The combination of managed Kafka and Flink on Confluent allows Focal to move quickly, simplify the streaming architecture and focus on business logic rather than infrastructure management. The team replaced custom services and previously unscalable frameworks with Flink SQL stream processing and accelerated delivery while lowering the barrier to production.

From a customer perspective, Focal empowers store teams to receive timely, trustworthy directives through Action Tool. It also allows retail stakeholders to get live shelf availability and inventory accuracy insights through Impact—both powered by enriched data streams that improve model outputs. The result is fewer stockouts, higher on‑shelf availability and inventory accuracy, faster replenishment and cycle counts and increased sales—delivered with less waste and greater enterprise reliability across every store.

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Tobias Behre

Vice President of Product

Focal Systems

Marcin Stachura

Senior Software Engineer

Focal Systems

Learn more Explore IBM Confluent