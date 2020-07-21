Flexibility and choice with new hybrid cloud capabilities on IBM Power Systems

The unprecedented disruption we have experienced is driving enterprises to prioritize between business continuity and innovation and to rethink how they accelerate digital transformation and modernization.
With the new hybrid cloud enhancements we are announcing today (which will be generally available during this quarter), IBM Power Systems clients can be assured they have the right compute platform to help provide continuity of key business operations and processes and enable digital transformation by easily extending these workloads to private, public or hybrid clouds. They can continue to do so with the same performance, adaptability, resiliency and security they have come to expect from IBM Power Systems.
IBM Power Systems servers, new consumption models, and cloud capabilities are designed to help you optimize costs and improve continuity as you build a seamless hybrid cloud environment on the platform ranked the most reliable mainstream server for mission-critical applications. With IBM Power Systems combined with Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Cloud Paks and Red Hat Ansible Automation, you have the keys to a robust modern IT infrastructure that to help enable you to adopt new technology on your terms, whether driven by rapidly changing business requirements or global situations. Executing your hybrid multicloud strategy is simplified with IBM Power Systems:
In 1Q20 we announced IBM Power Systems Private Cloud solutions for our scale-up servers; today we are expanding the offerings with dynamic capacity for the S922 and S924 scale out systems. The idea of dynamic capacity is not new to us. IBM Power has been offering capacity on demand since year 2007, and now with the IBM Power Systems Private Cloud solutions you can:
We are also announcing SAP Certified IaaS to deploy SAP HANA on IBM Power Virtual Server, extending the value we bring to SAP HANA clients. With this new solution, we combine the flexibility and choice of a hybrid environment to SAP customers, from classic SAP ECC on AIX to SAP S/4 HANA on Linux. IBM Power Systems has extended their lead in performance with the most powerful SAP certified server in our IBM Power Systems Virtual Server offering, measured using SAPS benchmark published by SAP[5].
With growing demand and positive feedback from our clients, we are expanding the Power Virtual Server with more capacity in NA and EU and new availability in AP coming in the second half of 2020. These offerings encompass AIX, IBM i and Linux on Power. These are engineered so that customers running these operating systems can accelerate their hybrid cloud strategy execution development, pre-production, production and disaster recovery. With a consistent compute platform, clients can avoid refactoring business-critical applications, move data and processes to the cloud, and seamlessly extend to new Linux workloads.
IBM Power Systems together with Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Cloud Paks and Ansible Automation is the modern infrastructure foundation for your digital transformation that will streamline the cost, deployment, automation and management of your hybrid multicloud environment. With 98 percent of surveyed organizations saying that they will be using multiple hybrid cloud environments by 2021, the future is clearly hybrid multicloud, and IBM Power Systems is the hybrid cloud compute platform specifically architected for your business-critical processes and operations. Learn more about deploying hybrid cloud on IBM Power Systems.
Statements regarding IBM’s future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only.