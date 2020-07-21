Flexibility and choice with new hybrid cloud capabilities on IBM Power Systems

The unprecedented disruption we have experienced is driving enterprises to prioritize between business continuity and innovation and to rethink how they accelerate digital transformation and modernization.

With the new hybrid cloud enhancements we are announcing today (which will be generally available during this quarter), IBM Power Systems clients can be assured they have the right compute platform to help provide continuity of key business operations and processes and enable digital transformation by easily extending these workloads to private, public or hybrid clouds. They can continue to do so with the same performance, adaptability, resiliency and security they have come to expect from IBM Power Systems.

IBM Power Systems servers, new consumption models, and cloud capabilities are designed to help you optimize costs and improve continuity as you build a seamless hybrid cloud environment on the platform ranked the most reliable mainstream server for mission-critical applications. With IBM Power Systems combined with Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Cloud Paks and Red Hat Ansible Automation, you have the keys to a robust modern IT infrastructure that to help enable you to adopt new technology on your terms, whether driven by rapidly changing business requirements or global situations. Executing your hybrid multicloud strategy is simplified with IBM Power Systems: